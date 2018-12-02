Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kurt Busch makes Stewart-Haas Racing departure official

By Daniel McFadinDec 2, 2018, 8:56 PM EST
Saying “it’s not in the cards for me to stay,” Kurt Busch announced on Twitter Sunday night he would not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019.

Busch, who joined SHR in 2014, did not mention where he would race next season. There have been reports that he will join Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I’m looking forward to the future & new opportunities ahead!” Busch said in the post.

The 40-year old driver won six times in the No. 41, including once in 2018 at Bristol. He qualified for the playoffs with the win and finished seventh in the standings. He also earned a season-best five poles.

This year marked Busch’s 18th full-time season in the series.

 

Noah Gragson wins Snowball Derby for Kyle Busch Motorsports

By Dan BeaverDec 2, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
Noah Gragson took the lead from Harrison Burton with a handful of laps remaining in the 51st annual Snowball Derby to give Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) back-to-back wins in the prestigious Late Model race.

Last year, Kyle Busch scored the victory. 

Ty Majeski held on to finish second ahead of Jeff Choquette. Conor Okrzesik and Casey Roderick rounded out the top five.

It appeared to be Burton’s race to lose. He chased down Majeski with 25 laps remaining and held the top spot for five laps before a caution waved for Kale Bryant’s spin. Most of the leaders pitted under that caution, but Burton chose to stay out on old tires.

Burton faded to 10th in the final rundown.

With 16 laps remaining, Majeski was instrumental in the final caution. He and Bubba Pollard spun after making contact in Turns 1 and 2. The incident put an end to Pollard’s Snowball Derby bid for the 13th time. Pollard finished 11 laps off the pace in 26th. Last year, he finished third. KBM kept their drivers in contention with fast work in the pits and on the track.

On Lap 90, Noah Gragson came in running third and left with the lead. KBM teammate Raphael Lessard came in fifth and left second.

The Snowball Derby started during the day time and ended under the lights for the first time in its history.

When the lights came on about the Lap 175 mark with Choquette, Lessard, Gragson, Pollard, Majeski and Burton were in the top six and they remained in contention until the final laps.

On Lap 213, Majeski took the lead from Choquette just before Stephen Nasse backed hard into the wall. Nasse had charged from the back to challenge for the top 10 by lap 100, but a mistake in the pits cost him a chance at victory.

After the incident, Nasse confronted his pit crew for leaving two tires loose on the last pit stop.

NASCAR Truck series driver Stewart Friesen started 14th, but sustained right front damage on a caution following an early restart. He retired in 34th on Lap 58.

The 2018 K&N East champion Tyler Ankrum started 24th and finished eighth.

Steven Wallace, son of Rusty Wallace, suffered a mechanical failure and stalled on the pace laps of the last chance qualifier. He was unable to continue.

 

NASCAR drivers sound off on the search for star power

By Daniel McFadinDec 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
On Thursday night, NASCAR officially crowned its newest Cup champion and its first new most popular driver in 15 years.

Joey Logano was recognized as champion after 10 years in the series, and Chase Elliott won the majority of fan votes after three years (and the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who won it 15 years in a row).

The Cup champion and the series’ most popular driver have not synched up in 30 years. It last occurred in 1988 when Hall of Famer Bill Elliott won his only title and the fifth of his record 16 most popular driver awards.

NASCAR has seen a mass exodus of its biggest stars in the last five years with the retirements of four-time champion Jeff Gordon, three-time champion Tony Stewart, Earnhardt, Danica Patrick and Carl Edwards prior to 2018.

Out of that group only Earnhardt won most popular driver.

After Thursday’s banquet, three of the four Championship drivers, including Logano, were asked what they need to do to find and establish themselves as the next big stars in the same vein as those who have recently hung up their helmets.

Here’s what they had to say.

Kevin Harvick

“That’s never going to happen. I think as you look at our sport and you look at the Elliott name and the Earnhardt name, those are names that a guy like myself (a native of California) and Clint Bowyer (Kansas native) and Kyle Larson (California) are never going to overcome. You will never have the Southern, the Southeast fan base that an Earnhardt or an Elliott has. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Kyle Busch

“Changes of the guard always happen. I’m now in my 14th season, something like that, so I’ve been here for a long time. I guess it’s not necessarily my time at the forefront. But I feel as if I’ve learned a tremendous amount and it’s sort of coming down to the point now where you have that opportunity to be able to go out there with all that you’ve learned and now have success.

What do you and the other leaders need to do to establish yourselves as the next Jeff Gordon, Dale Jr., Tony Stewart, etc.?

“Good question, I just think for some reason we’re just not quite getting the same amount of attention that we’ve had years ago. Why that is, I’m not sure. I think the racing is so competitive and some of the most compelling racing in all of motorsports. It’s exciting to me behind the wheel each time. You look at Chicagoland, we don’t have those finishes every week. But people strive for those finishes every week and tell me how many times those finishes have happened in the course of our lifetime. There’s been thousands and thousands of races and there’s probably hundreds of times people talk about great finishes in out sport. It’s just so competitive, everybody wants the picture perfect finish and the excitement of (that) every week.”

Joey Logano

“I think Chase is deserving, a deserving member of that. He does a great job as our most popular driver. … Yeah, we all knew that (he would win). You can tell just by the T-shirts walking around. But like I said in my speech, love me or hate me, the fact that you love NASCAR means the most to me. Honestly, that’s what keeps every one of us that are standing around here employed. That’s a big deal for the growth of our sport. For me, I’m a fan before I was a driver and I’m still a fan before I’m a driver. When you think of what it means just to watch racing and to be a race fan and watching it and enjoying every second of it, that’s me. That’s who I am. I’m passionate about the people that I like and the ones I don’t root for in other sports You have to have that. You have to have ones you really like and the ones you don’t. That’s just part of it. I think being a hard racer, sometimes that’s what brings out the boos. Like I said, that doesn’t bother me because I know they’re passionate people and I like people that are passionate.

On driver personalities

“We have big personalities still, which is great. Everyone has their own. I don’t think we’re as vanilla as you think. There’s plenty of interesting personalities. You got Kyle Busch, he’s got so much personality. It’s great. Everyone is just who they are. I like that part. I like that everyone is who you are and not fake. You obviously want to do the right thing for your sponsors, but still being who you is still most important piece.’

Justin Haley to drive for Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series in 2019

By Dustin LongDec 1, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Kaulig Racing announced Saturday morning that it has signed 19-year-old Justin Haley to a multi-year deal to drive the team’s No. 11 Xfinity car beginning in 2019.

“I am really looking forward to 2019,” said team owner Matt Kaulig in a statement. “Justin [Haley] is coming off of the best season of his young career and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 11 car.”

Haley finished third in the Camping World Truck Series this past season, winning three times and scoring nine top-five finishes. Haley scored Truck wins at Gateway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the playoffs and at Texas in the playoffs.

He ran three races in the Xfinity Series. He crossed the finish line first at Daytona in July in his second career Xfinity start but NASCAR penalized him for going below the yellow lines to make the move. NASCAR dropped him to the last car on the lead lap. He finished 18th.

Details about personnel and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

Samantha Busch suffers miscarriage

By Daniel McFadinNov 30, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
In a Twitter video posted Friday afternoon, Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

The news comes eight days after the couple announced their second pregnancy. They were expecting a baby girl in August after a successful in-vitro fertilization procedure. That process resulted in the birth of their son Brexton in 2015.

They announced in October their intent to try have a baby girl through the process and have been documenting it.

In the video, Samantha Busch emotionally explains how she learned of the miscarriage.

“So, today around 11 o’clock my stomach started hurting,” Busch recounted. “I stood up and I was bleeding. Then we went to the doctor. I was passing a lot of clots and bleeding. They did an ultrasound and they said my cervix was still closed and she was in there but I was in the beginning of a miscarriage.

“Yeah, we knew from the beginning that sharing this that there was always the possibility that this could happen. I guess with how Brexton was how our numbers looked I never thought it would happen. Obviously, it’s really hard to share. It’s just heartbreaking.”

In October, Samantha Busch told NBC Sports why they had decided to document their experience.

“If we only showed the good times, and we only showed when it was a success and went well, that’s not fair to all the women that have (not had stories that have gone like that),” she said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, and it is a little scary to know that things may come up down the road that may not be as easy as last time, but for all those couples out there that need to go through this or have gone through this and need to know that they’re not alone and need to understand that this can happen to anybody, I think it’s important to start from the beginning this time.’’

After the birth of Brexton, the couple founded the the Bundle of Joy Fund that gives grants to couples who need such IVF treatments to have children.