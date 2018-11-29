NASCAR Banquet red carpet rundown of drivers and wives

Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award.

Elliott received the award voted on by fans Thursday night at the Cup Awards banquet in Las Vegas.

Elliott, 23, is the first new winner of the award in 15 years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it every year from 2003 until his retirement from Cup racing after the 2017 season.

Earnhardt presented Elliott with the award.

“It definitely is an honor,” Elliott said. “As it got a little closer, I’m glad it worked out like it did. … Somebody asked me earlier about it, what would it mean? It’s always hard to say what it would mean when you don’t know. … I think beyond all that, just seeing the fire at the race track and how fired up people were to see me and my team do good throughout the season and all the right hats and t-shirts, that to me is probably the biggest piece of it.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver follows his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who won the award 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002).

A driver not named Elliott or Earnhardt last won the award in 1990 (Darrell Waltrip).

Elliott earns the award after his third full-time season in Cup. He broke through with the first three wins of his Cup career. The first came at Watkins Glen International in August. He followed that with playoff victories at Dover and Kansas.

Elliott was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 8.

The banquet is airing on NBCSN.

Click here to watch online.

Just a huge thanks to all of you for voting for me for MPD, an honor to keep it in my family after all these years of Dales success with the award. But like I said, votes aside… the fire y’all had for us at track this year was second to none. That means the most, thank you! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) November 30, 2018

My man @chaseelliott rocking a slick suit to a black tie event. Damn right. Stand out front the rest, set the bar!🤘🏽 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 30, 2018

Some new most popular driver hardware for @chaseelliott, presented by @Hooters! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1TfGXcYbd0 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) November 30, 2018