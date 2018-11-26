Tommy Baldwin Racing to field a car in select Cup races in 2019

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Tommy Baldwin Racing announced Monday that it will return to field a single car in select Cup races in 2019, beginning with the Daytona 500.

Tommy Baldwin Racing debuted in 2009. The team sold its charter to Leavine Family Racing and ceased operations in November 2016. Premium Motorsports completed its purchase of Tommy Baldwin Racing’s assets in September 2017.

“We are looking forward to get back going again with TBR in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” team owner Tommy Baldwin said in a statement. “Our goal is to work methodically and build it one piece at a time. I’m excited about these five to seven races for the 2019 season, and where it takes us in the future.”

The team’s release had no details on driver, sponsor or car number.