K&N Series to hold doubleheaders with IndyCar, World of Outlaws

NASCAR K&N Pro Series teams will take part for the first time in doubleheaders with the World of Outlaws and IndyCar Series next year.
The first doubleheader, with the World of Outlaws, will take place Feb. 27 – 28 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. It serves as a lead-in for the tripleheader weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s three national series.
The World of Outlaws will compete on the LVMS Dirt Track on both days of the doubleheader, holding its FVP Platinum Battery Outlaw Showdown presented by Star Nursery.
The K&N Pro Series West will hold its second race on the half-mile dirt track on Feb. 28.
The 2018 Star Nursery 100, won by Sheldon Creed, marked the first K&N Pro Series race on a dirt track since 1979.
The LVMS Dirt Track has hosted World of Outlaws events since 1996 and has held double features every spring since 2013.
The doubleheader with IndyCar will take place Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis.
The K&N event is a combined race with West and East teams and is the second K&N race at the 1.25-mile track after the series debuted there this year.
IndyCar will hold its third consecutive race at Gateway after returning to the track in 2017.
The K&N/IndyCar weekend is the second doubleheader the track will host in 2019.
The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series will visit on June 22.
One of the most famous cars in NASCAR history, the Plymouth Superbird, was created to lure Richard Petty back from Ford, Richard Petty recounts in the second part of Kyle Petty’s conversation with his father and Dale Inman in “Coffee with Kyle.”
In 1969, the Dodge Daytona featured a large rear wing and aerodynamic advantage. Richard Petty said he went to Plymouth and said: “Are we going to get a wing? They said no. I said, can I have a Dodge? They said you’re a Plymouth man, you’re winning all these races anyway, you don’t need a wing.
“If I can’t have a Dodge and you’re not going to fix the Plymouth, then I’m going to go across the street and talk to Ford. We went the same day, went all the way to the top and had a deal when we came back down. All in one day.”
Months later, the tone changed at Plymouth.
“April of (1969), the head guy at Plymouth came down to the house, came down to our shop and we had won a race or two already with a Ford. He said what’s it going to take to get you back in a Plymouth. I said give me a wing. They built the Superbird.”
That’s just part of the stroll through history Kyle takes with his father and Inman. Other stories include Richard Petty’s first Daytona 500 win 1964 and the battles Richard had with the Wood Brothers and David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough. Also, Inman and Richard Petty share a humorous tale of Kyle Petty’s first racing experience.
The 2018 season began with Austin Dillon winning his second career NASCAR Cup victory in the Daytona 500. One week later, Kevin Harvick scored his 38th career win at Atlanta and the next 15 races belonged to veteran drivers padding their resume.
The second race at Daytona began to chip away at the dominance of the veterans when Erik Jones scored his first career win. Four races later, Chase Elliott earned his first at Watkins Glen.
Both accomplishments made NASCAR America’s list of “18 Moments of 2018”.
Elliott would win twice more, at Dover and Kansas, during the Round of 12.
“I think it takes a lot to satisfy Chase Elliott,” Jeff Burton said on Tuesday’s show. “Anything but winning the championship, and Chase Elliott is not even close to being satisfied. … I think Chase should take a moment to appreciate (the Watkins Glen) race because that was a great race.
“That battle between he and Martin Truex Jr. – remember Martin had come off three wins in a row on road courses. He had to beat the best and Martin was all over him.”
After winning Daytona, Jones did not return to victory lane but he did make the playoffs and was considered a favorite to advance out of the Round of 16 before he was collected by Harvick when the No. 4 lost a tire at Las Vegas in the first playoff race.
“The growth level that he has is huge,” Burton said. “Erik Jones has the right mindset, the right talent. He can win races and contend for championships.”
Before he won the 2018 Cup championship, Joey Logano received perhaps his most meaningful honor of the season when he became the Comcast Community Champion of the Year for his charitable foundation. It underscored the type of champion that he hoped to become.
“At 28 years old, (Logano) has an enormous amount of perspective,” Nate Ryan said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “The night before he won his first Cup championship, he went to a supermarket near the track in Homestead and helped out 100 needy families with gift cards through his foundation.
“He took the time out to do that on the eve of the most important race of his career.”
That trip to the supermarket was still on his mind after winning the Cup – not having been erased by an accomplishment that would overshadow almost every positive and negative occasion from the past year.
“I think what Joey Logano brings that is so difficult as an athlete is he has two personalities,” Jeff Burton said. “He has a personality when you put your helmet on: you have to be selfish, you have to be arrogant, you have to egotistical. You have to be all the things your Mom told you not to be. When you take that helmet off, you have to be this.
“When you see him and his wife Brittany and you see them at those events, you can look in their eyes. They’re not doing it because there’s a camera there; they are doing it because they want to do it.”
Chase Briscoe will join Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 driving the No. 98 in the Xfinity Series the team announced Tuesday. Primary sponsorship for the first 13 races will come from Nutri Chomps – a longtime supporter of Briscoe.
This will be Briscoe’s first full season in the Xfinity series. In 2018, he made 17 starts running partial schedules for SHR and Roush Fenway Racing. He won at the Charlotte Roval in the SHR No. 98 in his 14th start.
Briscoe ran the full season in the Truck series with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017, earning his first win there in the finale at Miami. Last year he made one start for Duke Thorson and won on the dirt track of Eldora Raceway.
In 2016 he won the ARCA championship on the back of six victories and 14 top fives in 21 races.
Briscoe joins last year’s runner-up for the Xfinity championship Cole Custer at SHR.
“I got a taste of what Stewart-Haas Racing is capable of in the five races I ran with the team this year,” Briscoe said in a press release. “Winning at Charlotte was one of the greatest moments of my career. … I’ve been working so hard for this moment and 2019 can’t come soon enough. If I could fast forward to February and climb inside the No. 98 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang there at Daytona, I would.”
Like car owner Tony Stewart, Briscoe got his start on dirt tracks.
“I’ve been paying attention to Chase since he raced sprint cars and I saw how well he transitioned to stock cars,” Stewart said. “It was obviously great to see him in our Ford Mustangs a few times this year, and Chase didn’t disappoint. His win at Charlotte showed us a lot. He was patiently aggressive and he did a really good job of managing his tires. He’s learned a lot in a very short period of time and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do when he’s in the same car, working with the same crew, week in and week out. It was our desire to have him in our racecars, but thanks to Nutri Chomps and Ford, they made it happen.”
