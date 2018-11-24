Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Active Cup wins list after 2018

By Daniel McFadinNov 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
The 70th season of Cup racing was put to bed last weekend as Joey Logano won the season finale and the championship.

Over 36 races, the series saw 12 drivers win at least one race.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch combined to win 16 races at eight each.

Chase Elliott and Erik Jones each won their first career Cup races.

Here’s a look at how the active driver wins list looks after the season.

This list is made up of drivers who started in the season finale, including Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray, who likely made their last or next-to-last Cup starts.

Kasey Kahne missed the final 11 races of the season, as issues with hydration cut his season and career short. He finished with 18 career victories.

Trevor Bayne made 21 starts in a part-time capacity, sharing the No. 6 Ford with Kenseth. His only Cup win remains the 2011 Daytona 500.

1. Jimmie Johnson – 83 wins (Winless in last 59 starts)
2. Kyle Busch – 51 wins (Eight wins in 2018 tied career-best)
3. Kevin Harvick – 45 wins (Eight wins in 2018 is a career-best by three)
4. Matt Kenseth – 39 wins (Winless in 15 starts in 2018)
5. Denny Hamlin – 31 wins (Went winless for the first time in 13 full-time Cup seasons)
6. Kurt Busch – 30 wins (One win in 2018; Has won at least once in last five seasons)
7. Brad Keselowski – 27 wins (Three wins in 2018; Has won at least one race in last eight seasons.)
8. Joey Logano – 21 wins (Three wins in 2018; Has won at least one race in last seven seasons)
9. Martin Truex Jr. – 19 wins (Four wins in 2018; 17 wins in the last four seasons)
10. Ryan Newman – 18 wins (Winless in last 68 starts)
11. Clint Bowyer – 10 wins (Two wins in 2018; Victory at Martinsville in March ended a 190-race winless streak)
12. Jamie McMurray – 7 wins (Has gone winless since 2013)
13. Kyle Larson – 5 wins (Went winless this season)
14. Chase Elliott – 3 wins (Earned all three wins in an 11-race stretch this season)
15. Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., David Ragan – 2 wins
20. Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Regan Smith, Paul Menard – 1 win

NASCAR track Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 23, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
All tracks that host 2019 Cup races are participating in a Black Friday deal that offers a special ticket and FanVision package at a reduced price – up to 30 percent in discounts.

You can get those deals all in one place here.

Below are further deals available from some NASCAR tracks.

Daytona International Speedway

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DIS is offering the following $60 ticket package specials:

  • Rolex 24 At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the sports car race on Jan. 26-27 with a Rolex 24 event hat and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 33 percent.
  • Advance Auto Parts Clash/DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the Sunday, Feb. 10 Cup Series doubleheader with UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, a savings of 33 percent.
  • Duel At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 14, a savings of 43 percent.
  • NextEra Energy 250: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 15, a savings of 29 percent.
  • DAYTONA 300: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday, Feb. 16, a savings of 43 percent.

More deals:

·         DAYTONA Supercross: General admission ticket and Trackside Access can be purchased for $45 – a savings of 31 percent. The only Supercross event in Florida takes place Saturday, March 9.

·         Coke Zero Sugar 400: Reserved ticket and a FanVision for $110, a savings of 25 percent, for the July 6 Cup Series event.

·         Coca-Cola Firecracker 250: General admission and UNOH Fanzone for $50, a savings of 29 percent, for the July 5 Xfinity Series event.

 

Darlington Raceway

The “Track Too Tough to Tame” will be offering savings of $20 – $55 on custom ticket packages for its 2019 race weekend.

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Thanksgiving Weekend NASCAR Ticket Offer:

*   Purchase any single day Pennzoil 400 ticket and receive a Pennzoil Rally Towel
*   Purchase a three-day weekend ticket and receive a LVMS Hat
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

Cyber Weekend Sale:

*   Get free shipping on LVMS merchandise purchased on Amazon or through the LVMS site at: lvms.com/fans/gift-shop Use code: TURKEY2018
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

Black Friday Sale:

*   20% off entire purchase of regular priced items in the LVMS Gift Shop
*   Valid 11/23 in-store only

Black Friday Ticket Offer:

*   Only $119 for two tickets to the Pennzoil 400 (red section rows 4-10) and a FanVision with two headsets. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY
*   Savings of $108
*   Valid 11/23—11/26

 

Auto Club Speedway

The track in Fontana, California, will waive all service fees on any NASCAR tickets and ticket packages for the Auto Club 400 race weekend between Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26).

Auto Club 400 tickets start as low as $42 and includes free parking.

A Holiday Ticket Package features two tickets to the Auto Club 400; two Pre-Race Pit Passes and a pair of Victory Lane passes for only $99.00 ($254 value). The special offer expires Dec. 31.

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The ticket office will have 2019 weekend packages for the Coca – Cola 600 starting at $79.

Fans will have the opportunity to driver their personal cars on the track from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET  Friday if they spend $50 on 2019 NHRA or NASCAR tickets, camping, gift shop merchandise or pit passes or by donating $25 in cash to Speedway Children’s Charities.

The “Black Friday Blowout” will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise in the track’s gift shop, including The North Face, Nike and Under Armour branded men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as shirts for just $5 and hats as low as $8. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the savings, plus free shipping.

 

Kentucky Speedway

From Friday through Monday Kentucky is offering the following deals:

  • 1 Quaker State 400 $109 Tower Ticket
  • 1 Quaker State 400 Pre-Race Pass
  • 1 FanVision Rental
  • 1 Platinum Parking Pass
  • $320 value for only $125
  • Kids 12 & Under: $50

Black Friday Upgrade Offer

  • $100 Pre-Race Pass for $50

Richmond Raceway

Richmond has a Holiday deal and a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

The Holiday Offer provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race, DC Solar FanGrounds pass and exclusive Richmond Raceway ornament. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand located in Turns 1 and 2, sections AA-H, rows 1-10. The Holiday Offer is $99 for adults, and $39 for kids 12 & under. The offer ends on Jan. 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 and a weekend FanVision rental. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand in Turns 1 and 2, sections I-S, rows 1-10. The deal is $50 for adults, and $30 for kids 12 & under. This is a 30 percent discount off the usual ticket price. The deal ends on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in Fort Worth, Texas, will offer $25 Cup tickets from Friday through Sunday. Starting on Cyber Monday, all tickets will be 25 percent off through the week.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 21, 2019
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $100 for two select reserved grandstand seats, one Fanvision and two headsets
Value: $204 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings

September 21, 2019
Full Throttle Fall Weekend NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $50 for two general admission seats or $99 for four for general admission seats
Value: $90/$180 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings

NASCAR Racing Experience

The program that allows fans to pilot stock cars has multiple sales.

Christopher Bell beats Kyle Larson to win Turkey Night Grand Prix

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 23, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson for the lead with 12 laps left and held off Larson to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race at Ventura (California) Raceway.

Bell, who raced for the NASCAR Xfinity title last weekend in Miami, won the midget event for a third time. It marked his second consecutive victory in the event and he’s had to hold off Larson the past two times. Larson was seeking to win the race for a third time.

Chad Boat finished third. Logan Seavey, the 2018 USAC National Midget champion, finished 16th.

For more on the race and the results, check out the USAC Racing site.

Friday 5: What Joey Logano has in common with other champions

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
While Joey Logano might not have had the best season statistically, he left Miami as the Cup champion.

For those who question Logano’s merits as a champ because he didn’t win the most races, understand that it is common for the champion to not have the most wins in a season.

In the last 20 years, the champion has not had the most wins 65 percent of the time. That’s a stretch that includes when the championship was decided by season-long points total, when the Chase was created and when the elimination format debuted in 2014 that led to the one-race championship.

Logano admits that he didn’t think he was a title contender in the first third of the season.

“I thought, man, if we get to the Round of Eight, that’s pretty good this year for where we were at the time,” Logano said. “We were consistent, that’s what kept us up in the points all year long. We didn’t have many bad races throughout the season.

“But I guess just as the playoffs went, everyone rose to the occasion. You always talk about how you have to find another little bit inside of you to just maintain when the playoffs starts because everyone is able to get a little bit better, and then as we do that, we started running better, and we were running top five and winning stages.”

And becoming a champion.

Logano is in some good company among champions who didn’t win the most races in their title season.

In four of Jimmie Johnson’s seven championship years, he did not have the most wins those seasons. In two of Tony Stewart’s three championship years, he did not have the most wins those years.

Logano’s three wins this season are the fewest for a champion since Kurt Busch won three times in 2004. Matt Kenseth has the fewest wins for a champion in the last 20 years with one when he won the title in 2003 — the last championship determined by the season-long points total.

2. Changes coming?

While the idea of a spending limit for teams was discussed in the recent owners meeting a few days before the season finale in Miami, nothing is expected for next year.

“I think there’s two things when you start to consider financial stuff,” car owner Joe Gibbs told NBC Sports. “There’s cut and revenue. I think that’s where we are, trying to get those two to meet so you have healthy owners, healthy sport and you’re inviting new people to come in, all those things are a part of it.

“I think right now is a critical time. Maybe I look at every year that way, but right now is a big, big, critical time for our sport, where we’re going. I think there will be some big decisions within the next year.”

Gibbs said the owners and NASCAR also discussed how to get more fans to attend races.

“There’s all kinds of things that affect that, our racing on the track, what it takes to come to the race, our venue, where we go racing some places are obviously better than others,” Gibbs said. “All those kind of things are wrapped into it. The one thing I’m really thankful for is NASCAR and now Jim (France, interim Chairman) being involved the way he is, they’ve been pretty aggressive on not being afraid to go after stuff and change stuff, which I think is good.”

3. What a difference a year makes

After last year’s season finale in Miami, Brad Keselowski noted Toyota’s dominance and looked ahead to a 2018 that featured a new car for Chevrolet.

“As to what will happen for 2018, you know, I don’t know,” Keselowski said after the race a year ago. “I would assume that Chevrolet will be allowed to design a car the same way that Toyota was for this one, but Ford doesn’t have any current plans for that. If that’s the case, we’re going to take a drubbing next year, so we’ll have to see.”

This year featured the debut of the Optical Scanning Station, a camera-based inspection station that scrutinized the car in a way it hadn’t before. Ford teams hoped before the season that it would keep all three manufacturers close.

When the checkered flag waved in Miami last weekend, Keselowski’s teammate, Joey Logano, won the race for Ford — the company’s 19th Cup victory in 36 points races. Logano’s championship marked the first time since 1999 that Ford won the driver and manufacturer’s title in Cup in the same year.

“I’m certain that the inspection process … that changes part of it because any time you go through a big change like that, it does affect how the teams prepare the cars and bring the cars to the track,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance said of what led to the manufacturer’s success this season.

“But I think the biggest part is the advanced tools that we’ve developed over the last couple years have really matured to the point that they were able to help us, especially in the area of CFD, where we use that advanced computational fluid dynamics tool, the same tool that we use on our road cars and road trucks to make them better. 

“We have turned that and applied it into racing starting two years ago, and it took a little bit of time to adjust those tools, test those tools in this environment to make them even better, and now that is paying off on the performance on the track with the Fusion with what we’ve seen, hopefully contributing to the Mustang to come strong out of the box at Daytona next year.”

4. Gone but not forgotten

Overlooked Sunday was JJ Yeley’s 32nd-place finish with the team that once was BK Racing.

Days before the Daytona 500, BK Racing owner Ron Devine put his team in Chapter 11 bankruptcy to keep a bank that stated it was owed more than $8 million from taking the team’s charter.

So began numerous court hearings over the year that eventually led to a judge approving a Trustee to run the team instead of Devine and eventually the sale of the team in August. Front Row Motorsports purchased BK Racing for $2.08 million and kept the team intact.

During all that and after the sale, the team ran every race — as required by the charter it had.

It wasn’t pretty. The team finished 35th among the 36 charter teams in owner points, but the team made it to the end.

5. Something to ponder

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, which owns, among other things, Formula One and the Atlanta Braves, gave a wide-ranging interview with NBC News this week.

Maffei was asked about NASCAR possibly being on the market.

“We like motor sports,” Maffei said. “If NASCAR were available, we’d certainly take a look.”

During an investor analysts call May 10, Maffei responded to a question about if NASCAR in light of the reports then that NASCAR could be for sale.

“I think it’s not as clear what the synergies are between the two assets (Formula One and NASCAR), and I would note the trends have not been perfect in NASCAR,” Maffei said. “Unless we had a good thesis on how and why we could fix them, it’s not an obvious to us.” 

Look back at 2018 season through photos

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongNov 22, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
With the completion of the season, I often go back and look at the photos I’ve taken on my phone and reflect upon the special pictures.

Here are 10 photos I took that stood out to me as I looked back upon the 2018 season.

 

For those who question if Paul Menard smiles. He does. Here he is doing an interview with NBC Sports during media day in January

 

Clint Bowyer with son Cash in the media center after Bowyer ended a 190-race winless streak by winning that event in March.

 

This is among my favorite pictures just for the girl’s reaction at getting Kyle Busch‘s autograph as he headed to the drivers meeting at Bristol in April. Busch would go on to win that race.

 

Michael Riggs, shock specialist for Bubba Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team, sets the scales for the team at Bristol in August. Another one of my favorites in how it shows the work of a crew member that most people don’t see.

 

NASCAR Hall of Famer Leonard Wood sits on the pit wall during the Southern 500 as William Byron races by in a Jeff Gordon Rainbow Warriors paint scheme. So much history in this picture.

 

Garrett Smithley hugs Ross Chastain in Victory Lane after Chastain won the Las Vegas Xfinity race in September for Chip Ganassi Racing.

 

Jimmie Johnson played a joke on Martin Truex Jr.’s team at Dover, a week after Johnson’s contact spun Truex in the final chicane and cost Truex the win at the Charlotte Roval.

Johnson was allowed in the Dover garage after it closed and put about a dozen children’s bikes on the lift gate of Furniture Row Racing’s hauler.

“Cole (Pearn) made a comment to me at the end of last weekend when we were leaving the track all in good fun,” Johnson said at Dover. “I saw some of his crew guys when I came back from a bike ride on Friday, and one of them grabbed my bike and said, ‘Oh, hey, is this my nice, new bike that Cole was talking about?’ ”

“So, as I shared that story with my team, the ideas started flowing, and we … sent my bus driver off to Walmart where they had some pre-assembled bikes and had some fun with it.”

 

Aric Almirola after he failed to win the Dover playoff race in October. Not much else needs to be said.

 

David Gilliland, who won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October, holds a puppy his family adopted earlier that week.

 

Ray Gallahan, fueler for Joey Logano‘s team, watches the team spray each other with champagne after Logano won the championship. It was Gallahan’s last race going over the wall. He sat back to take it all in and to avoid be “sticky” from the champagne.