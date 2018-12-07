Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR

eNASCAR Heat Pro League to debut in 2019

By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR, the Race Team Alliance and 704Games announced the eNASCAR Heat Pro League on Thursday.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles and is powered by NASCAR Heat 3.

The league, which will begin in spring 2019 and culminate during the playoffs, will feature 16 races with up to 16 teams and 32 drivers. Each team will be owned and operated by a NASCAR race team. Each team will field two drivers, one competing on Xbox One and the other on a PlayStation 4.

Fans who own NASCAR Heat 3 can now start to qualify for the first eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft, scheduled to take place early next year.

Teams participating in the league include: Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske.

“We look forward to taking this first step with our teams to introduce NASCAR-style racing to the massive esports audience on consoles,” said Craig Neeb, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President of Innovation and Development in a press release. “Our partners at 704Games have delivered an incredible product and we are enthusiastic about engaging gamers to create new fans and grow our sport.”

Full-time Cup drivers with longest winless streaks ahead of 2019

By Daniel McFadinDec 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The 2018 Cup season was partially defined by streak busters.

Six drivers ended winless streaks of 50 or more races, including Clint Bowyer snapping a 190-race winless streak in March at Martinsville.

Aric Almirola also ended a multi-season winless streak when he won at Talladega, earning his first win since 2014.

The 2018 season was also defined by surprising drivers going winless, including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Who has the longest winless streaks ahead of the 2019 season?

The following list is made up of drivers who are confirmed to compete full-time in 2019 and who did not win in 2018 but have won previously.

Should Jamie McMurray accept an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing to race in the Daytona 500, it’ll be his 185th start since his last points win (Oct. 20, 2013 at Talladega).

Paul Menard – 268 starts (July 31, 2011 at Indianapolis; Only Cup win)

David Ragan – 206 starts (May 5, 2013 at Talladega; Second Cup win)

Chris Buescher – 87 starts (Aug. 1, 2016 at Pocono; Only Cup win)

Ryan Newman – 68 starts (March 13, 2017 at ISM Raceway)

Jimmie Johnson – 59 starts (June 4, 2017 at Dover; went winless for first time in Cup career in 2017)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 55 starts (July 1, 2017 at Daytona; Second Cup win)

Denny Hamlin – 47 starts (Sept. 3, 2017 at Darlington; went winless for first time in career in 2017)

Kyle Larson – 46 starts (Sept. 9, 2017 at Richmond)

Coffee with Kyle: Richard Petty and Dale Inman went separate ways

By Dan BeaverDec 7, 2018, 4:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the end of the 2018 season, Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus have parted ways. Johnson has a new crew chief in Kevin Meendering; Knaus has a new driver in William Byron.

The latest edition of “Coffee with Kyle” takes a look at another legendary pairing that split up: Richard Petty and his cousin Dale Inman.

Petty and Inman both believe Knaus has a better chance at winning another championship than Johnson. They came to that conclusion based on experience.

Petty and Inman combined for 166 wins and seven championships before they split up.

“(Going our separate ways) was probably one of the best things that ever happened to both of us,” Petty said. “Because once we got away from each other we realized how we depended on each other.”

Separating might have been good for them personally, but Petty’s performance was never the same. He went on to win just two more races.

Petty’s 199th win came at Dover in May 1984.

“Dover was a big win,” Petty said. “It had been a while since we won. But then everything was ‘the next race, the next race, the next race’ before we went to Daytona. Everybody was expecting the 200 anytime. We was too. But it couldn’t have been any better than for us to win the 200th race July the 4th in front of the President of the United States (Ronald Reagan).

“If you wrote a script, nobody would have bought it.”

Part 1: Richard Petty: Racing ‘took us to the real world’
Part 2: The story behind debut of Plymouth’s NASCAR Superbird

Inman was hired by Rod Osterlund in 1980 and crewed the car for Dale Earnhardt and later Joe Ruttman without another win. 

“Then we got Tim Richmond and what a natural he was,” Inman said. “Didn’t know nothing about a race car. … Even Earnhardt respected him a lot, because he came in and raced Earnhardt.”

In 1982 Richmond won twice at Riverside. Those were the first wins for Inman after leaving Petty Enterprises.

Inman scored another championship with Terry Labonte in 1984. They won on consistency with only two wins but top fives in 17 of 30 races that year.

Regarding a short-lived pairing with Earnhardt, Inman said: “He couldn’t control himself. Darrell Waltrip intimidated him so bad it was unreal. The bad thing on my resume was I never won a race with Earnhardt.”

The episode can be found on the NBC Sports YouTube page.

Click here to watch the “Coffee with Kyle” episode with Tony Stewart.

USAC Midget race will kickoff Brickyard 400 once more

IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com
By Dan BeaverDec 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
2 Comments

After a successful debut in 2018, the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in 2019.

The 39-lap race is held in honor of three-time USAC Midget and two-time USAC Sprint Car champion Bryan Clauson who lost his life in August 2016 following an accident at Belleville (KS) High-Banks Speedway.

Scheduled for Sept. 4-5 as the opening event of the Brickyard 400 weekend, the midget race will kick off five nights of racing.

Last year, Zeb Wise won the opening night’s Stoops Pursuit race with Brady Bacon taking the A-Main on night two.

Last year’s race featured 118 cars on the entry list. Representing NASCAR, Christopher Bell finished fifth in the feature. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was just outside the top 10 in 11th after winning his qualification race.

“The Driven2SaveLives BC39 … was a spectacular event for everyone involved, putting talented short track racers and teams from across America into a richly deserved spotlight,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “There were memories made for a lifetime both nights, and everyone at IMS is so happy to see this event return in 2019 as part of Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard weekend.

“We’re especially grateful that the BC39 raised so much awareness for the Driven2SaveLives campaign and honored the memory of Bryan Clauson, an extraordinary race driver who was an even better person.”

Clauson was a registered donor and following his accident, his organs helped save the life of five individuals.

“Right now, more than 115,000 men, women and children wait for a life-saving organ transplant,” said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president and chief executive officer. “Each day, 22 patients die because the organ they needed did not become available in time. Our Driven2SaveLives campaign raises awareness around those who wait and honors donor heroes like Bryan Clauson who saved lives. All of us at Indiana Donor Network are proud to be a part of the BC39 again.”

Ticket reorders and new applications are being accepted through January 4, 2019 at IMS.com and through the IMS Ticket Office.

Social Roundup: Kasey Kahne gets surprise NASCAR retirement party

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kasey Kahne‘s NASCAR career came to an unfortunate and unceremonious end this year when dehydration issues kept him from competing in the final 11 races of the season.

Kahne, 38, saw his last start in the Sept. 2 Southern 500. He ended his career with 529 Cup starts, 18 wins, 93 top fives and 176 top 10s.

The Cup Awards banquet came and went without any acknowledgement of Kahne and his accomplishments, which included three Coke 600 wins and a victory in the 2017 Brickyard 400, his last win career win.

But Thursday night saw Kahne get a send off with a surprise retirement party. By the end of the night, the party wound up at a Waffle House according to Kahne.

Clint Bowyer was among those in attendance. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver congratulated Kahne on his career on Twitter and then was critical of the fact that Kahne wasn’t recognized in some form at the banquet in Las Vegas last week.

The Kasey Kahne Racing Twitter account then took a dig at any critics of Kahne’s career with a simple, yet provocative picture of Kahne and his trophy case.

 and on Facebook