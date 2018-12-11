Dale Earnhardt Jr. named pace truck driver for 2019 Daytona 500

No matter who wins the pole for the 2019 Daytona 500, they will start behind Dale Earnhardt Jr. He has been named as the pace truck driver for the season opening race.
The two-time Daytona 500 winner will lead the field to green for the 61st edition of the “Great American Race” in a Chevrolet Silverado pace truck. It will be the first time a truck has been used as a pace vehicle for the Daytona 500.
Chevrolet has previously paced the Daytona 500 on 12 occasions: seven with Camaro and five with Corvette.
“I’ve had a lot of fun and a lot of success at Daytona over the years, and now I can’t wait to get out on that track in a Silverado,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “Away from the track I’ve driven Chevy trucks all my life, and I’m excited to have this unique experience of pacing the Daytona 500 with the Silverado.”
This year Earnhardt was the Grand Marshal for the Feb. 18 running of the 500, giving the command to start engines.
Earnhardt won the 2004 and 2014 editions of the 500. He has two July victories on the track as well.
“Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the perfect choice to pace the race because of his enthusiasm for the sport, his long history with Chevrolet and his love of trucks,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports in a press release. “It’ll be exciting to have Dale lead the field to green in the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever.”
On Tuesday, two 2019 paint schemes for JR Motorsports were revealed.
Noah Gragson‘s Armour livery for his new No. 1 Chevrolet will sport a blue, gold and white paint scheme.
Justin Allgaier revealed a special paint scheme honoring America’s farmers. Sponsor Brandt posted a video to go along with the announcement that juxtaposes the wrapping of the Chevrolet Camaro with the use of their equipment and a poem by Walterrean Salley.
NASCAR has entered a multi-year agreement with Sportradar to make use of its sports betting fraud monitoring services, the two companies announced Tuesday.
As part of the agreement, Sportradar’s Fraud Detection System (FDS) will monitor domestic and global betting activity for signs of fraudulent activity for all three of NASCAR’s national series: the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
NASCAR will also have use of Sportradar’s Education and Prevention Services, which includes on-site workshops for NASCAR drivers, teams, officials and associated stakeholders delivered by Sportradar’s integrity and educational experts. Sportradar’s Integrity Services will also help NASCAR develop a full-fledged betting integrity program, including betting-related rules and policies.
NASCAR and Sportrader have an established history. In 2015, SportsData, a subsidiary of Sportrader, partnered with NASCAR to distribute its live timing and scoring data to third-party digital outlets.
The announcement of the partnership is the last step in NASCAR embracing sports gambling following a ruling by the Supreme Court in May that allowed states to decide if they allow sports betting.
In October, Dover International Speedway in Delaware became the first track that hosts NASCAR to introduce at-track betting.
That weekend NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the sanctioning body will add rules clarifying its policy for competitors in 2019.
“I think for ’19 we’ll have some rules that we’ll put in place,” Phelps said. “For right now, there’ll be betting here. We’ll study and see how that goes, but I think we’ll have some rules in place for sponsorship, for what betting looks like and continue to see what happens in the landscape overall.”
NASCAR has announced its race start times for the 2019 Cup Series season, with a notable change in start time for the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
After a start time of 3 p.m. ET this year, next season’s race will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBCSN.
“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” said Steve Herbst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production in a press release. “Each race weekend, including Las Vegas, is unique, and we work collaboratively with broadcast partners, teams and tracks to ensure the ideal timing is selected for our events.”
Other notable start times:
- The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
- The March 31 race at Texas Motor Speedway will start one hour later, moving from a 2 p.m. ET start to 3 p.m. ET. The race also moves to FOX.
- The start time for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s July 22 starts one hour later, moving from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.
- Martinsville Speedway’s Oct. 28 playoff shifts a half-hour later to a 3 p.m. ET start.
Here’s the full schedule with start times and TV and radio networks:
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
NETWORK
|
RACE START (ET)
|
RADIO
|
Sun, Feb 10, 2019
|
Daytona 500 Qualifying
|
FOX
|
12:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 10, 2019
|
The Clash
|
FS1
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Thu, Feb 14, 2019
|
Duel at Daytona
|
FS1
|
7:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 17, 2019
|
Daytona 500
|
FOX
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Feb 24, 2019
|
Atlanta
|
FOX
|
2:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Mar 03, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Mar 10, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 17, 2019
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
FOX
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 24, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Mar 31, 2019
|
Texas
|
FOX
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Apr 07, 2019
|
Bristol
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Apr 13, 2019
|
Richmond
|
FOX
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Apr 28, 2019
|
Talladega
|
FOX
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, May 05, 2019
|
Dover
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 11, 2019
|
Kansas
|
FS1
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 18, 2019
|
All-Star Open
|
FS1
|
6:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 18, 2019
|
All-Star Race
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, May 26, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
FOX
|
6:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jun 02, 2019
|
Pocono
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Jun 09, 2019
|
Michigan
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Jun 23, 2019
|
Sonoma
|
FS1
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jun 30, 2019
|
Chicagoland
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jul 06, 2019
|
Daytona
|
NBC
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jul 13, 2019
|
Kentucky
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jul 21, 2019
|
New Hampshire
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Jul 28, 2019
|
Pocono
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Aug 04, 2019
|
Watkins Glen
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Aug 11, 2019
|
Michigan
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 17, 2019
|
Bristol
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Sep 01, 2019
|
Darlington
|
NBCSN
|
6:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Sep 08, 2019
|
Indianapolis
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
IMS
|
Sun, Sep 15, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
NBCSN
|
7:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Sep 21, 2019
|
Richmond
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Sep 29, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Oct 06, 2019
|
Dover
|
NBCSN
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 13, 2019
|
Talladega
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 20, 2019
|
Kansas
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Oct 27, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Nov 03, 2019
|
Texas
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sun, Nov 10, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Nov 17, 2019
|
Homestead-Miami
|
NBC
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
John Andretti announced Monday he continues to fight colon cancer after the conclusion of his latest round of chemotherapy treatments.
“I just ran out of ride tickets on the #chemocoaster,” Andretti announced in a tweet. “We still have to deal with the cancer. Will know more following scans in a couple of weeks.”
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver announced in May that after six months of remission the colon cancer had returned and spread.
Andretti, 55, first revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in April 2017. Since then he has been an advocate of men over 50 getting colonoscopies.
Andretti’s initial surgery after his diagnosis removed 12-14 inches of his colon and scans showed the cancer had spread to his liver and possibly his spleen. In June 2017 he announced that his spleen and gallbladder were cancer free.
Andretti, the nephew of Mario Andretti, competed in the Cup Series from 1993-2010 and won twice, including the 1997 Pepsi 400 at Daytona.
He made five starts in the Indianapolis 500 and was the first driver to attempt the “Double” of competing in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
