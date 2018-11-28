Jim France wins NMPA Myers Brothers Award

Jim France, NASCAR’s interim CEO and Chairman, was awarded the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award Wednesday in Las Vegas.
France, 74, is the fourth member of the France family to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to stock car racing.
The son of NASCAR founder William H.G. France, Jim France was vice chairman/executive vice president of NASCAR before Brian France took a leave of absence following his arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in August. Jim France also is chairman of the board at International Speedway Corp.
Jim France founded Grand-Am Road Racing in 1999 and played a role in the merger of that series and the American Le Mans Series in 2012 into what is now known as the International Motor Sports Association.
The Myers Brothers Luncheon came the day before the Cup Series awards banquet (9 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Here is the complete list of award winners from the Myers Brothers Awards
· NMPA Myers Brothers Award: Jim France
· Buddy Shuman Award: Grant Lynch
· NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award: Mobil 1
· American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Kevin Harvick
· Busch Pole Award: Kurt Busch
· Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award: Joey Logano
· MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award: Doug Yates
· Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team
· Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
· MOOG Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award: Adam Stevens, crew chief No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team
· Sunoco Diamond Performance Award: Joey Logano
· Champion Sponsor Award: Shell-Pennzoil
· Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award: William Byron
· Champion Crew Chief Award: Todd Gordon