Rick Hendrick wants Jeff Gordon ‘in my place’ when he steps away

By Daniel McFadinDec 13, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
In an interview for an Autoweek story detailing NASCAR teams and their plans for ownership succession, Rick Hendrick dropped news about who sees as being the future leader of Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick, 69, said his former driver, Jeff Gordon, would someday take charge of the team he started in 1984.

“That’s the way we’re going. Whenever I finally step away, it’ll be Jeff Gordon in my place,” Hendrick told Autoweek.

Gordon, 47, is already a long-time minority owner of the team, a result of a contract he signed in 1999.

But don’t expect Hendrick to give up the reigns soon.

“I love this and still enjoy it so much, and it’s tied to my automotive businesses,” Hendrick said. “My health is good, so I expect to be around for a long time.”

But it’s possible Gordon’s heart wouldn’t be into being sole owner of the race team he competed for from 1992 – 2016, or at least as the owner of his own team.

Gordon discussed the possibility of ownership on Tuesday during a Q&A related to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, “The Dale Jr. Download.”

“I would not be an owner if it weren’t for Rick Hendrick and being there for such a long time and the contract that I signed that helped me be an equity owner,” Gordon said. “I want to be partners with Rick in the business. I certainly would never want to go out and do this on my own. Nor would I even be capable of (it).”

Gordon has a history of ownership outside Hendrick. He and his former crew chief, Ray Evernham, co-owned Gordon-Evernham Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team they fielded from 1999-2000.

Gordon went on to explain what keeps him from being more involved in Hendrick Motorsports: the state of the NASCAR business model.

“I’m always so interested in what’s happening from the business aspect,” Gordon said. “I’ve got to say, (Interim CEO and Chairman) Jim France and the France family and the involvement they have right now, (President) Steve Phelps. I’m seeing some momentum of some thing things, what’s happening with the (Race Team Alliance). There’s just some cool things that are happening and it all got started I think talking about Comcast coming in and buying NASCAR.

“Whether that was ever a reality or whatever was going to happen, what it’s generated is concerted efforts where people are coming together to try and take the sport to the next level from a business viability standpoint. That’s what I’m excited about. If it could do that, you would see me far more involved. But right now, if you look at the business model on paper, no, it doesn’t make sense. We’re lucky to have racing as more of a hobby and do it the level we do it because of our partners.”

Joey Logano welcomes Mustang to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

By Dan BeaverDec 13, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
Cup Champion Joey Logano and Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. climbed behind the wheel of 2019 Ford Mustangs to do a little drifting on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and welcome the car model to NASCAR.

The Ford Mustang will be raced in Cup competition next year after being used in the Xfinity Series since 2011.

For Logano, the experience gave him a chance to practice throwing his car into a drift – a necessary skill for a driver wanting to do donuts on the front stretch following a NASCAR win.

“I had an incredible time drifting the 2019 NASCAR Mustang with Vaughn Gittin Jr.,” Logano said in a press release. “The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports coupe in the world, and I’m so excited to get to race it in the Cup series next year. This was a really fun way to be welcomed into the Mustang family. I’m looking forward to doing more Mustang burnouts and donuts on the way to victory lane next year!”

The Formula Drift Champion Gittin has more experience sliding sideways, but Logano was able to match him during the session.

“Drifting door-to-door in the new Roval infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Joey behind wheel of the new 2019 NASCAR Mustang was a wild and fun experience,” Gittin said in the release. “I have never seen a driver from another [racing] discipline take to drifting like Joey did. After a bit of instruction he was linking turns and I was comfortable to get super close. A true Fun-Haver at heart, Joey’s smile from ear-to-ear said it all for me! He was bit by the drift bug and I look forward to some more fun with the champ in the future!”

Watch the video above for a look at the action from the Roval.

2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash eligible drivers announced

By Daniel McFadinDec 13, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
NASCAR has revealed the Cup Series drivers who are eligible to compete in the Feb. 10 Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Twenty drivers are eligible for the 75-lap exhibition event, which will be held a week before the Daytona 500 and immediately after Daytona 500 pole qualifying.

Eligible drivers include 2018 Busch pole winners, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and 2018 playoff drivers.

The only eligible drivers who do not have full-time rides confirmed for next season are Jamie McMurray and Daniel Suarez.

McMurray has been offered the opportunity to drive a third Chip Ganassi Racing car in the Daytona 500 after he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch.

McMurray’s participation hasn’t been announced.

Here are the drivers eligible for the Clash.

2018 Busch Pole Award Winners (13)

Former Daytona 500 Champions (2)

 Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award Winners (2)

2018 Playoff Drivers (3)

Dale Jr.’s persuasive power impacts chaotic paint scheme poll

By Dan BeaverDec 12, 2018, 4:19 PM EST
An ordinary Twitter poll on a sleepy Tuesday during the offseason took some wild turns when a Hollywood star, athletes from outside of NASCAR and even the son of the President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to sway the results.

The poll told a story of pluck and determination – the potential of a dark horse and a grassroots movement determined to defy the odds.

Ultimately, however, it reminded us of just how persuasive Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Twitter feed can be.

Tuesday’s matchup featured special paint schemes on Austin Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto‘s cars.

At that point, both teams went to work – appealing to their fans to vote.

Around 4 p.m. ET, heavy hitters weighed in for the fight.

Nashville recording artist Chris Lane and Ian Somerhalder, who played Boone Carlyle on “Lost,” appealed for votes on the Dillon car.

But that wasn’t enough to move the ticker in Dillon’s favor. DiBenedtto led the vote 54 to 46 percent.

Donald Trump Jr. jumped in around 7:30 p.m. garnering 500 retweets and 2,500 likes.

Olympic medalist Chris Mazder and Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey also appealed for Dillon to win. Overnight, the cumulative effect tipped the scale in favor of the No. 3 for a little while.

Dillon led 58 to 42 percent with 7,000 votes cast.

DiBenedetto’s team, GoFas Racing, appealed to dog owners and swung the pendulum back in their favor. Spooky Snoopy led 51 to 49 percent.

Foul!

Bots! cry RCR.

Dillon tries to fight fire with fire – offering to do an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit if only they will turn on their hero DiBenedetto.

It’s not enough. Dillon is seemingly down for the count.

DiBenedetto appears to be cruising to a 60 – 40 percent victory with 20 minutes remaining in the poll.

Until Earnhardt steps in, that is. After all, Dillon’s paint scheme was a tribute to his father Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 1995 All-Star car.

Another 6,000 votes are cast in less than two minutes. By the time the polls close, 7,000 more roll in for a total of 24,000. Dillon wins 64 to 36 percent.

By a margin of slightly more than 6,600 votes, this was the most cast in NBC’s paint scheme pole. The second best was DiBenedetto versus Kasey Kahne’s Darlington Throwback in the first round, which received 17,329 votes.

Click here to read Dillon’s AMA on Reddit.

How Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped Jeff Gordon avoid speeding ticket

By Daniel McFadinDec 12, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
The Earnhardt name carries a lot of weight and no one knows that more than Jeff Gordon.

The four-time Cup champion was a guest on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s podcast on Tuesday and during a Q&A session held on YouTube, Gordon was asked about a run-in with a police officer and Earnhardt being on the Gordon’s phone at the right time.

The incident took place in 2007, very close to when Earnhardt was officially announced as joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

Here’s how Gordon remembers the story:

“Maybe it was the day before it was official, but Rick (Hendrick) told me. … So I was driving to dinner and I (thought), ‘I’m going to call him.’ I didn’t have the hands free setup in the car so I just called him. I’m driving along, on the phone, we’re talking and I’m congratulating you and welcoming you to the team. … All of a sudden I’ve got blue lights in my rear window. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, I’m getting pulled over.’ I wasn’t sure if I should stay on the phone with Dale or not. But I said, ‘No, no. Stay on here, I may need you.’

“Luckily I did, because first the guy says to me, ‘You know you’re not supposed to be on your cell phone?’ Then second, ‘You know you were speeding?’ Then I just said, and I never do this, but I said this is the moment where I got to pull this off. I said, ‘I know and I’m sorry. You don’t happen to be a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, are you?’

“He said, ‘Yeah, why? What does that have to do with anything?’ I said, ‘I’ve got him on the phone, I was congratulating him on something.’ He goes, ‘What?’ and I just handed him the phone off and you spoke to him for just two seconds and got me out of it!”

Said Earnhardt, “I was just trying to make a great impression with my new teammate.”

“He made the greatest impression on me!” said Gordon.

Watch the above video for the full Q&A session with Gordon.

