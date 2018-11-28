Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Tyler Reddick interview

By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from the Stamford Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Champion’s Week in Las Vegas is in full mode. We’ll continue to look at those events which defined the season in our “18 Moments from 2018”

 

  • We’ll hear from 2018 Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick on his title-winning performance at Miami and his recent move to Richard Childress Racing.

 

  • Carolyn, Kyle and Parker also discuss potential rivalries that we could see blossom in 2019.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity Most Popular Driver; Noah Gragson wins in Trucks

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Elliott Sadler has won the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award, marking his third consecutive year as the recipient, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Sadler, 43, ended his full-time NASCAR career this season after making 853 starts in all three of NASCAR’s national series since 1995.

Sadler’s achievement is the seventh straight year a JR Motorsports driver has won the award.

NASCAR also announced Noah Gragson won Most Popular Driver in the Camping World Truck Series.

Gragson, who finished second in championship standings, won the award in his second full-time season in Trucks driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Gragson ended 2018 with one win, eight top fives, 17 top 10s and six poles.

The 20-year-old driver will race for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

Both Sadler and Gragson will be honored at the Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet on Dec. 8.

 and on Facebook

2019 Cup Rookie of the Year battle an unconventional three-man race

By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Before Tuesday, the known Cup Series rookie class for 2019 consisted of Daniel Hemric and Ryan Preece after both drivers were announced as moving up to Cup on Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, Matt Tifft threw his hat in the ring when he revealed he will compete for Front Row Motorsports next season, driving the No. 36 Ford.

Hemric will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet and Preece will drive JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet.

Together, the three drivers comprise an unconventional rookie class. A class that, compared to recent years, is older, lacks championships and hasn’t visited Victory Lane as often in NASCAR’s national series.

This class will be the first since 2015 to not include a driver who won a title in one of NASCAR’s lower national series. Brett Moffitt won Rookie of the Year that season in a class that included Matt DiBenedetto and Jeb Burton.

Experience is another factor.

Both Tifft and Hemric make their transitions to Cup after two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series. They were teammates at RCR this season. Tifft drove for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017.

Preece is the outlier in multiple ways.

The accomplished modified racer from Berlin, Connecticut, will be full-time in Cup after not being full-time in any NASCAR series since 2016. He’s also the only one of the three drivers with a NASCAR win.

After he competed full-time for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2016, Preece made 19 starts over the next two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. The opportunity was a result of a gamble on himself that led to his first career win in his second start with the team.

Preece’s 2017-18 record

  • Starts: 19
  • Wins: 2
  • Top fives:  11
  • Top 10s: 14
  • Laps Led: 218

 

Age is another unusual aspect. Going against the recent trend of NASCAR’s “Youth Movement,” Preece and Hemric will be 28-years-old when they start their rookie campaigns. Tifft turns 23 in June.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2013 was the last Rookie of the Year who was 25 or older.

Hemric, who calls Kannapolis, North Carolina, home, piloted RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet from 2017-18 in Xfinity and made his first two Cup starts this season

Despite no wins, Hemric powered his way into the Championship 4 each season.

Hemric goes to Cup having earned five runner-up finishes, the most for a Xfinity driver without a win. He also won a series-leading nine stages this season.

Hemric’s 2017-18 Xfinity record

  • Starts: 66
  • Wins: 0
  • Top fives: 23
  • Top 10s: 36
  • Lap led: 510

MORE: Daniel Hemric’s journey to NASCAR aided by Xfinity mechanic

Like Hemric, Tifft will take the green flag in the Daytona 500 without a NASCAR win to his name, but he proved he can run with the leaders.

The native of Hinckley, Ohio, who two years ago underwent brain surgery to remove a low-grade tumor, has made 102 combined NASCAR starts in Xfinity and the Truck Series.

Of Tifft’s nine Xfinity top fives, six came this season. Four have come on road courses including a second-place result this year at Road America.

He made the playoffs in each Xfinity season.

Tifft’s 2017-18 Xfinity record

  • Starts: 66
  • Wins: 0
  • Top fives: 8
  • Top 10s: 32
  • Lap Led: 49

Should Preece, Hemric or Tifft manage to win a race in 2019 and go on to claim the Rookie of the Year title, they’ll be first to do so since Joey Logano in 2009.

 and on Facebook

K&N Series to hold doubleheaders with IndyCar, World of Outlaws

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR K&N Pro Series teams will take part for the first time in doubleheaders with the World of Outlaws and IndyCar Series next year.

The first doubleheader, with the World of Outlaws, will take place Feb. 27 – 28 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. It serves as a lead-in for the tripleheader weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s three national series.

The World of Outlaws will compete on the LVMS Dirt Track on both days of the doubleheader, holding its FVP Platinum Battery Outlaw Showdown presented by Star Nursery.

The K&N Pro Series West will hold its second race on the half-mile dirt track on Feb. 28.

The 2018 Star Nursery 100, won by Sheldon Creed, marked the first K&N Pro Series race on a dirt track since 1979.

The LVMS Dirt Track has hosted World of Outlaws events since 1996 and has held double features every spring since 2013.

The doubleheader with IndyCar will take place Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis.

The K&N event is a combined race with West and East teams and is the second K&N race at the 1.25-mile track after the series debuted there this year.

IndyCar will hold its third consecutive race at Gateway after returning to the track in 2017.

The K&N/IndyCar weekend is the second doubleheader the track will host in 2019.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series will visit on June 22.

 and on Facebook

Coffee with Kyle: Story behind debut of Plymouth’s NASCAR Superbird

By Dustin LongNov 28, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

One of the most famous cars in NASCAR history, the Plymouth Superbird, was created to lure Richard Petty back from Ford, Richard Petty recounts in the second part of Kyle Petty’s conversation with his father and Dale Inman in “Coffee with Kyle.”

PART 1: Richard Petty: Racing ‘took us to the real world’

In 1969, the Dodge Daytona featured a large rear wing and aerodynamic advantage. Richard Petty said he went to Plymouth and said: “Are we going to get a wing? They said no. I said, can I have a Dodge? They said you’re a Plymouth man, you’re winning all these races anyway, you don’t need a wing.

“If I can’t have a Dodge and you’re not going to fix the Plymouth, then I’m going to go across the street and talk to Ford. We went the same day, went all the way to the top and had a deal when we came back down. All in one day.”

Months later, the tone changed at Plymouth.

“April of (1969), the head guy at Plymouth came down to the house, came down to our shop and we had won a race or two already with a Ford. He said what’s it going to take to get you back in a Plymouth. I said give me a wing. They built the Superbird.”

That’s just part of the stroll through history Kyle takes with his father and Inman. Other stories include Richard Petty’s first Daytona 500 win 1964 and the battles Richard had with the Wood Brothers and David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough. Also, Inman and Richard Petty share a humorous tale of Kyle Petty’s first racing experience.

For more, watch the video above.

Click here to watch “Coffee with Kyle” episode with Tony Stewart 

 

 

 

 

 