Noah Gragson wins Snowball Derby for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Noah Gragson took the lead from Harrison Burton with a handful of laps remaining in the 51st annual Snowball Derby to give Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) back to back wins in the prestigious late model race.
Last year, Kyle Busch scored the victory.
Majeski held on to finish second ahead of Jeff Choquette.
Conor Okrzesik and Casey Roderick rounded out the top five.
It appeared to be Burton’s race to lose. He chased down then-leader Majeski with 25 laps remaining and held the top spot for five laps before a caution waved for Kale Bryant’s spin. Most of the leaders pitted under that caution, but Burton chose to stay out on old tires.
Burton faded to 10th in the final rundown.
With 16 laps remaining, Majeski was instrumental in the final caution. He and Bubba Pollard spun after making contact in Turns 1 and 2. The incident put an end to Pollard’s Snowball Derby bid for the 13th time. Pollard finished 11 laps off the pace in 26th. Last year, he finished third. KBM kept their drivers in contention with fast work in the pits and on the track.
On Lap 90, Noah Gragson came in running third and left with the lead. KBM teammate Raphael Lessard came in fifth and left second.
The Snowball Derby started during the day time and ended under the lights for the first time in its history.
When the lights came on about the Lap 176 mark with Choquette, Lessard, Gragson, Pollard, Majeski and Burton were in the top six and they remained in contention until the final laps.
On Lap 213, Majeski took the lead from Choquette just before Stephen Nasse backed hard into the wall. Nasse had charged from the back to challenge for the top 10 by lap 100, but a mistake in the pits cost him a chance at victory.
After the incident, Nasse confronted his pit crew for leaving two tires loose on the last pit stop.
NASCAR Truck series driver Stewart Friesen started 14th, but sustained right front damage on a caution following an early restart. He retired in 34th on Lap 58.
The 2018 K&N East champion Tyler Ankrum started 24th and finished eighth.
Steven Wallace, son of Rusty Wallace, suffered a mechanical failure and stalled on the pace laps of the last chance qualifier. He was unable to continue.