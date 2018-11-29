NASCAR Banquet red carpet rundown of drivers and wives

NASCAR drivers and their wives hit the red carpet Thursday night before the NASCAR Awards banquet.
Austin Dillon hosted the walk.
Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award.
Elliott received the award voted on by fans Thursday night at the Cup Awards banquet in Las Vegas.
Elliott, 23, is the first new winner of the award in 15 years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it every year from 2003 until his retirement from Cup racing after the 2017 season.
Earnhardt presented Elliott with the award.
“It definitely is an honor,” Elliott said. “As it got a little closer, I’m glad it worked out like it did. … Somebody asked me earlier about it, what would it mean? It’s always hard to say what it would mean when you don’t know. … I think beyond all that, just seeing the fire at the race track and how fired up people were to see me and my team do good throughout the season and all the right hats and t-shirts, that to me is probably the biggest piece of it.”
The Hendrick Motorsports driver follows his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who won the award 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002).
A driver not named Elliott or Earnhardt last won the award in 1990 (Darrell Waltrip).
Elliott earns the award after his third full-time season in Cup. He broke through with the first three wins of his Cup career. The first came at Watkins Glen International in August. He followed that with playoff victories at Dover and Kansas.
Elliott was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 8.
A jury found Patricia Driscoll, ex-girlfriend of Kurt Busch, guilty on five counts of fraud, tax evasion and theft charges Friday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.
Driscoll, former executive director and president of the Armed Forces Foundation, was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud (federal offenses), two counts of tax evasion (federal offenses) and one count of first-degree fraud (a District of Columbia offense).
The wire fraud charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison. Tax evasion carries a statutory maximum of five years. First-degree fraud carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison.
A jury made its decision after four days of deliberations.
Sentencing is scheduled for mid-March 2019.
Driscoll’s attorney, Brian Stolarz, stated to NBC Sports: “The jury did not get it right – Patricia Driscoll is innocent. We are very disappointed by the verdict and the government’s misconduct in this case. We will appeal. This is not the final chapter to this story.”
The wire fraud charges stem from a May 2015 indictment in the joint IRS-FBI investigation that she used forged documents, false accounting entries and inflated donation amounts “in order to convince donors to give money to the (Armed Forces Foundation), thereby enriching herself.”
The tax evasion counts stem from the May 2015 indictment that she diverted funds from the Armed Forces Foundation to her personal bank account, diverted funds from the AFF to her business, used AFF money to pay personal bills and bills for her business. The tax evasion charges are for tax years 2012 and 2013.
The fraud charge in the May 2015 indictment stated she purported to approve “an additional $3,000 per month payment to herself, to pay for such items as her car, gas, cell phone.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia stated Friday that “she failed to include the fact that she received commissions from fundraising, the amounts of commissions that she received from fundraising, and the other benefits that she received. Driscoll also falsely categorized and caused others to falsely categorize expenses in the Armed Forces Foundation’s books and records as being for the benefit of the veterans, troops, and their families, when, in fact, they were for her own private benefit. Driscoll also concealed from the foundation’s accountants the money she took from the charity, such as rent that was paid for the use of office space in a building that she co-owned.
The Armed Forces Foundation shut down in 2016.
Click here to read 2015 indictment against Patricia Driscoll
The case went to trial in October.
Driscoll and Busch broke up in 2014. She alleged afterward that he slammed her head against the wall in his motor home three times in September 2014 at Dover International Speedway.
NASCAR indefinitely suspended Busch on Feb. 20, 2015 — two days before the Daytona 500 — after a Kent County (Delaware) Family Court Commissioner concluded that “it is more likely than not” Busch committed an act of domestic abuse against Driscoll at Dover. NASCAR reinstated Busch a few days after the Delaware attorney general declined to seek charges against Busch in March. Busch missed three races while suspended.
A new crew chief and a new teammate means a new opportunity for Austin Dillon in 2019 at Richard Childress Racing.
After five years apart, Danny Stockman returns to be Dillon’s crew chief in 2019. The pair collaborated on a Camping World Truck Series title in 2011 and a Xfinity championship in 2013.
Dillon also will have a new teammate in rookie Daniel Hemric, who replaces Ryan Newman.
“I think we can change the culture in our shop, I really do,” Dillon said of he and Hemric on Wednesday in Las Vegas. “His passion and his ability to know the mechanics of the car, he’s worked on race cars his entire life. He does a really good job of explaining what he needs in the car. I think we can work with each other well.
“Danny Stockman coming up to the shop as my new crew chief, a guy I had a lot of success with in the past … it will be a great year next year.”
Dillon, who will serve as a reporter for NBCSN’s coverage from the red carpet (8-9 p.m. ET) before tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series Awards, referenced the culture of the shop when he talked more about Stockman.
“Having that familiar voice back on the radio for me is going to be huge,” Dillon said. “I know what kind of passion he has for the sport and the amount of effort that he’s going to put in next year. He’s going to set the bar high at RCR. That’s the culture that we have to have to become another champion in the Cup Series. That’s our ultimate goal is to win all three championships, and now we have the opportunity to do it together again. I’m lit and fired up to go after it.
“I’ve missed him from the moment we separated. He’s always been there for me, always believed in me. I think it was good to have the five years apart because we both got better having to work with other people and be more open about working with other people. I can’t wait to get back together and see what we’ve learned away from each other and then bring that chemistry that we already have.”
Dillon is coming off a season where he won the Daytona 500 to make the playoffs. He was eliminated in the first round and finished 13th in the points. Even so, the playoffs represented the best stretch of the season for Dillon. He had four top-10 finishes and placed 11th or better in seven of the 10 races.