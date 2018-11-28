Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kurt Busch hopes to ‘have an announcement soon’ on where he’ll race

By Dustin LongNov 28, 2018, 8:52 PM EST
Kurt Busch has yet to announce where he’ll race next season and said he had hoped to do so this week but not everything came together.

“No announcement,” Busch said Wednesday after the Myers Brothers Awards in Las Vegas. “I was hoping to have things for this week because this is an important week … for our industry to be gathered together and it’s my hometown but just nothing came together in the right way yet. So, hopefully we’ll have an announcement soon.”

Asked if expects to be in a car in 2019, Busch said: “I expect to be in a car, but yet there are other ambitions I have, there are other people in my life that are very important, such as my wife Ashley, and things we want to do together as a family, but we’ll see how things play out.”

Asked how soon it could be before an announcement, Busch said: “There’s a few people in the works still that haven’t committed and we’ve got to get those things lined up. It is late, but I still feel confident on where things will go.”

Asked about what he’s looking forward to in 2019, Busch said: “Just the opportunity to have a competitive team, to try to race for big wins. I haven’t had a chance to win at Darlington over the years even though it’s been close a few times. Indianapolis, I want to try to win there. To be in that garage area, it’s a fun world to live in, it’s been my life for 20 years, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

Busch, 40, signed a one-year contract with Stewart-Haas Racing last December, leaving him a free agent after this season. Reports have him as the favorite to take over the No. 1 car at Chip Ganassi Racing with Monster Energy following him as a sponsor for some races.

Busch finished seventh in the points this season – the third time in the last four years the 2004 champ has finished in the top 10 in points. He won the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his 30th career Cup win. He also had five poles, the most in his career since he had six in 2006 when he was at Team Penske.

“What makes it that much better this year for us is that we did it on all variety of tracks,” Busch said in Las Vegas of the five poles this year. “To set a track record at Texas that I think will stand for a long time, Michigan another fast track and then we got to the pole at the Roval, that was very special to me. Talladega was great, that showed all the teamwork at SHR, and Loudon was a nice pole on a short track in the middle of July.”

 

 

NASCAR America: New rules level 2019 Cup playing field

By Dan BeaverNov 28, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
A significantly altered rules package for 2019 has the potential to create new opportunities for teams, according to NASCAR America analyst Parker Kligerman.

Last year, relatively minor changes in the body style caused Chevrolet to begin the season with little momentum and allowed Ford to get a head start. Teams now have several large changes that need to be factored into the handling of their cars.

“With a new package, it’s a bit of a reset,” Kligerman said on Wednesday’s show. “No one exactly knows what is going to be best. Everyone is going to show up at Daytona and then go on to Atlanta and say ‘all right, what’s best? I don’t know. We’re going to find out.’

“They’re going to do the best simulation, the best research they can, but when you have that unknown – that X-Factor – that just opens up that door for teams to catch up to other teams and for bigger teams to make a mistake and not really hit it right off the bat.”

According to Kligerman, this could result in an extremely tight race in the middle of the pack. Last year Richard Childress Racing placed one of its drivers in the playoffs on the strength of Austin Dillon‘s Daytona 500 win. Teammate Ryan Newman finished the season 17th in the standings.

Only 68 points behind, Roush Fenway Racing finished 18th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Wood Brothers and Paul Menard were nine points behind in 19th.

JTG Daugherty finished 22nd (AJ Allmendinger) and 24th (Chris Buescher).

“We’re talking about the rule change condensing the field and maybe giving midfield teams a chance to catch up. And when I look at teams that would be right there in the middle – your fringe playoff contenders – I look at (Richard Childress Racing). And now the other side of that is if some of those teams behind them are able to catch up more, it puts more competition. … It almost condenses the field and gives them some teams they weren’t fighting with before catching up.”

Jim France wins NMPA Myers Brothers Award

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Jim France, NASCAR’s interim CEO and Chairman, was awarded the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award Wednesday in Las Vegas.

France, 74, is the fourth member of the France family to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to stock car racing.

The son of NASCAR founder William H.G. France, Jim France was vice chairman/executive vice president of NASCAR before Brian France took a leave of absence following his arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in August. Jim France also is chairman of the board at International Speedway Corp.

Jim France founded Grand-Am Road Racing in 1999 and played a role in the merger of that series and the American Le Mans Series in 2012 into what is now known as the International Motor Sports Association.

The Myers Brothers Luncheon came the day before the Cup Series awards banquet (9 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here is the complete list of award winners from the Myers Brothers Awards

·   NMPA Myers Brothers Award: Jim France

·   Buddy Shuman Award: Grant Lynch

·   NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award: Mobil 1

·   American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Kevin Harvick

·   Busch Pole Award: Kurt Busch

·   Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award: Joey Logano

·   MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award: Doug Yates

·   Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team

·   Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

·   MOOG Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award: Adam Stevens, crew chief No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team

·  Sunoco Diamond Performance Award: Joey Logano

·  Champion Sponsor Award: Shell-Pennzoil

·   Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award: William Byron

·  Champion Crew Chief Award: Todd Gordon

Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity Most Popular Driver; Noah Gragson wins in Trucks

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Elliott Sadler has won the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award, marking his third consecutive year as the recipient and fourth overall, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Sadler, 43, ended his full-time NASCAR career this season after making 853 starts in all three of NASCAR’s national series since 1995.

Sadler’s achievement is the seventh straight year a JR Motorsports driver has won the award.

NASCAR also announced that Noah Gragson won Most Popular Driver in the Camping World Truck Series.

Gragson, who finished second in the championship standings, won the award in his second full-time season in Trucks driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Gragson ended 2018 with one win, eight top fives, 17 top 10s and six poles.

The 20-year-old driver will race for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

Both Sadler and Gragson will be honored at the Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet on Dec. 8.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Tyler Reddick interview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from the Stamford Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Champion’s Week in Las Vegas is in full mode. We’ll continue to look at those events which defined the season in our “18 Moments from 2018”

 

  • We’ll hear from 2018 Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick on his title-winning performance at Miami and his recent move to Richard Childress Racing.

 

  • Carolyn, Kyle and Parker also discuss potential rivalries that we could see blossom in 2019.

