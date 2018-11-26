NASCAR America: Hendrick could be more ‘valuable’ with Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus separated

The Cup season finale in Miami brought an end to the Jimmie Johnson-Chad Knaus era at Hendrick Motorsports.
Johnson will work with crew chief Kevin Meendering in 2019 and Knaus will be paired with William Byron in his sophomore Cup season.
On NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed how much more “valuable” the seven-time champions could be to Hendrick now that they’re separated.
“Shockingly, when I look at this split … I wonder, (it would be) crazy to say that if Hendrick Motorsports doesn’t become more valuable splitting up the dynamic duo,” Letarte said. “Jimmie and Chad have used every trick, every relationship tool, everything they had. ‘Cause I have no doubt Chad will be exactly what William Byron needs. Kevin Meendering’s done a great job with Elliott Sadler. I think it’s very unique that he gets the same shot with another veteran driver.”
Jarrett said he applauds owner Rick Hendrick for being the person to “step in and say, ‘We have to make this change. It’s time for something different for both of you.’ I think that both will have more success than what they have had the last 18 months.”
Danny Stockman will crew chief Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Cup Chevrolet in 2019, taking the place of Justin Alexander, NBC Sports confirmed.
Stockman will be reunited with Austin Dillon after the duo won the Camping World Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity Series title in 2013.
Stockman has spent the last two season as crew chief for Daniel Hemric in the Xfinity Series. Hemric made the Championship 4 each year despite no race wins.
Dillon won two races with Alexander, including the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 in their first start together and this season’s Daytona 500. They are Dillon’s only Cup wins.
In 60 starts together, Dillon and Alexander had just four top fives and 11 top 10s. They made the playoffs each year through their two wins.
Stockman has 14 starts as a Cup crew chief, including in this season’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Dillon. Alexander missed the race due to a family matter.
Luke Lambert confirmed to NBC Sports that he will be crew chief for Daniel Hemric in his rookie Cup season in the No. 31 Chevrolet.
Today's episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Krista Voda hosts with Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte from NBC Charlotte with special guest IMSA Champion Bryan Sellers.
On today’s show:
· The 2018 season was full of exciting moments both on and off the track. This week NASCAR America will celebrate six moments per day and spin it forward to what they mean for next year. Today’s moments include: The End of the Johnson-Knaus era, Bowyer’s winless streak coming to an end, a Chicago Slide job, Christopher Bell’s historic season, and the ultimate fakeout at Sonoma from Cole Pearn & Martin Truex Jr.
· NBC will become the home of IMSA next season, and today 2018 IMSA Class Champion Bryan Sellers joins the show. We’ll discuss his racing roots, his championship and what we can look forward to entering the 2019 season.
· It is time to look ahead to 2019. Silly season has shuffled drivers and crew chiefs to new teams. NASCAR announced a new rules package that should change the game. We will discuss all of it and what the impact will be on NASCAR next year.
· How are drivers spending their time off the track? Our Social Pit Stop will take a look at the holiday weekend, a few engagements, which couple is expecting, and how one driver’s time included riding camels and driving F1 cars.
Jon Leonard, who served as the interim crew chief for Leavine Family Racing from June 16 through the end of the season, has moved to Richard Childress Racing and will be an engineer on the No. 3 team, RCR confirmed.
Leonard changed his Twitter bio to state that he was a “#3 race engineer” and tweeted about his new job Monday:
Leonard was the lead engineer for the No. 95 car this season. He became the interim crew chief after Travis Mack was relieved of his duties in June.
Leonard broke into NASCAR with Richard Childress Racing in January 2012 in its Xfinity Series program. In 2016, he moved up to the position of second engineer for Ryan Newman‘s Cup team at RCR. Leonard joined Leavine Family Racing, which was affiliated with RCR, after the season.
Former Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford has been sentenced to 130 months in prison after he was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Crawford, 60, was found guilty in August in the Middle District of Florida. He faced a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. The sentence of 130 months is two months shy of 11 years.
Crawford was arrested Feb. 28 after he was a caught in a FBI undercover child sex sting in Florida. He was indicted March 30.
Crawford has been put in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Crawford will also have to pay a $5,000 fine with $100 due immediately.
The sentencing document also listed special conditions of supervised release and sex offender status:
- Mandatory drug testing requirements are imposed.
- Drug aftercare conditions imposed.
- Mental health treatment conditions imposed.
- Defendant shall cooperate in the collection of DNA.
Sex offender conditions:
- Defendant shall participate in a mental health treatment program specialized for sex offenders.
- Defendant shall have no direct contact with minor children
- Media and computer restrictions imposed.
- Defendant shall register with all sex offender registries as required by law.
Crawford spent 17 years in the Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished as high as second in the points in 2002.