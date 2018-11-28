NASCAR America: Chase Elliott, Erik Jones first wins highlight 2018 moments

The 2018 season began with Austin Dillon winning his second career NASCAR Cup victory in the Daytona 500. One week later, Kevin Harvick scored his 38th career win at Atlanta and the next 15 races belonged to veteran drivers padding their resume.

The second race at Daytona began to chip away at the dominance of the veterans when Erik Jones scored his first career win. Four races later, Chase Elliott earned his first at Watkins Glen.

Both accomplishments made NASCAR America’s list of “18 Moments of 2018”.

Elliott would win twice more, at Dover and Kansas, during the Round of 12.

“I think it takes a lot to satisfy Chase Elliott,” Jeff Burton said on Tuesday’s show. “Anything but winning the championship, and Chase Elliott is not even close to being satisfied. … I think Chase should take a moment to appreciate (the Watkins Glen) race because that was a great race.

“That battle between he and Martin Truex Jr. – remember Martin had come off three wins in a row on road courses. He had to beat the best and Martin was all over him.”

After winning Daytona, Jones did not return to victory lane but he did make the playoffs and was considered a favorite to advance out of the Round of 16 before he was collected by Harvick when the No. 4 lost a tire at Las Vegas in the first playoff race.

“The growth level that he has is huge,” Burton said. “Erik Jones has the right mindset, the right talent. He can win races and contend for championships.”

