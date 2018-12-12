Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

How Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped Jeff Gordon avoid a speeding ticket

By Daniel McFadinDec 12, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
The Earnhardt name carries a lot of weight and no one knows that more than Jeff Gordon.

The four-time Cup champion was a guest on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s podcast on Tuesday and during a Q&A session held on YouTube, Gordon was asked about a run-in with a police officer and Earnhardt being on the Gordon’s phone at the right time.

The incident took place in 2007, very close to when Earnhardt was officially announced as joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

Here’s how Gordon remembers the story:

“Maybe it was the day before it was official, but Rick (Hendrick) told me. … So I was driving to dinner and I (thought), ‘I’m going to call him.’ I didn’t have the hands free setup in the car so I just called him. I’m driving along, on the phone, we’re talking and I’m congratulating you and welcoming you to the team. … All of a sudden I’ve got blue lights in my rear window. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, I’m getting pulled over.’ I wasn’t sure if I should stay on the phone with Dale or not. But I said, ‘No, no. Stay on here, I may need you.’

“Luckily I did, because first the guy says to me, ‘You know you’re not supposed to be on your cell phone?’ Then second, ‘You know you were speeding?’ Then I just said, and I never do this, but I said this is the moment where I got to pull this off. I said, ‘I know and I’m sorry. You don’t happen to be a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, are you?’

“He said, ‘Yeah, why? What does that have to do with anything?’ I said, ‘I’ve got him on the phone, I was congratulating him on something.’ He goes, ‘What?’ and I just handed him the phone off and you spoke to him for just two seconds and got me out of it!”

Said Earnhardt, “I was just trying to make a great impression with my new teammate.”

“He made the greatest impression on me!” said Gordon.

Vote for best 2018 Cup paint schemes

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinDec 12, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
It’s time to take stock of the 2018 Cup season.

That means voting in the best paint schemes of the year tournament.

Each day for the next few weeks you can vote right here on your favorite scheme that graced the race track.

Today’s matchup: Jimmie Johnson‘s Lowe’s throwback scheme from the season finale vs Kyle Larson‘s Chicagoland scheme.

Jamie McMurray joins Fox Sports as studio analyst

Fox Sports
By Daniel McFadinDec 12, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
Jamie McMurray will join Fox Sports as a studio analyst for its NASCAR coverage in 2019, the network announced Wednesday.

He will be a studio analyst on “NASCAR Race Hub” and “NASCAR RaceDay.”

McMurray moves into the role after 16 full-time seasons competing in the Cup Series, the last nine driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. He has seven wins, 63 top fives and 168 top-10 finishes since 2002.

McMurray’s transition to television comes after he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch.

“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said in a press release. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It’s a whole new world, but that’s what I am most excited about – the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”

Ganassi has offered McMurray the opportunity to compete in the 2019 Daytona 500 in a third Ganassi car.

JR Motorsports reveals 2019 schemes for Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier

@JRMotorsports Twitter
By Dan BeaverDec 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
On Tuesday, two 2019 paint schemes for JR Motorsports were revealed.

Noah Gragson‘s Armour livery for his new No. 1 Chevrolet will sport a blue, gold and white paint scheme.

Justin Allgaier revealed a special paint scheme honoring America’s farmers. Sponsor Brandt posted a video to go along with the announcement that juxtaposes the wrapping of the Chevrolet Camaro with the use of their equipment and a poem by Walterrean Salley.

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. named pace truck driver for 2019 Daytona 500

By Dan BeaverDec 11, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
No matter who wins the pole for the 2019 Daytona 500, they will start behind Dale Earnhardt Jr. He has been named as the pace truck driver for the season opening race.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner will lead the field to green for the 61st edition of the “Great American Race” in a Chevrolet Silverado pace truck. It will be the first time a truck has been used as a pace vehicle for the Daytona 500.

Chevrolet has previously paced the Daytona 500 on 12 occasions: seven with Camaro and five with Corvette.

“I’ve had a lot of fun and a lot of success at Daytona over the years, and now I can’t wait to get out on that track in a Silverado,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “Away from the track I’ve driven Chevy trucks all my life, and I’m excited to have this unique experience of pacing the Daytona 500 with the Silverado.”

This year Earnhardt was the Grand Marshal for the Feb. 18 running of the 500, giving the command to start engines.

Earnhardt won the 2004 and 2014 editions of the 500. He has two July victories on the track as well.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the perfect choice to pace the race because of his enthusiasm for the sport, his long history with Chevrolet and his love of trucks,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports in a press release. “It’ll be exciting to have Dale lead the field to green in the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever.”

 