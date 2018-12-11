NASCAR Cup Series race start times announced for 2019

NASCAR has announced its race start times for the 2019 Cup Series season, with a notable change in start time for the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
After a start time of 3 p.m. ET this year, next season’s race will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” said Steve Herbst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production in a press release. “Each race weekend, including Las Vegas, is unique, and we work collaboratively with broadcast partners, teams and tracks to ensure the ideal timing is selected for our events.”
Other notable start times:
- The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
- The March 31 race at Texas Motor Speedway will start one hour later, moving from a 2 p.m. ET start to 3 p.m. ET. The race also moves to FOX.
- The start time for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s July 22 starts one hour later, moving from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.
- Martinsville Speedway’s Oct. 28 playoff shifts a half-hour later to a 3 p.m. ET start.
Here’s the full schedule with start times and TV and radio networks:
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
NETWORK
|
RACE START (ET)
|
RADIO
|
Sun, Feb 10, 2019
|
Daytona 500 Qualifying
|
FOX
|
12:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 10, 2019
|
The Clash
|
FS1
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Thu, Feb 14, 2019
|
Duel at Daytona
|
FS1
|
7:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 17, 2019
|
Daytona 500
|
FOX
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 24, 2019
|
Atlanta
|
FOX
|
2:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Mar 03, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Mar 10, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 17, 2019
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 24, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 31, 2019
|
Texas
|
FOX
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Apr 07, 2019
|
Bristol
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Apr 13, 2019
|
Richmond
|
FOX
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Apr 28, 2019
|
Talladega
|
FOX
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, May 05, 2019
|
Dover
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 11, 2019
|
Kansas
|
FS1
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 18, 2019
|
All-Star Open
|
FS1
|
6:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 18, 2019
|
All-Star Race
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, May 26, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
FOX
|
6:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jun 02, 2019
|
Pocono
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Jun 09, 2019
|
Michigan
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Jun 23, 2019
|
Sonoma
|
FS1
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jun 30, 2019
|
Chicagoland
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jul 06, 2019
|
Daytona
|
NBC
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jul 13, 2019
|
Kentucky
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jul 21, 2019
|
New Hampshire
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jul 28, 2019
|
Pocono
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Aug 04, 2019
|
Watkins Glen
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Aug 11, 2019
|
Michigan
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 17, 2019
|
Bristol
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Sep 01, 2019
|
Darlington
|
NBCSN
|
6:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Sep 08, 2019
|
Indianapolis
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
IMS
|
Sun, Sep 15, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
NBCSN
|
7:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Sep 21, 2019
|
Richmond
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Sep 29, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Oct 06, 2019
|
Dover
|
NBCSN
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 13, 2019
|
Talladega
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 20, 2019
|
Kansas
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 27, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Nov 03, 2019
|
Texas
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Nov 10, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Nov 17, 2019
|
Homestead-Miami
|
NBC
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN