Ryan: Wild cards, computer games and other championship leftovers

By Nate RyanNov 25, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
It was Year 5 for the Championship 4, a fitting milepost for analysis and evaluation of NASCAR’s playoffs.

The timing also is right judging by the reaction to this year’s champion, who undoubtedly has spurred the most debate of the elimination era despite having impeccable credentials.

Joey Logano might be the worthiest of any champion yet under this system – scoring the most points, accumulating the most top 10s and notching the best average finish of this year’s playoffs. So why has his title received blowback (we’ll get to our theory below)?

And there’s another reason that a big-picture playoff reflection seems ripe.

Since the inception of the Chase in 2004, this has been the longest period of stasis for NASCAR’s quasi-postseason for crowning a champion. Though the addition of stages and playoff points slightly altered the means for advancement, the method for qualifying and the size of the field has been constant since 2014.

That follows a period of significant structural changes at least every three to four years in the first decade of what once was known as “the Chase.”

In 2007, the field was expanded to 12 (and bonus points were added). In 2011, two slots were reserved for wild cards based on the winningest drivers outside the top 10. And in 2014, the system was overhauled with three-race elimination rounds and a 16-driver field.

Some would argue more changes (fewer races? fewer contenders?) still are needed – and perhaps the highly anticipated 2020 schedule makeover will reflect a new sheen.

But in the meantime, here are some lingering thoughts from the 2018 championship finale a week later:

Something wild: Congratulations, NASCAR: You crowned your first wild-card champion.

That’s what feels different about Logano’s title. (The notion that there is pushback simply because Logano’s aggression is polarizing seems reductive … was Kyle Busch’s 2015 title greeted the same way?)

The Team Penske driver was justified in resisting the underdog label that was thrust upon his team in the run-up to his matchup with “The Big Three,” and Logano even had jokes about racing against the dominant regular-season trio of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. (which he conceded was far ahead of his team three months earlier).

The No. 22 Ford should have been given more credence as a contender entering Homestead-Miami Speedway because it essentially played the role of a 10-6 team getting hot during a Super Bowl run (six wild-card teams have won the NFL championship).

In five years of eliminations, Logano is the champion with the most nondescript regular season. As the slowest of the four contenders in the 2016 finale, Jimmie Johnson might have been a bigger underdog who won the finale and title, but he at least had four other victories on the way to his seventh championship.

Logano’s title felt more like an eighth seed knocking out a 13-3 team (or three). That’s much harder to reconcile in NASCAR, though, because the teams having epic seasons aren’t truly eliminated.

When an upset of the 15-1 Green Bay Packers occurs in the divisional round, they’re forgotten in the next two rounds. There is no omnipresent reminder that “Oh, the guy winning the championship wasn’t nearly as good as those other guys during the first 26 races.”

Logano emerged the rightful winner of an epic battle royale among the four best drivers of 2018, but it also was hard to ignore that two Hall of Fame drivers (Busch and Harvick) enjoyed career seasons.

That’s problematic, and it might be impossible for NASCAR to address beyond just educating fans on adjusting to it. By adding stages and playoff points, NASCAR ensured there virtually will never be an undeserving winless champion (which Ryan Newman flirted with becoming in 2014).

But some fundamentals likely can’t be “fixed” through tweaks – aside from “true” eliminations (i.e., removing cars ineligible for the title from the field of play) that would seem a non-starter.

–Four-way focus: Maybe that’s something to consider, though, considering how compelling the annual finale has become with only four cars that really matter.

The conventional wisdom goes it’s unfair to focus only on the championship contenders while ignoring the field. But there increasingly is no reason to focus on the rest, who have admitted to essentially racing the Championship 4 with mittens.

It’s clear the contenders and their teams prefer it that way – multicar teams quite obviously (and rationally) put a higher priority on whichever of their cars reach the finals.

Maybe it’s to the detriment for the other 30-something cars, but recent finales have shown it’s hugely compelling to follow only four cars’ strategies (stall selection! Short pitting! Short run vs. long run!). There’s virtually no compunction about voluntarily dismissing anyone else’s chances of winning.

The microtargeting is partly what makes this championship structure so good, allowing such dissection and analysis of what each of the four contenders is doing in execution and strategy.

Dual disappointments: In that vein, it was stupefying to contemplate how co-favorites Busch and Harvick caught every break and made all the necessary moves but still couldn’t capitalize.

Busch benefited from controversially having the No. 1 pit stall. It helped ensure he kept the lead when he got the yellow he needed late in the race (after crew chief Adam Stevens played the only card he could to keep his driver in the game). But his No. 18 Toyota simply wasn’t fast enough on the restart, plummeting from first to fourth.

It was indicative of the final 10 races for Busch, who won at Richmond and Phoenix but struggled mightily for race-winning speed at the four 1.5-mile ovals.

That was shocking because Joe Gibbs Racing (like any championship contender) brought “next-generation” chassis for the playoffs that somehow weren’t on par with the Fords of Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing. At least in the finale, Gibbs’ Toyotas also weren’t the equal of Truex’s (Furniture Row Racing and JGR assuredly weren’t working as closely in the final races of their alliance).

Harvick had the third-fastest car at Miami, but he still had a chance to win on a brilliant strategy call by substitute crew chief Tony Gibson, who short-pitted a lap earlier than the other three. Though crew chief Rodney Childers certainly was missed, strategy is the weakest part of his game, so Harvick might have benefited tactically from having a better shot to win with Gibson on the box. But ultimately, the final caution ensured it didn’t matter – even if the yellow hadn’t flown, Truex still would have beat Harvick under green.

The bottom line is that barring any major mistakes or problems by Logano and Truex, there was no way Busch and Harvick – the co-dominant drivers of 2018 — could win the championship, even if the race broke perfectly their way.

It was a stunning development given how the regular season unfolded. But maybe less stunning given how the playoffs did.

Computer age: Harvick’s performance was another emphatic confirmation of the so-called “arms race” that has engulfed the Cup Series, for better or worse. His No. 4 Ford seemed well off Friday and Saturday, but a marathon simulation session by Childers and engineer Dax Gerringer impressively restored Harvick to fighting shape for Sunday (and fastest before night fell).

That’s good in a way because it underscores that the investment of effort, money and time pays off.

But do you want races won essentially as much on high-fidelity software as on the racetrack?

That’s one of the dilemmas for modern-day NASCAR.

Money talks: One of the more awkward moments during the race championship weekend came during the news conference involving the contending owners (and their top lieutenants). When asked about the sponsor trends in NASCAR, Penske Corp. vice chairman Walt Czarnecki cited a well-attended sponsor conference the team was holding while racing for the championship.

“So there’s an appetite out there as long as you’re delivering the value,” Czarnecki said.

It was jarring because Czarnecki was sitting beside Furniture Row Racing president Joe Garone, who disclosed a few minutes later that a third of his team’s 62 employees still hadn’t found work after the team’s impending shutdown a day later because of a lack of sponsorship despite a 2017 championship.

The dichotomy between the top two teams in the 2018 standings reveals some inconvenient truths in Cup. Success undoubtedly helps drive sponsor interest, but it’s no guarantee of the necessary cash flow to fund the exorbitant annual budgets that stretch well into the tens of millions.

The ShellPennzoil sponsorship of Team Penske’s championship team is predicated on a strong business-to-business relationship because of Roger Penske’s automotive empire (which guarantees revenue to its backer). It would appear that Hendrick Motorsports’ new deal with Ally to sponsor Jimmie Johnson has similar characteristics.

It’s a business structure that is disconcertingly sui generis to some degree – every car owner in NASCAR generally has amassed some type of fortune, but only a select few happen to have the independent businesses that can attract sponsorship motivated more by revenue than results.

For the owner of a mattress and furniture store chain, facing off against rivals with broader and more lucrative portfolios might be a bigger taller order than beating their race cars.

Let’s have some fun: A postscript on the most memorable thing Jimmie Johnson did this season (aside from the last lap of the Roval). His trip to the Formula One season finale invigorated the seven-time champion, whose giddiness over an impending car swap with Fernando Alonso was palpable via social media.

Yes, some of Johnson’s unbridled happiness naturally stems from being free of the stressors that suck the joy from competing at NASCAR’s highest level. (He also is free from his toughest season in Cup.)

But it also seemed to stem from being around a different environment. Witness the postrace interviews Sunday in Abu Dhabi with F1 drivers who didn’t seem ready for the season to end. Again, their championship system isn’t as inherently pressurized as NASCAR’s (and thus produces a different range of emotions), but they also are traveling thousands of miles annually and don’t seem as worse for the wear.

It recalled a salient question during NASCAR president Steve Phelps’ state of NASCAR news conference from veteran racing journalist Jeff Gluck, who has spent some of the past two years taking his eponymous website’s coverage to other series.

Gluck discovered that drivers and riders outside stock cars seemed to be having more fun and showing more passion, prompting a trenchant observation: Is NASCAR doing enough to ensure its stars are displaying as much of that infectious happiness and passion?

Phelps replied that Gluck’s question was a generalization (which is a fair response), but as a 2020 schedule overhaul is contemplated, let’s hope that Johnson’s exuberance is remembered.

Social Roundup: Jimmie Johnson prepares for car swap with Fernando Alonso

Jimmie Johnson Racing/ Lyle Owerko
By Daniel McFadinNov 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
After weeks of teasing via social media and an official announcement on Nov. 2, the car swap between Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso arrives tomorrow in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Johnson will pilot a Formula 1 car while Alonso will hop in Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

It’s the third such driver swap between NASCAR and F1 drivers after Jeff Gordon-Juan Pablo Montoya in 2003 at Indianapolis and Tony Stewart-Lewis Hamilton in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

On Saturday and Sunday, Johnson was visited Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a guest of McLaren Racing and Alonso.

Jimmie Johnson, wife Chandra and daughters Genevieve and Lydia in the McLaren F1 garage looking at Fernando Alonso’s car. (Jimmie Johnson Racing/Lyle Owerko)

Johnson toured the F1 garage, watched pit stop practice, qualifying and participated in hot laps riding in a street car with Alonso.

“I’m a massive Formula 1 fan and have followed it my whole life,” Johnson said in media release. “I have the utmost respect for Fernando and this form of motorsport. There is such an energy around Fernando – his racing has been so celebrated over the years, he is such a legend. To see how this year has unfolded – we didn’t know of his retirement when decided to do this. So to be a part of this huge weekend for him is just unbelievable. McLaren has been amazing.”

Here’s a look at how Johnson has documented his preparation for the driver swap on social media this week.

 

 

Breaking down Kevin Harvick's statistical domination of 2018

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 24, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
For most of 2018, the Cup title  appeared to be Kevin Harvick’s championship to lose with Kyle Busch pursuing closely.

NASCAR Statistical Service’s year-end report bears that assumption out.

Harvick led nearly every statistical category with Busch a close second.

In the Championship race at Miami, Harvick faded ever so slightly and was only second best in many of the following statistical categories while Joey Logano stepped up to fill the void.

Average Running Position

Harvick’s average position on track in 2018 was 8.09 with Busch following in second at 8.17. In the final race at Miami, Harvick had the second-best average running position (3.10) behind Logano’s 2.80.

Driver Rating

The driver rating is NASCAR’s attempt to create an overview of each driver performs in a race. It takes into consideration the driver’s finish, average running position while on the lead lap in green flag conditions, average speed and fastest laps as well as a bevy of bonus points. Perfect is 150.

Harvick’s average driver rating for 2018 was 115.5; Busch was second with an average of 109.3. Logano was best at Miami with a 137.1.

Harvick had a perfect driver rating at Las Vegas in March. He had driver ratings greater than 149 on six occasions (Atlanta, 146.1; Dover I, 144.3; Pocono I, 141.4; Both Michigan races, 140.2 in June and 149.2 in August; Texas II, 146.4).

Fastest Early in a Run

NASCAR tracks a driver’s speed during the first 25 percent of a run to determine who is fastest early.

At Miami, Harvick was ranked second in this category with an average of 161.799 mph. His average rank for the season was 3.97; Busch was second at 5.19. Logano had the fastest average at Miami with 162.088 mph.

Fastest Late in a Run

NASCAR tracks a driver’s speed during the last 25 percent of a run to determine who is fastest late.

When a driver is fastest early and late in a run, he is hard to beat. Harvick’s average ranking for this stat was 4.90; Busch was second at 5.59. Kyle Larson topped this category at Miami with a 153.843 mph average. Harvick (153.218 mph) was second.

Giving some credence to Martin Truex Jr.’s belief that he would have caught Logano on a long run is the fact that the No. 78 was third best (153.043) at Miami; Logano was sixth (152.437).

Fastest Laps

Harvick ran the fastest green flag lap 14.7 percent of the time during 2018; Busch was second at 11.3 percent. At Miami, Larson had the fastest lap 22.2 percent of the time. Harvick was second best at 15.7 percent.

Fastest on Restarts

Harvick tied Busch in this category with an average ranking of 6.81. Logano was best at Miami (165.199) with Harvick second (164.220)

Green Flag Speed

NASCAR tracks the average speed of each driver under green flag conditions. Harvick’s average rank for the season was 3.07; Busch was second at 4.44. In this category, Harvick led the field at Miami with an average of 157.484 mph. Truex (157.360) and Logano (157.183) were next on the chart.

Laps Led

Harvick led 1,990 laps during the season (19.6 percent), which was the most; Busch led the second most at 1,469 (14.5 percent). Logano led the most last at Miami (80) with Harvick second (58).

Laps in the Top 15

This is one of the few categories Harvick did not lead in 2018. He was second best with 8,665 laps in the top 15 (85.4 percent). Busch edged Harvick with 8,777 laps (86.5 percent). At Miami, five drivers spent all 267 laps in the top 15. They included the Championship 4 of Logano, Harvick, Busch and Truex plus Aric Almirola.

Percentage of Laps Run on the Lead Lap

This statistic helps explain the one above. A big part of the reason Harvick did not have the most laps inside the top 15 was because he and the team had a propensity to make mistakes in the pits that cost them a lap in the middle portion of several races.

Harvick spent a sixth-best 87.7 percent of the time on the lead lap for the season. Logano led this category with 90.5 percent.

Active Cup wins list after 2018

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
The 70th season of Cup racing was put to bed last weekend as Joey Logano won the season finale and the championship.

Over 36 races, the series saw 12 drivers win at least one race.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch combined to win 16 races at eight each.

Chase Elliott and Erik Jones each won their first career Cup races.

Here’s a look at how the active driver wins list looks after the season.

This list is made up of drivers who started in the season finale, including Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray, who likely made their last or next-to-last Cup starts.

Kasey Kahne missed the final 11 races of the season, as issues with hydration cut his season and career short. He finished with 18 career victories.

Trevor Bayne made 21 starts in a part-time capacity, sharing the No. 6 Ford with Kenseth. His only Cup win remains the 2011 Daytona 500.

1. Jimmie Johnson – 83 wins (Winless in last 59 starts)
2. Kyle Busch – 51 wins (Eight wins in 2018 tied career-best)
3. Kevin Harvick – 45 wins (Eight wins in 2018 is a career-best by three)
4. Matt Kenseth – 39 wins (Winless in 15 starts in 2018)
5. Denny Hamlin – 31 wins (Went winless for the first time in 13 full-time Cup seasons)
6. Kurt Busch – 30 wins (One win in 2018; Has won at least once in last five seasons)
7. Brad Keselowski – 27 wins (Three wins in 2018; Has won at least one race in last eight seasons.)
8. Joey Logano – 21 wins (Three wins in 2018; Has won at least one race in last seven seasons)
9. Martin Truex Jr. – 19 wins (Four wins in 2018; 17 wins in the last four seasons)
10. Ryan Newman – 18 wins (Winless in last 68 starts)
11. Clint Bowyer – 10 wins (Two wins in 2018; Victory at Martinsville in March ended a 190-race winless streak)
12. Jamie McMurray – 7 wins (Has gone winless since 2013)
13. Kyle Larson – 5 wins (Went winless this season)
14. Chase Elliott – 3 wins (Earned all three wins in an 11-race stretch this season)
15. Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., David Ragan – 2 wins
20. Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Regan Smith, Paul Menard – 1 win

NASCAR track Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 23, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
All tracks that host 2019 Cup races are participating in a Black Friday deal that offers a special ticket and FanVision package at a reduced price – up to 30 percent in discounts.

You can get those deals all in one place here.

Below are further deals available from some NASCAR tracks.

Daytona International Speedway

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DIS is offering the following $60 ticket package specials:

  • Rolex 24 At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the sports car race on Jan. 26-27 with a Rolex 24 event hat and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 33 percent.
  • Advance Auto Parts Clash/DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the Sunday, Feb. 10 Cup Series doubleheader with UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, a savings of 33 percent.
  • Duel At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 14, a savings of 43 percent.
  • NextEra Energy 250: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 15, a savings of 29 percent.
  • DAYTONA 300: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday, Feb. 16, a savings of 43 percent.

More deals:

·         DAYTONA Supercross: General admission ticket and Trackside Access can be purchased for $45 – a savings of 31 percent. The only Supercross event in Florida takes place Saturday, March 9.

·         Coke Zero Sugar 400: Reserved ticket and a FanVision for $110, a savings of 25 percent, for the July 6 Cup Series event.

·         Coca-Cola Firecracker 250: General admission and UNOH Fanzone for $50, a savings of 29 percent, for the July 5 Xfinity Series event.

 

Darlington Raceway

The “Track Too Tough to Tame” will be offering savings of $20 – $55 on custom ticket packages for its 2019 race weekend.

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Thanksgiving Weekend NASCAR Ticket Offer:

*   Purchase any single day Pennzoil 400 ticket and receive a Pennzoil Rally Towel
*   Purchase a three-day weekend ticket and receive a LVMS Hat
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

Cyber Weekend Sale:

*   Get free shipping on LVMS merchandise purchased on Amazon or through the LVMS site at: lvms.com/fans/gift-shop Use code: TURKEY2018
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

Black Friday Sale:

*   20% off entire purchase of regular priced items in the LVMS Gift Shop
*   Valid 11/23 in-store only

Black Friday Ticket Offer:

*   Only $119 for two tickets to the Pennzoil 400 (red section rows 4-10) and a FanVision with two headsets. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY
*   Savings of $108
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

 

Auto Club Speedway

The track in Fontana, California, will waive all service fees on any NASCAR tickets and ticket packages for the Auto Club 400 race weekend between Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26).

Auto Club 400 tickets start as low as $42 and includes free parking.

A Holiday Ticket Package features two tickets to the Auto Club 400; two Pre-Race Pit Passes and a pair of Victory Lane passes for only $99.00 ($254 value). The special offer expires Dec. 31.

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The ticket office will have 2019 weekend packages for the Coca – Cola 600 starting at $79.

Fans will have the opportunity to driver their personal cars on the track from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET  Friday if they spend $50 on 2019 NHRA or NASCAR tickets, camping, gift shop merchandise or pit passes or by donating $25 in cash to Speedway Children’s Charities.

The “Black Friday Blowout” will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise in the track’s gift shop, including The North Face, Nike and Under Armour branded men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as shirts for just $5 and hats as low as $8. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the savings, plus free shipping.

 

Kentucky Speedway

From Friday through Monday Kentucky is offering the following deals:

  • 1 Quaker State 400 $109 Tower Ticket
  • 1 Quaker State 400 Pre-Race Pass
  • 1 FanVision Rental
  • 1 Platinum Parking Pass
  • $320 value for only $125
  • Kids 12 & Under: $50

Black Friday Upgrade Offer

  • $100 Pre-Race Pass for $50

Richmond Raceway

Richmond has a Holiday deal and a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

The Holiday Offer provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race, DC Solar FanGrounds pass and exclusive Richmond Raceway ornament. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand located in Turns 1 and 2, sections AA-H, rows 1-10. The Holiday Offer is $99 for adults, and $39 for kids 12 & under. The offer ends on Jan. 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 and a weekend FanVision rental. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand in Turns 1 and 2, sections I-S, rows 1-10. The deal is $50 for adults, and $30 for kids 12 & under. This is a 30 percent discount off the usual ticket price. The deal ends on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in Fort Worth, Texas, will offer $25 Cup tickets from Friday through Sunday. Starting on Cyber Monday, all tickets will be 25 percent off through the week.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 21, 2019
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $100 for two select reserved grandstand seats, one Fanvision and two headsets
Value: $204 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings

September 21, 2019
Full Throttle Fall Weekend NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $50 for two general admission seats or $99 for four for general admission seats
Value: $90/$180 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings

NASCAR Racing Experience

The program that allows fans to pilot stock cars has multiple sales.