Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso end ride swap with tandem doughnuts

Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso ended their play day with dueling doughnuts Monday at Bahrain International Circuit.
Johnson piloted a 2013 Formula One car, while Alonso drove one of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet Cup cars on the road circuit – just the third time NASCAR and Formula One drivers have swapped rides. Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya traded rides in 2003 at Indianapolis and Tony Stewart and Lewis Hamilton switched rides in 2011 at Watkins Glen.
The doughnuts ended a journey that began in January when Alonso and Johnson met during NASCAR Media Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Johnson said Alonso suggested they switch rides at some point. They worked during the spring to find a venue and date that would match both their schedules. Eventually, they picked a date after the NASCAR and Formula One seasons ended.
“It’s the ultimate car,” Johnson said earlier this month of why he wanted to try a Formula One car. “To feel the downforce of one of those cars has always been in the back of my mind. I’ve always wanted to experience it.”
Here’s a look at the how the day went for Johnson and Alonso in their ride swap:
Former Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford has been sentenced to 130 months in prison after he was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Crawford, 60, was found guilty in August in the Middle District of Florida. He faced a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. The sentence of 130 months is two months shy of 11 years.
Crawford was arrested March 5 after he was a caught in a FBI undercover child sex sting in Florida. He was indicted March 30.
Crawford has been put in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Crawford will also have to pay a $5,000 fine with $100 due immediately.
The sentencing document also listed special conditions of supervised release and sex offender status:
- Mandatory drug testing requirements are imposed.
- Drug aftercare conditions imposed.
- Mental health treatment conditions imposed.
- Defendant shall cooperate in the collection of DNA.
Sex offender conditions:
- Defendant shall participate in a mental health treatment program specialized for sex offenders.
- Defendant shall have no direct contact with minor children
- Media and computer restrictions imposed.
- Defendant shall register with all sex offender registries as required by law.
Crawford spent 17 years in the Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished as high as second in the points in 2002.
Tommy Baldwin Racing announced Monday that it will return to field a single car in select Cup races in 2019, beginning with the Daytona 500.
Tommy Baldwin Racing debuted in 2009. The team sold its charter to Leavine Family Racing and ceased operations in November 2016. Premium Motorsports completed its purchase of Tommy Baldwin Racing’s assets in September 2017.
“We are looking forward to get back going again with TBR in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” team owner Tommy Baldwin said in a statement. “Our goal is to work methodically and build it one piece at a time. I’m excited about these five to seven races for the 2019 season, and where it takes us in the future.”
The team’s release had no details on driver, sponsor or car number.
The car swap between Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso occurred Monday in Bahrain.
Some NASCAR stars took to Twitter to react to the event and they were envious of Johnson’s opportunity.
The smoke from Johnson and Alonso’s doughnuts to end the day had barely cleared before the fantasizing over more car swaps began, spurred on by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”
NASCAR drivers who came from sprint car racing – including sprint car team owners Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson – really want to give their competitors a taste of the dirt racing life.
And Chase Elliott, a former teammate of Kahne’s, had his interest in Kahne’s proposal piqued.
Brad Sweet, who races for Kahne, noted the possibility of such an opportunity occurring is aided by their shared sponsorship.
What car swaps would you want to see? Let us know in the comments.
and on Facebook
Xfinity Series drivers Matt Tifft and Chase Briscoe each announced they were engaged to their girlfriends over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tifft, 22, proposed to girlfriend Jordan Holt.
Tifft just completed his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series as a driver for Richard Childress Racing.
Briscoe, 23, got engaged to Marissa Cooper.
Briscoe ran part-time this season, competing for Roush Fenway Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste. He won the inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval for SHR and the Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway.
and on Facebook