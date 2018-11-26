Cup crew chief repeats as Thanksgiving Classic Late Model winner

Matt McCall, who has served as Jamie McMurray‘s crew chief the past four seasons, won Sunday’s Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. It marked the second year in a row McCall has won this race.

McCall won Sunday despite spinning after a multi-car incident during the race that forced him to the back of the field. McCall came back through the field and made the winning pass with three laps to go.

“Win, win, win, win, that’s the mentality,” McCall told the track’s website after the race. “It doesn’t matter if I only race once a year, I’m still coming to win. That was the whole objective. It’s fun, especially when you don’t get to race much and I’m trying to keep a streak of winning a race a year for a long time so that’s really when I show back up one time, try to keep that streak going because it’s my only opportunity to do that.”

So cool.. Been keeping up with it all weekend.. Congrats @Matt_McCall .. Cup crew chiefs are pretty smart and it’s cool to see you show up and win anytime you go! 👊🏼👊🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/ShIlJuJZ7U — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) November 25, 2018