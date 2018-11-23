NASCAR track Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals and more

All tracks that host 2019 Cup races are participating in a Black Friday deal that offers a special ticket and FanVision package at a reduced price – up to 30 percent in discounts.
You can get those deals all in one place here.
Below are further deals available from some NASCAR tracks.
Daytona International Speedway
On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DIS is offering the following $60 ticket package specials:
- Rolex 24 At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the sports car race on Jan. 26-27 with a Rolex 24 event hat and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 33 percent.
- Advance Auto Parts Clash/DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the Sunday, Feb. 10 Cup Series doubleheader with UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, a savings of 33 percent.
- Duel At DAYTONA: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 14, a savings of 43 percent.
- NextEra Energy 250: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 15, a savings of 29 percent.
- DAYTONA 300: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday, Feb. 16, a savings of 43 percent.
More deals:
· DAYTONA Supercross: General admission ticket and Trackside Access can be purchased for $45 – a savings of 31 percent. The only Supercross event in Florida takes place Saturday, March 9.
· Coke Zero Sugar 400: Reserved ticket and a FanVision for $110, a savings of 25 percent, for the July 6 Cup Series event.
· Coca-Cola Firecracker 250: General admission and UNOH Fanzone for $50, a savings of 29 percent, for the July 5 Xfinity Series event.
Darlington Raceway
The “Track Too Tough to Tame” will be offering savings of $20 – $55 on custom ticket packages for its 2019 race weekend.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Thanksgiving Weekend NASCAR Ticket Offer:
* Purchase any single day Pennzoil 400 ticket and receive a Pennzoil Rally Towel
* Purchase a three-day weekend ticket and receive a LVMS Hat
* Valid 11/23—11/26
Cyber Weekend Sale:
* Get free shipping on LVMS merchandise purchased on Amazon or through the LVMS site at: lvms.com/fans/gift-shop Use code: TURKEY2018
* Valid 11/23—11/26
Black Friday Sale:
* 20% off entire purchase of regular priced items in the LVMS Gift Shop
* Valid 11/23 in-store only
Black Friday Ticket Offer:
* Only $119 for two tickets to the Pennzoil 400 (red section rows 4-10) and a FanVision with two headsets. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY
* Savings of $108
* Valid 11/23—11/26
Auto Club Speedway
The track in Fontana, California, will waive all service fees on any NASCAR tickets and ticket packages for the Auto Club 400 race weekend between Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26).
Auto Club 400 tickets start as low as $42 and includes free parking.
A Holiday Ticket Package features two tickets to the Auto Club 400; two Pre-Race Pit Passes and a pair of Victory Lane passes for only $99.00 ($254 value). The special offer expires Dec. 31.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
The ticket office will have 2019 weekend packages for the Coca – Cola 600 starting at $79.
Fans will have the opportunity to driver their personal cars on the track from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Friday if they spend $50 on 2019 NHRA or NASCAR tickets, camping, gift shop merchandise or pit passes or by donating $25 in cash to Speedway Children’s Charities.
The “Black Friday Blowout” will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise in the track’s gift shop, including The North Face, Nike and Under Armour branded men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as shirts for just $5 and hats as low as $8. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the savings, plus free shipping.
Kentucky Speedway
From Friday through Monday Kentucky is offering the following deals:
- 1 Quaker State 400 $109 Tower Ticket
- 1 Quaker State 400 Pre-Race Pass
- 1 FanVision Rental
- 1 Platinum Parking Pass
- $320 value for only $125
- Kids 12 & Under: $50
Black Friday Upgrade Offer
- $100 Pre-Race Pass for $50
Richmond Raceway
Richmond has a Holiday deal and a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.
The Holiday Offer provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race, DC Solar FanGrounds pass and exclusive Richmond Raceway ornament. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand located in Turns 1 and 2, sections AA-H, rows 1-10. The Holiday Offer is $99 for adults, and $39 for kids 12 & under. The offer ends on Jan. 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal provides fans with a ticket to the Toyota Owners 400 and a weekend FanVision rental. The race ticket is located in the Dogwood grandstand in Turns 1 and 2, sections I-S, rows 1-10. The deal is $50 for adults, and $30 for kids 12 & under. This is a 30 percent discount off the usual ticket price. The deal ends on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Texas Motor Speedway
The track in Fort Worth, Texas, will offer $25 Cup tickets from Friday through Sunday. Starting on Cyber Monday, all tickets will be 25 percent off through the week.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 21, 2019
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $100 for two select reserved grandstand seats, one Fanvision and two headsets
Value: $204 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings
September 21, 2019
Full Throttle Fall Weekend NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Valid: 11/23-11/26 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday)
Offer: $50 for two general admission seats or $99 for four for general admission seats
Value: $90/$180 race day value
Savings: over 50 percent savings
NASCAR Racing Experience
The program that allows fans to pilot stock cars has multiple sales.