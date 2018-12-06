Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway reveal new paint schemes

Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing revealed new paint schemes on Thursday.
In his second full-time season, William Byron will have primary sponsorship from Hertz for four races.
Once again, the paint scheme will be yellow and black.
Alex Bowman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the 2019 Nationwide paint scheme at GoPro Motorplex.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also revealed a new paint scheme on Thursday and Friday.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott was honored on Saturday with a stretch of Virginia highway officially being named after him, the Danville Register & Bee reported.
Scott, the first and only African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, was honored with the Wendell O. Scott Sr. Memorial Highway in Danville, Virginia, his hometown. The portion of U.S. 29 named after Scott runs from the southeast corner of the city and ends at a northwest point near the city limits.
The measure was approved by the Danville City Council in June.
The ceremony to christen the highway was held at the Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. It was attended by Scott’s son, William Scott Sr., and his grandson, Warrick Scott.
William Scott Sr. called the event “a dream come true” according to the Danville Register & Bee.
Wendell Scott, who died Dec. 23, 1990 at 69, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. He made 495 Cup starts. In addition to his win, he earned 20 top fives and 147 top 10s.
and on Facebook
It’s time to take stock of the 2018 Cup season.
That means voting in the best paint schemes of the year tournament.
Each day for the next few weeks you can vote right here on your favorite scheme that graced the race track.
Here’s the tournament so far:
Today’s matchup: Kyle Busch‘s Ernie Irvan Skittles throwback vs Ryan Blaney‘s PPG scheme:
Charlotte, N.C. gets an average of slightly more than four inches of snowfall per year, so when a rare winter storm rolls in and dumps 10 or more inches in spots, NASCAR drivers and their families take advantage of the event.
On Saturday night, The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series gathered for their awards banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Here are some highlights from the banquet:
Xfinity Series
Tyler Reddick was crowned the Xfinity driver champion with Stewart-Haas Racing taking the owners championship.
Cole Custer finished second, Daniel Hemric was third and Christopher Bell finished fourth.
Camping World Truck Series
Brett Moffitt and owner Hattori Racing Enterprises grabbed the top spot in the Truck series.
Noah Gragson finished second with Justin Haley third and Johnny Sauter fourth.