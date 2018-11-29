Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Rescue Ranch

Ryan, Krissie Newman’s Rescue Ranch honored by NMPA

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
The National Motorsports Press Association announced Thursday that Ryan and Krissie Newman’s Rescue Ranch has been selected as recipient of the fourth quarter Pocono Spirit Award.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award recognizes character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

Rescue Ranch, a non-profit organization was formed in October 2014 by Ryan and Krissie Newman. It’s mission is to promote, through education, respect for all animals, as well as, agricultural, environmental, and wildlife conservation and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue and responsible pet ownership.

Krissie Newman and Rescue Ranch rescued animals from the recent devastation of Hurricane Florence.

Other nominees for the award were Petty’s Garage/Richard Petty Motorsports and the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

Austin Dillon ‘lit and fired up’ for 2019 with changes at RCR

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
A new crew chief and a new teammate means a new opportunity for Austin Dillon in 2019 at Richard Childress Racing.

After five years apart, Danny Stockman returns to be Dillon’s crew chief in 2019. The pair collaborated on a Camping World Truck Series title in 2011 and a championship in 2013.

Dillon also will have a new teammate in rookie Daniel Hemric, who replaces Ryan Newman.

“I think we can change the culture in our shop, I really do,” Dillon said of he and Hemric on Wednesday in Las Vegas. “His passion and his ability to know the mechanics of the car, he’s worked on race cars his entire life. He does a really good job of explaining what he needs in the car. I think we can work with each other well.

“Danny Stockman coming up to the shop as my new crew chief, a guy I had a lot of success with in the past … it will be a great year next year.”

Dillon, who will serve as a reporter for NBCSN’s coverage from the red carpet (8-9 p.m. ET) before tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series Awards, referenced the culture of the shop when he talked more about Stockman.

“Having that familiar voice back on the radio for me is going to be huge,” Dillon said. “I know what kind of passion he has for the sport and the amount of effort that he’s going to put in next year. He’s going to set the bar high at RCR. That’s the culture that we have to have to become another champion in the Cup Series. That’s our ultimate goal is to win all three championships, and now we have the opportunity to do it together again. I’m lit and fired up to go after it.

“I’ve missed him from the moment we separated. He’s always been there for me, always believed in me. I think it was good to have the five years apart because we both got better having to work with other people and be more open about working with other people. I can’t wait to get back together and see what we’ve learned away from each other and then bring that chemistry that we already have.”

Dillon is coming off a season where he won the Daytona 500 to make the playoffs. He was eliminated in the first round and finished 13th in the points. Even so, the playoffs represented the best stretch of the season for Dillon. He had four top-10 finishes and placed 11th or better in seven of the 10 races.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America: Examining potential Cup rivalries for 2019

By Dan BeaverNov 29, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
In the second half of 2018, budding rivalries began to take shape that might bear fruit in 2019 according to the NASCAR America analysts.

Kyle Petty thinks next year’s greatest rivalry will be Joey Logano versus the field. He raised the ire of Martin Truex Jr. with a bump-and-run move to win at Martinsville. The next week, Aric Almirola had harsh words for how he raced at Texas.

“It’s Joey Logano versus everybody,” Petty said. “I say that because … Joey Logano is only 28 years old. He’s in the middle. We talk about Chase Elliott turning 22 or 23. We talk about William Byron turning 21. … We talk about Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex (Jr.) and those guys being 39, 40, 41 … He’s right in the middle, so he’s getting it from both sides.”

“A rivalry that might be brewing that nobody else is thinking about would be Jimmie Johnson versus Chad Knaus,” Parker Kligerman said on Wednesday’s show. “Which one of them goes out and gets a win without each other first.”

Kligerman believes Johnson’s greatest rival may be time, however.

NASCAR America: 2019 Odds revealed for championship, Daytona 500

By Dan BeaverNov 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Despite winning the 2018 championship, Joey Logano did not top the Westagate Las Vegas Superbook odds to win the title again in 2019.

Westagate believes the Big 3 from 2018 will pick up where they left off with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch listed as co-favorites at 9-2 odds. Martin Truex Jr., who will become Busch’s teammate next year, is listed at 6-1.

Joey Logano is listed at 10-1 along with his Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

The ranking left NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman perplexed.

“This team has been there every other year,” Kyle Petty said. “That’s their third time. They win in their third time. These other guys have only won one time since they’ve been there.”

Logano can take some consolation in the fact that Vegas is giving him a more equal shot at winning the season opening Daytona 500. He is listed at 8-1 along with Keselowski and Harvick.

Anyone looking for an early longshot should note that Austin Dillon, last year’s Daytona 500 winner, has only 40-1 odds of winning a second consecutive 500.

Kurt Busch hopes to ‘have an announcement soon’ on where he’ll race

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 28, 2018, 8:52 PM EST
Kurt Busch has yet to announce where he’ll race next season and said he had hoped to do so this week but not everything came together.

“No announcement,” Busch said Wednesday after the Myers Brothers Awards in Las Vegas. “I was hoping to have things for this week because this is an important week … for our industry to be gathered together and it’s my hometown but just nothing came together in the right way yet. So, hopefully we’ll have an announcement soon.”

Asked if expects to be in a car in 2019, Busch said: “I expect to be in a car, but yet there are other ambitions I have, there are other people in my life that are very important, such as my wife Ashley, and things we want to do together as a family, but we’ll see how things play out.”

Asked how soon it could be before an announcement, Busch said: “There’s a few people in the works still that haven’t committed and we’ve got to get those things lined up. It is late, but I still feel confident on where things will go.”

Asked about what he’s looking forward to in 2019, Busch said: “Just the opportunity to have a competitive team, to try to race for big wins. I haven’t had a chance to win at Darlington over the years even though it’s been close a few times. Indianapolis, I want to try to win there. To be in that garage area, it’s a fun world to live in, it’s been my life for 20 years, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

Busch, 40, signed a one-year contract with Stewart-Haas Racing last December, leaving him a free agent after this season. Reports have him as the favorite to take over the No. 1 car at Chip Ganassi Racing with Monster Energy following him as a sponsor for some races.

Busch finished seventh in the points this season – the third time in the last four years the 2004 champ has finished in the top 10 in points. He won the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his 30th career Cup win. He also had five poles, the most in his career since he had six in 2006 when he was at Team Penske.

“What makes it that much better this year for us is that we did it on all variety of tracks,” Busch said in Las Vegas of the five poles this year. “To set a track record at Texas that I think will stand for a long time, Michigan another fast track and then we got to the pole at the Roval, that was very special to me. Talladega was great, that showed all the teamwork at SHR, and Loudon was a nice pole on a short track in the middle of July.”

 

 