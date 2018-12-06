Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway reveal new paint schemes

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing revealed new paint schemes on Thursday.

In his second full-time season, William Byron will have primary sponsorship from Hertz for four races.

Once again, the paint scheme will be yellow and black.

Keeping the yellow but adding some new accents. Take your first l👀k at the 2019 #Hertz24 Camaro ZL1! pic.twitter.com/5eVW2aJaii — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) December 6, 2018

Alex Bowman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the 2019 Nationwide paint scheme at GoPro Motorplex.

Here is the @nationwide88 scheme that you will see on track next season! pic.twitter.com/1Oet902pnx — No. 88 Team (@Hendrick88Team) December 6, 2018

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also revealed a new paint scheme on Thursday and Friday.