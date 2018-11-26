NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: IMSA Champion Bryan Sellers

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte from NBC Charlotte with special guest IMSA Champion Bryan Sellers.

On today’s show:

· The 2018 season was full of exciting moments both on and off the track. This week NASCAR America will celebrate six moments per day and spin it forward to what they mean for next year. Today’s moments include: The End of the Johnson-Knaus era, Bowyer’s winless streak coming to an end, a Chicago Slide job, Christopher Bell’s historic season, and the ultimate fakeout at Sonoma from Cole Pearn & Martin Truex Jr.

· NBC will become the home of IMSA next season, and today 2018 IMSA Class Champion Bryan Sellers joins the show. We’ll discuss his racing roots, his championship and what we can look forward to entering the 2019 season.

· It is time to look ahead to 2019. Silly season has shuffled drivers and crew chiefs to new teams. NASCAR announced a new rules package that should change the game. We will discuss all of it and what the impact will be on NASCAR next year.

· How are drivers spending their time off the track? Our Social Pit Stop will take a look at the holiday weekend, a few engagements, which couple is expecting, and how one driver’s time included riding camels and driving F1 cars.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.