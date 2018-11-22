Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

A look back at 2018 season through photos

By Dustin LongNov 22, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
With the completion of the season, I often go back and look at the photos I’ve taken on my phone and reflect upon the special pictures.

Here are 10 photos I took that stood out to me as I looked back upon the 2018 season.

 

For those who question if Paul Menard smiles. He does. Here he is doing an interview with NBC Sports during media day in January

 

Clint Bowyer with son Cash in the media center after Bowyer ended a 190-race winless streak by winning that event in March.

 

This is among my favorite pictures just for the girl’s reaction at getting Kyle Busch‘s autograph as he headed to the drivers meeting at Bristol in April. Busch would go on to win that race.

 

Michael Riggs, shock specialist for Bubba Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team, sets the scales for the team at Bristol in August. Another one of my favorites in how it shows the work of a crew member that most people don’t see.

 

NASCAR Hall of Famer Leonard Wood sits on the pit wall during the Southern 500 as William Byron races by in a Jeff Gordon Rainbow Warriors paint scheme. So much history in this picture.

 

Garrett Smithley hugs Ross Chastain in Victory Lane after Chastain won the Las Vegas Xfinity race in September for Chip Ganassi Racing.

 

Jimmie Johnson played a joke on Martin Truex Jr.’s team at Dover, a week after Johnson’s contact spun Truex in the final chicane and cost Truex the win at the Charlotte Roval.

Johnson was allowed in the Dover garage after it closed and put about a dozen children’s bikes on the lift gate of Furniture Row Racing’s hauler.

“Cole (Pearn) made a comment to me at the end of last weekend when we were leaving the track all in good fun,” Johnson said at Dover. “I saw some of his crew guys when I came back from a bike ride on Friday, and one of them grabbed my bike and said, ‘Oh, hey, is this my nice, new bike that Cole was talking about?’ ”

“So, as I shared that story with my team, the ideas started flowing, and we … sent my bus driver off to Walmart where they had some pre-assembled bikes and had some fun with it.”

 

Aric Almirola after he failed to win the Dover playoff race in October. Not much else needs to be said.

 

David Gilliland, who won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October, holds a puppy his family adopted earlier that week.

 

Ray Gallahan, fueler for Joey Logano‘s team, watches the team spray each other with champagne after Logano won the championship. It was Gallahan’s last race going over the wall. He sat back to take it all in and to avoid be “sticky” from the champagne.

Kyle and Samantha Busch announce second pregnancy

Samantha Busch
By Daniel McFadinNov 22, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are expecting their second child, the couple revealed in a video on social media Thursday.

They revealed Samantha is pregnant with a baby girl, with an estimated due date in August.

The video includes their son, Brexton, wearing a shirt saying “Soon to be a big brother.” Brexton was born in 2015 after the couple went through a successful in vitro fertilization process.

They announced in October their intent to try the process again to have a baby girl and have been documenting it.

MORE: Kyle and Samantha Busch help families conceive through charity

Forget turkey, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants Honey Baked Ham for Thanksgiving

By Dan BeaverNov 22, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
If Dale Earnhardt Jr. happens to drop in for Thanksgiving dinner, don’t worry about turkey. He’s going to want some Honey Baked Ham.

“I know it’s cheating to have the Honey Baked Ham in there with the turkey,” Earnhardt said on this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. “The turkey feels bad. The turkey feels insulted that it’s being uprooted by the Honey Baked Ham. It’s like, ‘wait a minute. Thanksgiving is turkey day, not Honey Baked Ham day.’

“But you got to have it. It’s so good.”

And don’t bother making gravy from scratch if Earnhardt comes by. Swing by the local Kentucky Fried Chicken and get a quart of their gravy.

For more, watch the video above.

Dale Jr. Download: A look behind the curtain at JR Motorsports

By Dan BeaverNov 21, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
On this week’s Dale Jr. Download podcast, the eponymous owner of JR Motorsports provided some insight into how the organization is run.

“People would be surprised at how strictly … to the budge we run our company,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “And how compromising everyone is: the crew chiefs, car chiefs – those guys want the latest and greatest. The parts and pieces. They want to spend money to make speed, but they have to understand if you’ve got five things that will make the car fast, you got to pick two. You don’t get all five.”

At the helm is Earnhardt’s sister, Kelly Earnhardt Miller.

“It’s a maze to navigate, and Kelly is deep, deep, deep within that maze with these guys,” Earnhardt continued. “Boots on the ground, working every day.”

In the Miami media center following Tyler Reddick‘s Xfinity championship, Kelly Earnhardt explained the difference between JR Motorsports and Team Penske or Richard Childress Racing.

JR Motorsports is a separate entity from Hendrick Motorsports and that distinction is important to the team. As a customer of the larger organization, they do not have the same access to the development and engineering of the parts and pieces. They buy what they need.

Jr. compared his organization to a minor league farm team in baseball – operating separately, but connected to the Cup program.

For a more detailed look at the working of this organization, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Best family moments of 2018

By Dan BeaverNov 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
NASCAR is defined by family. Drivers’ children, spouses and parents fill the garage and victory lane celebrations.

As Thanksgiving approaches, NASCAR America looked back on some of the greatest family moments of the season.

“The drivers have done a tremendous job in bringing their families in – their kids in – and it just shows that we’re not just saying this is a family sport,” Dale Jarrett, son of legendary Ned Jarrett, said. “It has been for a long time. Kyle Petty and myself and many others. This is what we grew up around. … I think it’s showing these young people this is a sport that you can count on. You can count on the people and there are a lot of good people involved with that.”

Highlights include:

  • Clint Bowyer jogging down the front stretch to scoop his son Cash into his arms at Martinsville.
  • Kevin Harvick‘s son Keelan retrieving the checkered flag at Michigan followed by a trip to victory lane in the passenger side of his father’s car.
  • Bubba Wallace’s mother Desiree Wallace joining him in the media center at Daytona.
  • Chase Elliott and his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott in Watkins Glen’s victory lane.
  • Hudson Logano being placed in the Monster Energy Cup trophy by Joey Logano.

For more, watch the video above.

