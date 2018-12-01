Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Justin Haley to drive for Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series in 2019

By Dustin LongDec 1, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
1 Comment

Kaulig Racing announced Saturday morning that it has signed 19-year-old Justin Haley to a multi-year deal to drive the team’s No. 11 Xfinity car beginning in 2019.

“I am really looking forward to 2019,” said team owner Matt Kaulig in a statement. “Justin [Haley] is coming off of the best season of his young career and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 11 car.”

Haley finished third in the Camping World Truck Series this past season, winning three times and scoring nine top-five finishes. Haley scored Truck wins at Gateway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the playoffs and at Texas in the playoffs.

He ran three races in the Xfinity Series. He crossed the finish line first at Daytona in July in his second career Xfinity start but NASCAR penalized him for going below the yellow lines to make the move. NASCAR dropped him to the last car on the lead lap. He finished 18th.

Details about personnel and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

Jeff Gordon, Red Farmer named to NMPA Hall of Fame

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 5, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jeff Gordon and Charles “Red” Farmer will be inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Gordon’s career defined an era. His first Cup race came at the age of 20 in the 1992 season finale. That race was the last for Richard Petty. His last appearance was the 2016 fall race at Martinsville driving in relief for an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gordon scored his 477th top 10 with a sixth-place finish in that race.

Gordon’s first 93 wins came in the 1994 Coke 600 at Charlotte. Later that year, he won the inaugural Brickyard 400. In fact, Gordon had a penchant for winning big races with three Coke 600s and five Brickyard 400s to his credit along with five Southern 500s and three Daytona 500s.

At the age of 24 in his third full-time season, Gordon became the second youngest driver to win a championship. Bill Rexford won the crown in 1950 at the age of 23. Gordon added three more championships in 1997, 1998 and 2001.

Farmer’s first NASCAR Cup race also came at the age of 20. He finished 45th in 1953 on the Daytona Beach and road course in a field of 57 cars. His last top level NASCAR race ended with a 44th-place finish in the 1975 August Talladega race, but his greatest achievements came on short tracks in the Southeast. One of Farmer’s two NASCAR top fives came on the half-mile Middle Georgia Raceway in Macon, Georgia in 1967. His other top five was earned at Talladega in 1972.

It is believed that Farmer won more than 800 races on dirt and paved short tracks during a career that continues at the age of 86.

Gordon and Farmer will be officially inducted during ceremonies scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GMS Racing to field Sam Mayer in K&N, ARCA Series

GMS Racing
By Daniel McFadinDec 5, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

GMS Racing will expand into the K&N Pro Series East and West and the ARCA Racing Series next year, the team announced Wednesday.

The team will field 15-year-old Sam Mayer in each series where he will drive the No. 21.

Mayer is also scheduled to make four starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with the first set for August at Bristol Motor Speedway after he turns 16 in June.

The native of Franklin, Wisconsin, joins GMS Racing with seven K&N starts and three ARCA starts in his career.

“GMS Racing has had tons of success over the past couple years, especially this past year,” Mayer said in a press release. “Knowing that a great team is behind me going into next season gives me a lot of confidence that we will have success, too.”

He earned two top fives in his six K&N East starts.

Mayer made his ARCA debut at Iowa Speedway and finished 10th and later placed seventh at Lucas Oil Raceway.

He will make his debut in the K&N East season opener at Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 10.

“We are excited to add K&N, as well as ARCA to our organization in 2019,” said team president Mike Beam in a press release. “Mayer is very talented at such a young age, and I see a big future for him in motorsports. I’m glad that he chose us to pursue his career in racing. Our goal has always been to build championship caliber teams no matter what series we participate in. With Mayer behind the wheel and Mardy Lindley leading the team, I do not doubt in my mind they will be successful in 2019.”

Hattori Racing to replace Truck champ Brett Moffitt

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongDec 5, 2018, 12:37 PM EST
3 Comments

NASCAR Truck champion Brett Moffitt told Autoweek that he will not return to Hattori Racing for the 2019 season. Autoweek reported that the team is replacing Moffitt with a driver who will bring funding.

Even with last year’s success – Moffitt won six of 23 races – the team struggled to make it to some races and even considered starting and parking to maintain its playoff eligibility.

“We always wanted to stay together,” Moffitt told Autoweek. “The crew guys and I certainly wanted to stay together. I found out on Monday and I was at the shop on Tuesday to get my stuff. I met with (team owner) Shige (Hattori) and he told me the direction.”

Hattori issued a statement Wednesday that did not address who will drive for his team in 2019:

“We are extremely proud of what we achieved with Brett and winning the championship together. Our organization’s relationship with (Moffitt) dates back to 2012 and we’re thankful for what he has meant to our team and the effort he put forth. This past season was full of adversity and we faced numerous challenges in getting to the racetrack each week. Our entire team is working hard to put the best possible program together for next year and we’re excited to compete in 2019. We’re looking forward to celebrating our championship on Saturday night with Brett at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series awards banquet and hope our results together benefit all of us in the future.”

Moffitt’s status is not surprising. Even after winning the season finale in Miami to win the championship, Moffitt acknowledged that “I’m still not guaranteed a job next year.”

In an interview with Fox Sports Wednesday, Moffitt explained he was very understanding of the decision by Hattori.

“I get it. It’s a business at the end of the day,” Moffitt said. “If he can take an option where it’s going to help propel his business in the right direction, it’s what you got to do. If sticking with me would have meant a lot of uncertainty I totally get and respect the decision.”

Moffitt’s uncertain future was posed to NASCAR President Steve Phelps two days after Moffitt won the Truck title. Phelps was asked how the sport can make sure successful drivers have their place regardless of how they relate to a company.

“Brett Moffitt is obviously a very talented race car driver who has won more this year obviously than he’s ever won,” Phelps said in Miami the day of the Cup season finale. “He has a bright future. What that future looks like, I don’t know. What I do know is that we work with race teams from a revenue standpoint as much as we can. We also work with drivers to try to bridge driver opportunities.

Are we always successful in getting a driver who wants to be driving in whatever series they want to drive in? No. But there are a lot of historical things that we have done to try to make sure that if a driver is interested in continuing that that driver has that opportunity.”

A little over two weeks after the end of the season, Moffitt is sporting a fresh mustache. Five days after he claimed the title he shaved the one he had during his playoff run.

Moffitt explained bad things started happening to him once he shaved NASCAR’s first championship mustache since 2001.

“Five days after the championship I started playing really bad golf after I shaved it,” Moffitt said. “Then I found out that I will not be returning to HRE. So all these things kind of started happening … Then I started growing it back and I went out and played golf and shot a 78, which is the lowest round I’ve ever shot. I think (the mustache) got powers, man.”

NASCAR unveils 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongDec 5, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will race 13 times in 2019, including six times on tracks that also run NASCAR Cup races.

The season begins Feb. 10 at New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway and ends Oct. 4 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston (Virginia) Speedway will host twin 100-lap features on May 4, the second consecutive year the .400-mile track has done so. Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway will host the third annual NASCAR Throwback with the K&N Series on June 15.

The East Series will go head-to-head twice with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – July 26 at Iowa Speedway and Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

2019 K&N Pro Series East Schedule 

Feb. 10 – New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway

April 6 – Bristol Motor Speedway

May 4 – South Boston (Virginia) Speedway *

June 1 – Memphis International Raceway

June 15 – Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park

July 20 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 26 – Iowa Speedway

Aug. 2 – Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Aug. 24 – Gateway Motorsports Park (Madison, Illinois)

Sept. 21 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – Dover International Speedway

  • Twin 100-lap races

 