eNASCAR Heat Pro League to debut in 2019

NASCAR, the Race Team Alliance and 704Games announced the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on Thursday.
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles and is powered by NASCAR Heat 3.
The league, which will begin in spring 2019 and culminate during the playoffs, will feature 16 races with up to 16 teams and 32 drivers. Each team will be owned and operated by a NASCAR race team. Each team will field two drivers, one competing on Xbox One and the other on a PlayStation 4.
Fans who own NASCAR Heat 3 can now start to qualify for the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft, scheduled to take place early next year.
Teams participating in the league include: Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske.
“We look forward to taking this first step with our teams to introduce NASCAR-style racing to the massive esports audience on consoles,” said Craig Neeb, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President of Innovation and Development in a press release. “Our partners at 704Games have delivered an incredible product and we are enthusiastic about engaging gamers to create new fans and grow our sport.”