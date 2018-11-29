Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

The best of the NASCAR Awards banquet

By Dan BeaverNov 29, 2018, 11:06 PM EST
NASCAR’s annual Awards Banquet gave the sport an opportunity to not only crown a champion, but also pay tribute to all of the drivers, manufacturers and stakeholders that made the season successful.

“To the NASCAR fans, love me or hate me, I just love your passion,” 2018 NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano said when he received the ultimate honor in stock car racing. “That is one of the biggest things for me, is passion. Whether you’re booing or cheering, it’s pretty good. We all do it for you guys.”

Here are some of the highlights:

Driver’s Champion: Joey Logano

“(Wife Brittany Logano) is my rock,” Logano said. “I knew this was when I was going to have a hard time. Family means a lot to me, alright? We have so many long talks at night. I’m not always smiling. I know it looks like I smile a lot, and I do when I’m happy. She’s there at my lowest points, it really brings me back up. She’s an amazing mother to our child and what an amazing year, to be able to have Hudson now and now a championship. I would trade all of this in a heart beat, but the great part is we don’t have to. That’s pretty special.”

Logano was introduced by Make-a-Wish recipient Gavin Grubbs.

Championship Car Owner: Roger Penske

During his time on stage, Roger Penske acknowledged the other owners in the series who challenge him and Team Penske to be better, including the owner of the closing Furniture Row Racing.

“One last comment, very important to me and this is congratulations to Barney Visser … Martin Truex (Jr.), Cole Pearn, you’ve brought so much to this series over the last several years.”

Second-place Martin Truex Jr.

“Looking forward to the future, for sure – but definitely the end of an era with Furniture Row … thank you Barney (Visser) for all you’ve done for me and this sport.”

Truex’s Furniture Row Racing Era ended with one championship, 17 wins, 56 top-fives and top 10s in more than half of Truex’s 191 starts with that organization.

Third-place Kevin Harvick

“Our road to the championship round certainly had some challenges along the way, but our team performed when it mattered the most and believed in each other,” Harvick said.

“I want to thank the fans – and especially all the No. 4 fans for all the support this year,” Harvick continued. “And all you haters: I still see you.”

Fourth-place: Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch took to the stage with the comment, “This sucks. Worst of the best,” before congratulating Logano on his championship. Busch noted several highlights of the season including tying his career-best number of victories and passing the 50-win mark.

Busch offered a shout-out to Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth who most likely ran their final Cup races during the 2018 season.

“I wanted to make mention of Matt again this year in case he’s really retiring this time,” Busch said. “I think we’ve all kind of seen this story before with another Roush guy, Mark Martin years ago. I don’t know. Maybe this time’s true. Time will tell.”

Most Popular Driver Award

Dale Earnhardt Jr. handed over the award that he won 15 consecutive times to Chase Elliott.

Bill Elliott won the award a record 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002). Dale Earnhardt Sr. won in 2001.

“So cool that it stayed between Earnhardt and Elliott for so long,” Elliott told Jr. as he accepted the award. “I am glad though that you quit a year before you broke Dad’s record.”

Other Notable Moments

Ryan Blaney joked that he had sent Jimmie Johnson a Christmas card in return for for his gift at the Charlotte Roval. In that race, Johnson’s contact with Truex Jr. on the final lap opened the door for Blaney’s second career win.

Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver Award

By Daniel McFadinNov 29, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award.

Elliott received the award voted on by fans Thursday night at the Cup Awards banquet in Las Vegas.

Elliott, 23, is the first new winner of the award in 15 years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it every year from 2003 until his retirement from Cup racing after the 2017 season.

Earnhardt presented Elliott with the award.

“It definitely is an honor,” Elliott said. “As it got a little closer, I’m glad it worked out like it did. … Somebody asked me earlier about it, what would it mean? It’s always hard to say what it would mean when you don’t know. … I think beyond all that, just seeing the fire at the race track and how fired up people were to see me and my team do good throughout the season and all the right hats and t-shirts, that to me is probably the biggest piece of it.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver follows his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who won the award 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002).

A driver not named Elliott or Earnhardt last won the award in 1990 (Darrell Waltrip).

Elliott earns the award after his third full-time season in Cup. He broke through with the first three wins of his Cup career. The first came at Watkins Glen International in August. He followed that with playoff victories at Dover and Kansas.

Elliott was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 8.

The banquet is airing on NBCSN.

Click here to watch online.

 

NASCAR Banquet red carpet rundown of drivers and wives

By Dan BeaverNov 29, 2018, 8:55 PM EST
NASCAR drivers and their wives hit the red carpet Thursday night before the NASCAR Awards banquet.

Austin Dillon hosted the walk.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano and his wife Brittnay attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Austin Dillon and his wife Whitney attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Clint Bowyer and his wife Lorra attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kyle Larson and his wife Katelyn attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Brad Keselowski and his wife Paige attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Denny Hamlin and his wife Jordan Fish attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Aric Almirola and his wife Janice attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 29: Chase Elliott and Erik Jones attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

 

NBCSN to broadcast special NASCAR America, Cup Awards at 8 p.m. ET

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By NBC SportsNov 29, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
NBCSN will have complete coverage of tonight’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards from Las Vegas, as the sport salutes Joey Logano‘s championship.

A special edition NASCAR America will air at 8 p.m. ET. with red carpet coverage. Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman. Marty Snider will be on the red carpet for driver interviews. Reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon also will serve as a reporter on the red carpet.

The Awards show airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Rutledge Wood and Kelli Stavast host. Along with honoring Logano, the show will feature the announcement of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. an analyst for NBC Sports, his streak of 15 consecutive Most Popular Driver awards will end.

Ex-girlfriend of Kurt Busch found guilty of fraud, tax evasion

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
A jury found Patricia Driscoll, ex-girlfriend of Kurt Busch, guilty on five counts of fraud, tax evasion and theft charges Friday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Driscoll, former executive director and president of the Armed Forces Foundation, was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud (federal offenses), two counts of tax evasion (federal offenses) and one count of first-degree fraud (a District of Columbia offense).

The wire fraud charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison. Tax evasion carries a statutory maximum of five years. First-degree fraud carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison.

A jury made its decision after four days of deliberations.

Sentencing is scheduled for mid-March 2019.

Driscoll’s attorney, Brian Stolarz, stated to NBC Sports: “The jury did not get it right – Patricia Driscoll is innocent. We are very disappointed by the verdict and the government’s misconduct in this case. We will appeal. This is not the final chapter to this story.”

The wire fraud charges stem from a May 2015 indictment in the joint IRS-FBI investigation that she used forged documents, false accounting entries and inflated donation amounts “in order to convince donors to give money to the (Armed Forces Foundation), thereby enriching herself.”

The tax evasion counts stem from the May 2015 indictment that she diverted funds from the Armed Forces Foundation to her personal bank account, diverted funds from the AFF to her business, used AFF money to pay personal bills and bills for her business. The tax evasion charges are for tax years 2012 and 2013.

The fraud charge in the May 2015 indictment stated she purported to approve “an additional $3,000 per month payment to herself, to pay for such items as her car, gas, cell phone.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia stated Friday that “she failed to include the fact that she received commissions from fundraising, the amounts of commissions that she received from fundraising, and the other benefits that she received. Driscoll also falsely categorized and caused others to falsely categorize expenses in the Armed Forces Foundation’s books and records as being for the benefit of the veterans, troops, and their families, when, in fact, they were for her own private benefit. Driscoll also concealed from the foundation’s accountants the money she took from the charity, such as rent that was paid for the use of office space in a building that she co-owned.

The Armed Forces Foundation shut down in 2016.

Click here to read 2015 indictment against Patricia Driscoll

The case went to trial in October.

Driscoll and Busch broke up in 2014. She alleged afterward that he slammed her head against the wall in his motor home three times in September 2014 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Busch on Feb. 20, 2015 — two days before the Daytona 500 — after a Kent County (Delaware) Family Court Commissioner concluded that “it is more likely than not” Busch committed an act of domestic abuse against Driscoll at Dover. NASCAR reinstated Busch a few days after the Delaware attorney general declined to seek charges against Busch in March. Busch missed three races while suspended.

 