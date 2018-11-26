Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso end ride swap with tandem doughnuts

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso ended their play day with dueling doughnuts Monday at Bahrain International Circuit.

Johnson piloted a 2013 Formula One car, while Alonso drove one of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet Cup cars on the road circuit – just the third time NASCAR and Formula One drivers have swapped rides. Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya traded rides in 2003 at Indianapolis and Tony Stewart and Lewis Hamilton switched rides in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

The doughnuts ended a journey that began in January when Alonso and Johnson met during NASCAR Media Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Johnson said Alonso suggested they switch rides at some point. They worked during the spring to find a venue and date that would match both their schedules. Eventually, they picked a date after the NASCAR and Formula One seasons ended.

“It’s the ultimate car,” Johnson said earlier this month of why he wanted to try a Formula One car. “To feel the downforce of one of those cars has always been in the back of my mind. I’ve always wanted to experience it.”

Here’s a look at the how the day went for Johnson and Alonso in their ride swap:

What an amazing experience this whole journey has been! Thank you to everyone for following along with us throughout it all. 😁 #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/bm2USZ5glE — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) November 26, 2018

It’s not a proper car swap without doughnuts… The @F1 car was a bit tricky in the beginning but I figured it out. 🤙🏼 #JJxALO @McLarenF1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/iN7OA9yUh6 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 26, 2018

The braking point is so late in @F1, it’s insane. The G Forces from hitting the brakes so hard actually make your eyes lose focus and vision go blurry 😳 Unreal feeling #JJxALO Sound on 🔈🔈@McLarenF1 @alo_oficial @teamhendrick pic.twitter.com/PT5JRbvAZl — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 26, 2018