NASCAR drivers play in the snow

Charlotte, N.C. gets an average of slightly more than four inches of snowfall per year, so when a rare winter storm rolls in and dumps 10 or more inches in spots, NASCAR drivers and their families take advantage of the event.
Charlotte, N.C. gets an average of slightly more than four inches of snowfall per year, so when a rare winter storm rolls in and dumps 10 or more inches in spots, NASCAR drivers and their families take advantage of the event.
On Saturday night, The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series gathered for their awards banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Here are some highlights from the banquet:
Xfinity Series
Tyler Reddick was crowned the Xfinity driver champion with Stewart-Haas Racing taking the owners championship.
Cole Custer finished second, Daniel Hemric was third and Christopher Bell finished fourth.
Camping World Truck Series
Brett Moffitt and owner Hattori Racing Enterprises grabbed the top spot in the Truck series.
Noah Gragson finished second with Justin Haley third and Johnny Sauter fourth.
Joey Gase announced his wedding with Caitlin Himmelsbach Sunday morning, saying: “It’s now official! Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with Caitlin Gase.”
Their engagement was announced in February 2017.
In 2018, Gase ran full-time in the Xfinity series with three 15th-place finishes in the fall (Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Kansas) as his best results. He competed in eight Cup races – mostly with StarCom Racing – and scored a best of 18th at Talladega in October.
The 2018 Cup season was partially defined by streak busters.
Six drivers ended winless streaks of 50 or more races, including Clint Bowyer snapping a 190-race winless streak in March at Martinsville.
Aric Almirola also ended a multi-season winless streak when he won at Talladega, earning his first win since 2014.
The 2018 season was also defined by surprising drivers going winless, including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.
Who has the longest winless streaks ahead of the 2019 season?
The following list is made up of drivers who are confirmed to compete full-time in 2019 and who did not win in 2018 but have won previously.
Should Jamie McMurray accept an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing to race in the Daytona 500, it’ll be his 185th start since his last points win (Oct. 20, 2013 at Talladega).
Paul Menard – 268 starts (July 31, 2011 at Indianapolis; Only Cup win)
David Ragan – 206 starts (May 5, 2013 at Talladega; Second Cup win)
Chris Buescher – 87 starts (Aug. 1, 2016 at Pocono; Only Cup win)
Ryan Newman – 68 starts (March 13, 2017 at ISM Raceway)
Jimmie Johnson – 59 starts (June 4, 2017 at Dover; went winless for first time in Cup career in 2017)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 55 starts (July 1, 2017 at Daytona; Second Cup win)
Denny Hamlin – 47 starts (Sept. 3, 2017 at Darlington; went winless for first time in career in 2017)
Kyle Larson – 46 starts (Sept. 9, 2017 at Richmond)
With the end of the 2018 season, Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus have parted ways. Johnson has a new crew chief in Kevin Meendering; Knaus has a new driver in William Byron.
The latest edition of “Coffee with Kyle” takes a look at another legendary pairing that split up: Richard Petty and his cousin Dale Inman.
Petty and Inman both believe Knaus has a better chance at winning another championship than Johnson. They came to that conclusion based on experience.
Petty and Inman combined for 166 wins and seven championships before they split up.
“(Going our separate ways) was probably one of the best things that ever happened to both of us,” Petty said. “Because once we got away from each other we realized how we depended on each other.”
Separating might have been good for them personally, but Petty’s performance was never the same. He went on to win just two more races.
Petty’s 199th win came at Dover in May 1984.
“Dover was a big win,” Petty said. “It had been a while since we won. But then everything was ‘the next race, the next race, the next race’ before we went to Daytona. Everybody was expecting the 200 anytime. We was too. But it couldn’t have been any better than for us to win the 200th race July the 4th in front of the President of the United States (Ronald Reagan).
“If you wrote a script, nobody would have bought it.”
Part 1: Richard Petty: Racing ‘took us to the real world’
Part 2: The story behind debut of Plymouth’s NASCAR Superbird
Inman was hired by Rod Osterlund in 1980 and crewed the car for Dale Earnhardt and later Joe Ruttman without another win.
“Then we got Tim Richmond and what a natural he was,” Inman said. “Didn’t know nothing about a race car. … Even Earnhardt respected him a lot, because he came in and raced Earnhardt.”
In 1982 Richmond won twice at Riverside. Those were the first wins for Inman after leaving Petty Enterprises.
Inman scored another championship with Terry Labonte in 1984. They won on consistency with only two wins but top fives in 17 of 30 races that year.
Regarding a short-lived pairing with Earnhardt, Inman said: “He couldn’t control himself. Darrell Waltrip intimidated him so bad it was unreal. The bad thing on my resume was I never won a race with Earnhardt.”
The episode can be found on the NBC Sports YouTube page.
Click here to watch the “Coffee with Kyle” episode with Tony Stewart.