Rick Crawford sentenced to 130 months in attempted enticement of a minor case

Former Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford has been sentenced to 130 months in prison after he was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Crawford, 60, was found guilty in August in the Middle District of Florida. He faced a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. The sentence of 130 months is two months shy of 11 years.

Crawford was arrested March 5 after he was a caught in a FBI undercover child sex sting in Florida. He was indicted March 30.

Crawford has been put in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crawford will also have to pay a $5,000 fine with $100 due immediately.

The sentencing document also listed special conditions of supervised release and sex offender status:

Mandatory drug testing requirements are imposed.

Drug aftercare conditions imposed.

Mental health treatment conditions imposed.

Defendant shall cooperate in the collection of DNA.

Sex offender conditions:

Defendant shall participate in a mental health treatment program specialized for sex offenders.

Defendant shall have no direct contact with minor children

Media and computer restrictions imposed.

Defendant shall register with all sex offender registries as required by law.

Crawford spent 17 years in the Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished as high as second in the points in 2002.