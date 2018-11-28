Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: New rules level 2019 Cup playing field

By Dan BeaverNov 28, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
A significantly altered rules package for 2019 has the potential to create new opportunities for teams, according to NASCAR America analyst Parker Kligerman.

Last year, relatively minor changes in the body style caused Chevrolet to begin the season with little momentum and allowed Ford to get a head start. Teams now have several large changes that need to be factored into the handling of their cars.

“With a new package, it’s a bit of a reset,” Kligerman said on Wednesday’s show. “No one exactly knows what is going to be best. Everyone is going to show up at Daytona and then go on to Atlanta and say ‘all right, what’s best? I don’t know. We’re going to find out.’

“They’re going to do the best simulation, the best research they can, but when you have that unknown – that X-Factor – that just opens up that door for teams to catch up to other teams and for bigger teams to make a mistake and not really hit it right off the bat.”

According to Kligerman, this could result in an extremely tight race in the middle of the pack. Last year Richard Childress Racing placed one of its drivers in the playoffs on the strength of Austin Dillon‘s Daytona 500 win. Teammate Ryan Newman finished the season 17th in the standings.

Only 68 points behind, Roush Fenway Racing finished 18th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Wood Brothers and Paul Menard were nine points behind in 19th.

JTG Daugherty finished 22nd (AJ Allmendinger) and 24th (Chris Buescher).

“We’re talking about the rule change condensing the field and maybe giving midfield teams a chance to catch up. And when I look at teams that would be right there in the middle – your fringe playoff contenders – I look at (Richard Childress Racing). And now the other side of that is if some of those teams behind them are able to catch up more, it puts more competition. … It almost condenses the field and gives them some teams they weren’t fighting with before catching up.”

Jim France wins NMPA Myers Brothers Award

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Jim France, NASCAR’s interim CEO and Chairman, was awarded the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award Wednesday in Las Vegas.

France, 74, is the fourth member of the France family to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to stock car racing.

The son of NASCAR founder William H.G. France, Jim France was vice chairman/executive vice president of NASCAR before Brian France took a leave of absence following his arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in August. Jim France also is chairman of the board at International Speedway Corp.

Jim France founded Grand-Am Road Racing in 1999 and played a role in the merger of that series and the American Le Mans Series in 2012 into what is now known as the International Motor Sports Association.

The Myers Brothers Luncheon came the day before the Cup Series awards banquet (9 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here is the complete list of award winners from the Myers Brothers Awards

·   NMPA Myers Brothers Award: Jim France

·   Buddy Shuman Award: Grant Lynch

·   NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award: Mobil 1

·   American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Kevin Harvick

·   Busch Pole Award: Kurt Busch

·   Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award: Joey Logano

·   MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award: Doug Yates

·   Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team

·   Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

·   MOOG Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award: Adam Stevens, crew chief No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team

·  Sunoco Diamond Performance Award: Joey Logano

·  Champion Sponsor Award: Shell-Pennzoil

·   Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award: William Byron

·  Champion Crew Chief Award: Todd Gordon

Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity Most Popular Driver; Noah Gragson wins in Trucks

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Elliott Sadler has won the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award, marking his third consecutive year as the recipient and fourth overall, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Sadler, 43, ended his full-time NASCAR career this season after making 853 starts in all three of NASCAR’s national series since 1995.

Sadler’s achievement is the seventh straight year a JR Motorsports driver has won the award.

NASCAR also announced that Noah Gragson won Most Popular Driver in the Camping World Truck Series.

Gragson, who finished second in the championship standings, won the award in his second full-time season in Trucks driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Gragson ended 2018 with one win, eight top fives, 17 top 10s and six poles.

The 20-year-old driver will race for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

Both Sadler and Gragson will be honored at the Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet on Dec. 8.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Tyler Reddick interview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from the Stamford Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Champion’s Week in Las Vegas is in full mode. We’ll continue to look at those events which defined the season in our “18 Moments from 2018”

 

  • We’ll hear from 2018 Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick on his title-winning performance at Miami and his recent move to Richard Childress Racing.

 

  • Carolyn, Kyle and Parker also discuss potential rivalries that we could see blossom in 2019.

2019 Cup Rookie of the Year battle an unconventional three-man race

By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
Before Tuesday, the known Cup Series rookie class for 2019 consisted of Daniel Hemric and Ryan Preece after both drivers were announced as moving up to Cup on Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, Matt Tifft threw his hat in the ring when he revealed he will compete for Front Row Motorsports next season, driving the No. 36 Ford.

Hemric will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet and Preece will drive JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet.

Together, the three drivers comprise an unconventional rookie class. A class that, compared to recent years, is older, lacks championships and hasn’t visited Victory Lane as often in NASCAR’s national series.

This class will be the first since 2015 to not include a driver who won a title in one of NASCAR’s lower national series. Brett Moffitt won Rookie of the Year that season in a class that included Matt DiBenedetto and Jeb Burton.

Experience is another factor.

Both Tifft and Hemric make their transitions to Cup after two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series. They were teammates at RCR this season. Tifft drove for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017.

Preece is the outlier in multiple ways.

The accomplished modified racer from Berlin, Connecticut, will be full-time in Cup after not being full-time in any NASCAR series since 2016. He’s also the only one of the three drivers with a NASCAR win.

After he competed full-time for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2016, Preece made 19 starts over the next two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. The opportunity was a result of a gamble on himself that led to his first career win in his second start with the team.

Preece’s 2017-18 record

  • Starts: 19
  • Wins: 2
  • Top fives:  11
  • Top 10s: 14
  • Laps Led: 218

 

Age is another unusual aspect. Going against the recent trend of NASCAR’s “Youth Movement,” Preece and Hemric will be 28-years-old when they start their rookie campaigns. Tifft turns 23 in June.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2013 was the last Rookie of the Year who was 25 or older.

Hemric, who calls Kannapolis, North Carolina, home, piloted RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet from 2017-18 in Xfinity and made his first two Cup starts this season

Despite no wins, Hemric powered his way into the Championship 4 each season.

Hemric goes to Cup having earned five runner-up finishes, the most for a Xfinity driver without a win. He also won a series-leading nine stages this season.

Hemric’s 2017-18 Xfinity record

  • Starts: 66
  • Wins: 0
  • Top fives: 23
  • Top 10s: 36
  • Lap led: 510

MORE: Daniel Hemric’s journey to NASCAR aided by Xfinity mechanic

Like Hemric, Tifft will take the green flag in the Daytona 500 without a NASCAR win to his name, but he proved he can run with the leaders.

The native of Hinckley, Ohio, who two years ago underwent brain surgery to remove a low-grade tumor, has made 102 combined NASCAR starts in Xfinity and the Truck Series.

Of Tifft’s nine Xfinity top fives, six came this season. Four have come on road courses including a second-place result this year at Road America.

He made the playoffs in each Xfinity season.

Tifft’s 2017-18 Xfinity record

  • Starts: 66
  • Wins: 0
  • Top fives: 8
  • Top 10s: 32
  • Lap Led: 49

Should Preece, Hemric or Tifft manage to win a race in 2019 and go on to claim the Rookie of the Year title, they’ll be first to do so since Joey Logano in 2009.

