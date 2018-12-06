John Hunter Nemechek to compete for GMS Racing in 2019

John Hunter Nemechek will compete for GMS Racing in the Xfinity Series next year, the team announced Thursday.

Nemechek will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet, taking over for Spencer Gallagher.

The son of Joe Nemechek, John Hunter Nemechek competed part-time for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018, making 18 Xfinity starts in the No. 42 Chevrolet. Ross Chastain will drive that car full-time next season.

A NASCAR spokesperson said a decision has not been made yet on whether Nemechek will be eligible for Rookie of the Year next season.

Nemechek scored his first series win on Oct. 20 at Kansas Speedway in his 15th start.

He finished the season with six top fives, 11 to 10s and one pole.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. (Maury) Gallagher and the entire GMS Racing organization has presented to me to be able to run full-time in 2019,” Nemechek said in a press release. “The results that GMS Racing showed last year in their NASCAR Xfinity Series program were impressive. Their goal is to create a championship-caliber team, like their truck series program, and I believe that we can achieve that goal in the 2019 season.”

Nemechek, 21, will have Chad Norris as his crew chief. It will be Norris’ second year as the leader of the No. 23 team.

“John Hunter is a wheelman,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said in the press release. “We are excited to have him on board for the 2019 season. With how much progress we showed last year in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program, I know that John Hunter will take us to the next level.”