Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Kurt Busch will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019

By Dustin LongDec 4, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Kurt Busch announced Tuesday that he will drive the No. 1 for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019, a move long expected. The Associated Press reported it is a one-year deal. Monster Energy is moving with Busch to Ganassi.

The announcement comes two days after the 2004 Cup champion announced that would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after five seasons there.

The 40-year-old replaces Jamie McMurray in the No. 1 car with Ganassi’s team. The 2019 season will be Busch’s 19th full-time season in Cup. Busch has won at least one race in 15 Cup seasons. He has 30 career Cup victories.

“We have had the good fortune of having a lot of great drivers here at Chip Ganassi Racing across all forms of racing and Kurt Busch adds to that list of great drivers,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “He is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner, and I believe still has a burning desire to win races and compete for a championship. In addition, getting to work with and represent a brand like Monster Energy makes it even that much more exciting.”

Said Busch in a statement: I am tremendously proud to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and the prestigious group of alumni. Along with Monster Energy, winning races and competing at the highest level, it’s what we are all about. Ganassi’s forward thinking approach is why I have decided to commit all my years of Monster Energy Cup experience to CGR. Let’s win, let’s have fun!”

With the move, Busch will be a teammate to Kyle Larson.

The AP reported that McMurray is expected to drive a third car for Ganassi in the Daytona 500 next year for his final race with the team.

 

 

Jimmie Johnson hopes to compete in Chili Bowl ‘one of these years’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2018, 11:42 AM EST
Jimmie Johnson‘s car swap with Formula One driver Fernando Alonso last week in Bahrain got people’s imaginations running in high gear.

What else could the seven-time Cup champion try his hand at?

“I’d look at anything,” Johnson said after the car swap. “Anything is open. I’m far from done. I want to keep driving and hopefully I can find some good opportunities.”

Johnson’s contract with Hendrick Motorsports goes through 2020. Then the 43-year-old driver could have a lot more time on his hands if he doesn’t renew with the the only team he has ever raced for in Cup.

Johnson, who mentioned his interest in IndyCar road course races, also has had his eye on possibly competing in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, a six-night event held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in January.

The subject was broached by a fan on Twitter.

In the immediate wake of the car swap, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson, NASCAR drivers with dirt racing backgrounds, expressed their desire to get Johnson behind the wheel of a sprint car.

NASCAR drivers have a rich history in the Chili Bowl. Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell is the two-time defending winner of the event. Former Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu won the two years before that.

Three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart won it in 2007 and 2002 and former Cup driver Dave Blaney won it in 1993.

Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have competed in the event every year since 2011 and Larson said earlier this year that “the Chili Bowl is bigger than the Daytona 500” for him.

NASCAR’s presence in the Chili Bowl will continue in 2019.

Alex Bowman, Johnson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, is the only full-time NASCAR driver currently on the early entry list for the event.

Tanner Berryhill to race full-time for Obaika Racing in Cup in 2019

Obaika Racing
By Daniel McFadinDec 3, 2018, 7:49 PM EST
Tanner Berryhill will compete full-time in the Cup Series next year for Obaika Racing, Berryhill announced Monday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift.”

The native of Bixby, Oklahoma will drive the No. 97 Toyota.

“I couldn’t be more excited than to get the news that that was all going to come together, ” Berryhill said. “We’re going to be full guns ahead towards Daytona.”

Berryhill, 25, made his first two starts in Cup points races this year in the last two races, driving the No. 97 for Obaika Racing.

His debut in the Nov. 11 playoff elimination race at Phoenix marked his first NASCAR start of any kind since the Monster Open in 2015. He has 40 Xfinity starts, with the last coming in 2014.

“I’ve been ready to go this whole time, just been waiting for somebody to call me to put me in (a ride),” Berryhill told NBC Sports last month before the Phoenix race. 

Berryhill placed 31st in Phoenix after a wreck and 38th in season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Tanner is a very intelligent and motivated young man, and I am very excited to what he can accomplish during his rookie season,” said team owner Victor Obaika in a press release. “The Obaika Racing team is working hard through the winter to put fast cars on track next year, and I have every confidence that Tanner is going to work hard to improve every race and get the most out of our equipment. 2019 is going to be a great year for this team.”

Berryhill’s sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

Berryhill joins a rookie class that includes Daniel Hemric, Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft.

Berryhill’s two starts were just the second and third Cup starts for Obaika Racing.

The team debuted in the Nov. 4 race at Texas with David Starr.

Silly Season: Handful of unannounced rides in Cup, Xfinity for 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 3, 2018, 3:56 PM EST
It’s now December and there’s not a NASCAR race in sight until February.

But there’s still some announcements waiting to be made for teams and drivers in preparation for 2019.

Here’s a look at unannounced changes in Cup and Xfinity through two weeks of the offseason.

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: Jamie McMurray will not drive this car next season. He has yet to decide if he will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in the 2019 Daytona 500 and then move to a management position with the team. He said Nov. 16 he had yet to decide if to do that or some other racing.

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto announced Sept. 7 that he would not return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch announced Dec. 2 he would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing. Reports have him headed to the No. 1 car in 2019. 

XFINITY RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

JD Motorsports: The team will announce a new driver on Tuesday. Ross Chastain left to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing.

JR Motorsports: Team still has one open car. It has not been announced if Noah Gragson will drive the No. 9 or No. 1.

No. 23: GMS Racing hasn’t announced a replacement for Spencer Gallagher, who retired from competition after this season (announcement made Oct. 19).

RCR: Hasn’t announced which car Tyler Reddick will drive. Both the No. 21 and No. 2 are open.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22).

No. 13: Ty Dillon said he will remain at Germain Racing for the 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 24)

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing from the defunct Furniture Row Racing team (announcement made Nov. 7)

No. 31: Daniel Hemric replaces Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing for 2019 (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 36: Matt Tifft joins Front Row Motorsports in a third car for the 2019 season (announcement made Nov. 27).

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28).

No. 47: Ryan Preece replaces AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing beginning next season (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 95: Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing for 2019. Leavine Family Racing also switches to Toyota beginning next year (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 97: Tanner Berryhill will compete full-time for Obaika Racing (announcement made Dec. 3)

CUP DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: He told NBC Sports on Nov. 17 that he didn’t have any races for 2019 lined up at the time.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: The 2004 Cup champion has yet to announce his 2019 plans.

Jamie McMurray: Has yet to announce what he’ll do in 2019 but it won’t be a full-time ride in the No. 1 car at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez: With Martin Truex Jr. taking over the No. 19 in 2019, Suarez is looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.” Suarez is the favorite for the No. 41 ride.

XFINITY DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

John Hunter NemechekRan limited schedule in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 this year. Ross Chastain will drive it full-time next year.

Ryan Truex: Was replaced at Kaulig Racing by Justin Haley.

Ryan ReedLost ride at Roush Fenway Racing after sponsor Lilly announced it was leaving the team (announcement made Oct. 15).

CREW CHIEF CHANGES

No. 3: Danny Stockman replaces Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2019 (move confirmed Nov. 26)

No. 11: Mike Wheeler will not return as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 16). No replacement has yet been announced.

No. 24: Chad Knaus replaces Darian Grubb as William Byron‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 48: Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus as Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 95: Mike Wheeler joins the team and replaces Jon Leonard, who moved back to Richard Childress Racing to be an engineer on Austin Dillon’s team.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED CHANGES FOR 2019

No. 1: Noah Gragson replaces Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports for 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 25).

No. 11: Justin Haley replaces Ryan Truex at Kaulig Racing after two season in the Truck Series (announcement made Dec. 1).

No. 18: Jeffrey Earnhardt will compete in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing (announcement made Nov. 10).

No. 22: Austin Cindric will drive full-time for Team Penske (announcement made Nov. 8).

No. 42: Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive the No. 42 full-time for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 9).

No. 98: Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to drive the team’s second Xfinity car and be a teammate to Cole Custer (announcement made Nov. 27).

RCR: Both Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric will move up to Cup. Tyler Reddick moves from JR Motorsports to RCR for the 2019 season. Reddick’s car number, sponsor and crew chief will be announced later (announcement made Oct. 31).

Kurt Busch makes Stewart-Haas Racing departure official

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 2, 2018, 8:56 PM EST
Saying “it’s not in the cards for me to stay,” Kurt Busch announced on Twitter Sunday night he would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019.

Busch, who joined SHR in 2014, did not mention where he would race next season. There have been reports that he will join Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I’m looking forward to the future & new opportunities ahead!” Busch said in the post.

The 40-year old driver won six times in the No. 41, including once in 2018 at Bristol. He qualified for the playoffs with the win and finished seventh in the standings. He also earned a season-best five poles.

This year marked Busch’s 18th full-time season in the series.

 