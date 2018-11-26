NASCAR America: Hendrick could be more ‘valuable’ with Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus separated

The Cup season finale in Miami brought an end to the Jimmie Johnson-Chad Knaus era at Hendrick Motorsports.

Johnson will work with crew chief Kevin Meendering in 2019 and Knaus will be paired with William Byron in his sophomore Cup season.

On NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed how much more “valuable” the seven-time champions could be to Hendrick now that they’re separated.

“Shockingly, when I look at this split … I wonder, (it would be) crazy to say that if Hendrick Motorsports doesn’t become more valuable splitting up the dynamic duo,” Letarte said. “Jimmie and Chad have used every trick, every relationship tool, everything they had. ‘Cause I have no doubt Chad will be exactly what William Byron needs. Kevin Meendering’s done a great job with Elliott Sadler. I think it’s very unique that he gets the same shot with another veteran driver.”

Jarrett said he applauds owner Rick Hendrick for being the person to “step in and say, ‘We have to make this change. It’s time for something different for both of you.’ I think that both will have more success than what they have had the last 18 months.”

Watch the above video for more.