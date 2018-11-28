K&N Series to hold doubleheaders with IndyCar, World of Outlaws

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR K&N Pro Series teams will take part for the first time in doubleheaders with the World of Outlaws and IndyCar Series next year.

The first doubleheader, with the World of Outlaws, will take place Feb. 27 – 28 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. It serves as a lead-in for the tripleheader weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s three national series.

The World of Outlaws will compete on the LVMS Dirt Track on both days of the doubleheader, holding its FVP Platinum Battery Outlaw Showdown presented by Star Nursery.

The K&N Pro Series West will hold its second race on the half-mile dirt track on Feb. 28.

The 2018 Star Nursery 100, won by Sheldon Creed, marked the first K&N Pro Series race on a dirt track since 1979.

The LVMS Dirt Track has hosted World of Outlaws events since 1996 and has held double features every spring since 2013.

The doubleheader with IndyCar will take place Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis.

The K&N event is a combined race with West and East teams and is the second K&N race at the 1.25-mile track after the series debuted there this year.

IndyCar will hold its third consecutive race at Gateway after returning to the track in 2017.

The K&N/IndyCar weekend is the second doubleheader the track will host in 2019.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series will visit on June 22.

