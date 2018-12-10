Section of Virginia highway named after Hall of Famer Wendell Scott

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott was honored on Saturday with a stretch of Virginia highway officially being named after him, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

Scott, the first and only African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, was honored with the Wendell O. Scott Sr. Memorial Highway in Danville, Virginia, his hometown. The portion of U.S. 29 named after Scott runs from the southeast corner of the city and ends at a northwest point near the city limits.

The measure was approved by the Danville City Council in June.

The ceremony to christen the highway was held at the Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. It was attended by Scott’s son, William Scott Sr., and his grandson, Warrick Scott.

William Scott Sr. called the event “a dream come true” according to the Danville Register & Bee.

Wendell Scott, who died Dec. 23, 1990 at 69, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. He made 495 Cup starts. In addition to his win, he earned 20 top fives and 147 top 10s.

