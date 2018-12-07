Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
USAC Midget race will kickoff Brickyard 400 once more

By Dan BeaverDec 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
After a successful debut in 2018, the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in 2019.

The 39-lap race is held in honor of three-time USAC Midget and two-time USAC Sprint Car champion Bryan Clauson who lost his life in August 2016 following an accident at Belleville (KS) High-Banks Speedway.

Scheduled for Sept. 4-5 as the opening event of the Brickyard 400 weekend, the midget race will kick off five nights of racing.

Last year, Zeb Wise won the opening night’s Stoops Pursuit race with Brady Bacon taking the A-Main on night two.

Last year’s race featured 118 cars on the entry list. Representing NASCAR, Christopher Bell finished fifth in the feature. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was just outside the top 10 in 11th after winning his qualification race.

“The Driven2SaveLives BC39 … was a spectacular event for everyone involved, putting talented short track racers and teams from across America into a richly deserved spotlight,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “There were memories made for a lifetime both nights, and everyone at IMS is so happy to see this event return in 2019 as part of Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard weekend.

“We’re especially grateful that the BC39 raised so much awareness for the Driven2SaveLives campaign and honored the memory of Bryan Clauson, an extraordinary race driver who was an even better person.”

Clauson was a registered donor and following his accident, his organs helped save the life of five individuals.

“Right now, more than 115,000 men, women and children wait for a life-saving organ transplant,” said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president and chief executive officer. “Each day, 22 patients die because the organ they needed did not become available in time. Our Driven2SaveLives campaign raises awareness around those who wait and honors donor heroes like Bryan Clauson who saved lives. All of us at Indiana Donor Network are proud to be a part of the BC39 again.”

Ticket reorders and new applications are being accepted through January 4, 2019 at IMS.com and through the IMS Ticket Office.

Social Roundup: Kasey Kahne gets surprise NASCAR retirement party

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Kasey Kahne‘s NASCAR career came to an unfortunate and unceremonious end this year when dehydration issues kept him from competing in the final 11 races of the season.

Kahne, 38, saw his last start in the Sept. 2 Southern 500. He ended his career with 529 Cup starts, 18 wins, 93 top fives and 176 top 10s.

The Cup Awards banquet came and went without any acknowledgement of Kahne and his accomplishments, which included three Coke 600 wins and a victory in the 2017 Brickyard 400, his last win career win.

But Thursday night saw Kahne get a send off with a surprise retirement party. By the end of the night, the party wound up at a Waffle House according to Kahne.

Clint Bowyer was among those in attendance. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver congratulated Kahne on his career on Twitter and then was critical of the fact that Kahne wasn’t recognized in some form at the banquet in Las Vegas last week.

The Kasey Kahne Racing Twitter account then took a dig at any critics of Kahne’s career with a simple, yet provocative picture of Kahne and his trophy case.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League to debut in 2019

NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
NASCAR, the Race Team Alliance and 704Games announced the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on Thursday.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles and is powered by NASCAR Heat 3.

The league, which will begin in spring 2019 and culminate during the playoffs, will feature 16 races with up to 16 teams and 32 drivers. Each team will be owned and operated by a NASCAR race team. Each team will field two drivers, one competing on Xbox One and the other on a PlayStation 4.

Fans who own NASCAR Heat 3 can now start to qualify for the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft, scheduled to take place early next year.

Teams participating in the league include: Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske.

“We look forward to taking this first step with our teams to introduce NASCAR-style racing to the massive esports audience on consoles,” said Craig Neeb, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President of Innovation and Development in a press release. “Our partners at 704Games have delivered an incredible product and we are enthusiastic about engaging gamers to create new fans and grow our sport.”

Friday 5: Time is now for change in NASCAR

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongDec 7, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
5 Comments

Tis the season when hopes and dreams fill so many heads.

None more this holiday season than NASCAR fans, who look to a changing future with anticipation.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has twice said publicly since late September that “everything is in play” when looking at the NASCAR Cup schedule in 2020 and beyond.

Since this is a time of hopes and dreams, here are five things NASCAR should do:

1. Move the All-Star Race to Eldora Speedway 

It’s time for Cup to get dirty again. While there has been talk of connecting to grassroots racing — Phelps said in September that “we want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion” — it’s time to turn words into action.

Take Cup to the dirt track for the non-points race.

But it will take away what makes the Truck race there unique, some might say.

Maybe so, but the fact is NASCAR runs more on what happens in Cup than the Truck Series.

This is a time to be bold. Put Cup cars on dirt. Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t but you don’t know if you don’t try. Start off with this special event and if the fans like what they see, then it can continue as an All-Star event or eventually become a points race.

2. Have a doubleheader at Martinsville …

In the playoffs.

Take one of the playoff venues out and have two Martinsville races on back-to-back days.

And cut the race from 500 laps to 300 laps each day. That way there is little time to ride around. Make these short races so drivers have to go.

Can you imagine the potential for two rough-and-tumble finishes with a spot in the third round at stake? Drivers upset with one another on Saturday? Why wait until a couple of weeks later at Phoenix for payback when one could possibly do it the next day?

With the shortened distances there could be less patience. Doesn’t mean it will be a free-for-all. Drivers still have to protect their fenders. Still, makes one wonder what it could be like.

3. Midweek races

The time is coming for these. It’s just a matter of how many. I suggested earlier this year that NASCAR have a summer series of midweek races and suggested the first one should be at Martinsville. Move that track out of its March date for at least one year and have the oldest track kick off this special series.

For these midweek races, tracks can truly make it a doubleheader. Maybe run a Truck or Xfinity race during the day. Or be creative and add some other series or event that can attract fans.

4. Better cell and wifi service at tracks

Some places are better than others but in this era when people share their experiences over social media, it is disappointing that fans can go to an event and not be able to send photos or videos or such to others.

This should be among the top priorities for fans in 2019 and beyond.

5. Be aggressive

This is no time to be timid. That doesn’t mean the sport makes radical changes on a whim but there needs to different mindset on how to approach ways. Methodical is good but it also can be slow. Sometimes, one has to try be willing to take a chance to see if something will work.

It is that time.

Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway reveal new paint schemes

Hendrick Motorsports
By Dan BeaverDec 6, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
3 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing revealed new paint schemes on Thursday.

In his second full-time season, William Byron will have primary sponsorship from Hertz for four races.

Once again, the paint scheme will be yellow and black.

Alex Bowman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the 2019 Nationwide paint scheme at GoPro Motorplex.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also revealed a new paint scheme on Thursday.