Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Brian France court case continued until January

By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
1 Comment

Brian France’s court case was continued Friday until Jan. 18, a Sag Harbor Village (New York) Court Clerk confirmed to NBC Sports.

France was arrested Aug. 5 for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He has remained on indefinite leave as NASCAR Chairman and CEO since Aug. 6. His uncle Jim France is serving as interim CEO and Chairman.

France was detained by Sag Harbor Village police after he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Police determined that France was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition. USA Today reported that France registered a .019 in an initial Blood Alcohol Content screening and .018 in a subsequent Blood Alcohol Content test.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle website lists the penalties for alcohol and drug-related violations. It states that aggravated driving while intoxicated is where an individual has a Blood Alcohol Content of .18 or higher. In New York, a person is considered driving while intoxicated if they have a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher or exhibit other evidence of intoxication.

The mandatory fine for aggravated driving while intoxicated is $1,000 – $2,500. The maximum jail term is one year. The mandatory driver license action is to revoke it for at least one year.

New York law defines criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree when a person knowingly and unlawfully possesses a controlled substance. It is a Class A misdemeanor.

A misdemeanor in New York is defined as an offense other than a traffic infraction in which a sentence in excess of 15 days but not greater than one year may be imposed. Upon conviction of a Class A misdemeanor, a court may sentence an individual to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. In addition, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual’s gain from the crime may be imposed.

Kyle Petty Charity Ride route for 2019 announced

Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 25th anniversary route for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has the motorcycle tour making the longest trek in its history.

The charity ride, which raises money for the Victory Junction Gang camp in Randleman, North Carolina, will take place May 3 – 11.

It will travel roughly 3,700 miles from Seattle, Washington, to Key Largo, Florida with eight overnight stops.

The Victory Junction camp is devoted to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. Donations support maintenance programs, building projects and camperships.

The charity ride raised $1.3 million during its 2018 trek from Portland, Maine, to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Since 1995, more than 8,400 riders have logged more than 12 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $19.3 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

 and on Facebook

Silly season scorecard after StarCom Racing, Landon Cassill news

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re now five weeks into NASCAR’s offseason and team announcements for 2019 continue to trickle out.

The latest news came from StarCom Racing, which announced it has bought a charter from Richard Childress Racing and signed Landon Cassill to compete full-time in the No. 00 Chevrolet.

Here’s a look at all the silly season news so far for 2019 and announcements we’re still waiting on.

UNANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 32: Go Fas Racing has yet to announce who will replace Matt DiBenedetto.

No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t announced who will take Kurt Busch‘s place in the car.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 00: Landon Cassill will drive full-time for StarCom Racing (announcement made Dec. 17).

No. 1: Kurt Busch joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019 and brings along sponsor Monster Energy (announcement made Dec. 4)

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22).

No. 8: Daniel Hemric replaces Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing for 2019 (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 13: Ty Dillon said he will remain at Germain Racing for the 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 24)

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing from the defunct Furniture Row Racing team (announcement made Nov. 7)

No. 36: Matt Tifft joins Front Row Motorsports in a third car for the 2019 season (announcement made Nov. 27).

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28).

No. 47: Ryan Preece replaces AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing beginning next season (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 95: Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing for 2019. Leavine Family Racing also switches to Toyota beginning next year (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 97: Tanner Berryhill will compete full-time for Obaika Racing (announcement made Dec. 3)

CUP DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: He told NBC Sports on Nov. 17 that he didn’t have any races for 2019 lined up at the time.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Jamie McMurrayWill be an analyst for Fox Sports, but still has an offer to compete in the Daytona 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez: With Martin Truex Jr. taking over the No. 19 in 2019, Suarez is looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.” Suarez is the favorite for the No. 41 ride.

XFINITY DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

Ryan Truex: Was replaced at Kaulig Racing by Justin Haley.

Ryan ReedLost ride at Roush Fenway Racing after sponsor Lilly announced it was leaving the team (announcement made Oct. 15).

CREW CHIEF CHANGES

No. 3: Danny Stockman replaces Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2019 (move confirmed Nov. 26)

No. 11: Mike Wheeler will not return as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 16). No replacement has yet been announced.

No. 24: Chad Knaus replaces Darian Grubb as William Byron‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 48: Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus as Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 95: Mike Wheeler joins the team and replaces Jon Leonard, who moved back to Richard Childress Racing to be an engineer on Austin Dillon’s team.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED CHANGES FOR 2019

No. 1: Noah Gragson replaces Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports for 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 25).

No. 2: Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing and have Randall Burnett as his crew chief (announcement made Oct. 31).

No. 4: Blake Koch will take over this ride with JD Motorsports in 2019 (announcement made Dec. 4).

No. 11: Justin Haley replaces Ryan Truex at Kaulig Racing after two season in the Truck Series (announcement made Dec. 1).

No. 18: Jeffrey Earnhardt will compete in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing (announcement made Nov. 10).

No. 22: Austin Cindric will drive full-time for Team Penske (announcement made Nov. 8).

No. 23: John Hunter Nemechek will compete full-time for GMS Racing and run for Rookie of the Year (announcement made Dec. 6).

No. 42: Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive the No. 42 full-time for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 9).

No. 98: Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to drive the team’s second Xfinity car and be a teammate to Cole Custer (announcement made Nov. 27).

Landon Cassill to compete full-time for StarCom Racing in 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Landon Cassill will drive StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet full-time in 2019, the team announced Monday.

StarCom Racing also confirmed that it has bought the charter it had leased from Richard Childress Racing this season. Richard Childress said on Friday it would be sold to StarCom.

With the charter purchase StarCom is guaranteed a starting position in every Cup points race. StarCom debuted in 2017 and has made 56 starts with eight drivers in two cars.

Cassill, who has served as an analyst for NBC Sports, competed in 29 races for StarCom in 2018. His best finish was 18th in the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He enters next season with 288 Cup starts since 2010.

 and on Facebook

Jacques Villeneuve to compete full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One champion, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series next year.

Villeneuve, 47, will compete for Go Fas Racing in the European series.

It will be his first competition in a NASCAR series since he ran in one Pinty’s Series race in 2014.

The 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner will be the first Formula One champion to compete full-time in the series. That follows Bobby Labonte being the first former Cup champion to compete full-time in the series this year.

Villeneuve has made 20 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national series in the United States.

Villeneuve took part in a two-day test at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy last week to get familiar with the Euro series car.

“I had a lot of fun discovering the car because it is really similar to what I was used to in NASCAR in the US. You can really drive it hard and you can work a lot on the car and that is also very nice. I also like the track, it’s interesting and there’s a lot to do for the driver,” Villeneuve told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “Returning full-time is what matters the most to me, because I want to be part of a complete project and have a goal for the entire season. I’m really looking forward to the first race of 2019!”

The series’ season begins April 13-14 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

 and on Facebook