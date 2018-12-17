Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brian France court case continued until January

By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Brian France’s court case was continued Friday until Jan. 18, a Sag Harbor Village (New York) Court Clerk confirmed to NBC Sports.

France was arrested Aug. 5 for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He has remained on indefinite leave as NASCAR Chairman and CEO since Aug. 6. His uncle Jim France is serving as interim CEO and Chairman.

France was detained by Sag Harbor Village police after he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Police determined that France was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition. USA Today reported that France registered a .019 in an initial Blood Alcohol Content screening and .018 in a subsequent Blood Alcohol Content test.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle website lists the penalties for alcohol and drug-related violations. It states that aggravated driving while intoxicated is where an individual has a Blood Alcohol Content of .18 or higher. In New York, a person is considered driving while intoxicated if they have a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher or exhibit other evidence of intoxication.

The mandatory fine for aggravated driving while intoxicated is $1,000 – $2,500. The maximum jail term is one year. The mandatory driver license action is to revoke it for at least one year.

New York law defines criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree when a person knowingly and unlawfully possesses a controlled substance. It is a Class A misdemeanor.

A misdemeanor in New York is defined as an offense other than a traffic infraction in which a sentence in excess of 15 days but not greater than one year may be imposed. Upon conviction of a Class A misdemeanor, a court may sentence an individual to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. In addition, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual’s gain from the crime may be imposed.

Landon Cassill to compete full-time for StarCom Racing in 2019

By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Landon Cassill will drive StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet full-time in 2019, the team announced Monday.

StarCom Racing also confirmed that it has bought the charter it had leased from Richard Childress Racing this season. Richard Childress said on Friday it would be sold to StarCom.

With the charter purchase StarCom is guaranteed a starting position in every Cup points race. StarCom debuted in 2017 and has made 56 starts with eight drivers in two cars.

Cassill, who has served as an analyst for NBC Sports, competed in 29 races for StarCom in 2018. His best finish was 18th in the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He enters next season with 288 Cup starts since 2010.

Jacques Villeneuve to compete full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One champion, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series next year.

Villeneuve, 47, will compete for Go Fas Racing in the European series.

It will be his first competition in a NASCAR series since he ran in one Pinty’s Series race in 2014.

The 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner will be the first Formula One champion to compete full-time in the series. That follows Bobby Labonte being the first former Cup champion to compete full-time in the series this year.

Villeneuve has made 20 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national series in the United States.

Villeneuve took part in a two-day test at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy last week to get familiar with the Euro series car.

“I had a lot of fun discovering the car because it is really similar to what I was used to in NASCAR in the US. You can really drive it hard and you can work a lot on the car and that is also very nice. I also like the track, it’s interesting and there’s a lot to do for the driver,” Villeneuve told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “Returning full-time is what matters the most to me, because I want to be part of a complete project and have a goal for the entire season. I’m really looking forward to the first race of 2019!”

The series’ season begins April 13-14 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Watch: Xfinity Series awards banquet from 8 – 10 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinDec 16, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
The awards banquet for the 2019 Xfinity season will air tonight on NBCSN.

The banquet, which recognized champion Tyler Reddick and other playoff drivers, airs tape delayed from 8 – 10 p.m. ET. The event was held on Dec. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Top 18 moments from 2018 NASCAR season

By Dan BeaverDec 16, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NBC Sports took a look back at the top 18 moments from the 2018 season, highlighted by chaotic last laps, historic first wins and championship runs.

No. 18: Tyler Reddick‘s first Xinity Series win of the season came in the first race of the year at Daytona; his only other win of 2018 was in Miami in the season ending race to win the championship.

No. 17: Christopher Bell won three in a row in Xfinity, the first driver to do so since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.

No. 16: Erik Jones gets his first Cup win and breaks the dominance of the Big 3 at Daytona in July.

No. 15: Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Pearn snooker Kevin Harvick at Sonoma to force them into a two-stop pit strategy.

No. 14: The 2019 Hall of Fame Class was announced to include Jeff Gordon, Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki.

No. 13: The “War of the Words” between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. following July’s Daytona race.

No. 12: Harvick gives son Keelan Harvick a ride to Michigan’s victory lane.

No. 11: NASCAR reveals a version of the new rules package in the All-Star race at Charlotte. Harvick won.

No. 10: Clint Bowyer snaps a 190-race winless streak at Martinsville in the spring.

No. 9: Hailie Deegan gets a historic win as the first female in a major NASCAR series at Meridian (ID) Speedway.

No. 8: “Sliced bread” Joey Logano becomes the toast of NASCAR with his championship win. Mark Martin gave Logano his nickname before he ever entered the Cup series.

No. 7: Ross Chastain shoulders the pressure and gets his first Xfinity win at Las Vegas. “I’m just a watermelon farmer from Florida,” he said at the start-finish line.

No. 6: Logano bumps Truex out of the lead in Turn 4 at Martinsville in the fall to win and clinch his spot in the Championship 4.

No. 5: The Kyle and Kyle show gets physical on the last lap at Chicagoland. Kyle Larson knocks Kyle Busch out of the lead. Busch returns the favor. Dale Earnhardt Jr gets a catch phrase with “Slide Job!”

No. 4: Austin Dillon kicks the season off in style by spinning Aric Almirola out of the lead on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and become the first driver to secure a spot in the 2018 playoffs.

No. 3: The end of an era. Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus part ways after 17 years together.

No. 2: Chaos on the Charlotte Roval including one the wildest last laps of the season. Ryan Blaney wins after Truex and Johnson crash in the final chicane.

No. 1: The beginning of the future. Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen after finishing second eight times. His Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott scored his first win on the road course of Riverside International Raceway after finishing second eight times.