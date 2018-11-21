NASCAR America: Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott are among the ‘best of the rest’

Much of the attention at Miami last weekend was focused on the Championship 4 as Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch battled for the Cup title.
There were points races throughout the field, however, and on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett highlighted several drivers who made up the “best of the rest”.
“For (Chase Elliott) it goes back to the fact of it was always about getting that first win,” Kligerman said. “Once he could mentally – and the team could mentally – convince themselves they could win, the floodgates would open and that’s what we saw.”
Aric Almirola had the same average finish (8.6) as Logano during the playoffs and that contributed to his fifth-place position in the points.
“If you look at the first half of the season compared to what they did in the playoffs, it’s astonishing,” Kligerman said. “And Johnny Klausmeier, his crew chief, told me once we start going back to these tracks the second time and as young team really figuring out what we needed, we started to click.”
Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and AJ Allmendinger were also mentioned as notable drivers at various points during the season.
For more, watch the video above.
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter
Soon after the conclusion of the Cup finale in Miami, Brad Keselowski took to Twitter to dispel any notion that he spun Daniel Suarez intentionally to create a short run to the finish that would benefit his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman analyzed the computer data to confirm that it was just hard racing.
“I just want to say it’s ridiculous,” Parker Kligerman said about the notion Keselowski intentionally caused the accident. “I’ve actually gone onto the SMT data, which is the data we can look at nowadays and see the steering, the braking, the throttle traces of these cars. And I compared Brad’s entry into Turn 1 of that lap compared to any other lap before. He didn’t do anything different other than it was kind of a low percentage move.”
On Lap 248, David Ragan was to Keselowski’s inside with Clint Bowyer below Ragan. Keselowski clipped Suarez when the four drivers ran out of room, sending the No. 19 into a spin that brought out the fateful caution.
“(Keselowski) would have to be a magician … to get hit in the left rear and get knocked into the 19,” Kligerman added.
For more, watch the video above.
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter
Kyle Busch earned his Cup championship at the age of 30 in his 11th fulltime season. Joey Logano earned his first at the age of 28 in his 10th.
That got NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman wondering if Logano and Busch are destined to be the rivalry that defines their generation.
“These two have raced against each other a lot in the Xfinity side and the Cup side,” Jarrett said on Tuesday’s edition of the show. “Both at Joe Gibbs Racing for a time. … I think that we are setting up for (a rivalry). Two hard-nosed racers and I think they appreciate what the other one brings to it.”
Now 33, Busch holds the advantage in wins. His 51 victories in 498 starts represents a winning average of 10.2 percent. Logano has 21 wins in 363 starts (5.8 percent). But 25 of Busch’s victories came after he turned 28, which may suggest the best is still to come for Logano.
“I think it’s going to be really interesting,” Kligerman added. “This could develop seriously into one of those rivalries for two drivers really trying to cement their legacy in the sport.”
For more, watch the video above.
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5 to 6 p.m. ET. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have accomplished so much in a short period of time. Is this the start of a budding rivalry.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Dale Jarrett in the Charlotte studio.
On today’s show:
- Scan All Miami features the sights and sounds of Joey Logano’s championship-winning victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
- Take a look at some of the best images of Logano’s celebration with his family. We’ll also re-live some of the best family moments of the 2018 season.
- The Championship 4 drew most of the attention during the season, but there were also standout performances from other drivers. Parker and DJ look at the “best of the rest” on today’s show.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Before auto racing came along, cousins Richard Petty and Dale Inman lived within a half-mile of each other in Level Cross, North Carolina.
“I lived on a paved road, he lived on a dirt road,” Inman told Kyle Petty in the latest episode of “Coffee with Kyle.” “No telephones, no televisions, no indoor plumbing.”
Said Richard Petty: “We didn’t know that existed until daddy (Lee Petty) started racing and took us to the real world. Then we realized we was no poorer than the guy living next door. So it was plain country people, growing up during the second World War.”
Eventually their world got bigger, as Petty and Inman became a driver and crew chief combination that won seven Cup titles and 171 races with Petty Enterprises.
But it all started with the racing career of Lee Petty, who made his first Cup start on June 19, 1949 at the old Charlotte Speedway dirt track.
“My dad borrowed a car from some guys at a service station where he hung out,” Richard Petty recalled. “When we got there, he went into a Texaco station, pulled it up on the rack, took the muffler off of it, took the hub caps off of it. I think he knocked some holes in the floor board and put a seat belt in. That was it. That’s basically the way it started.”
Watch the above video for more from the first of three “Coffee with Kyle” episodes with Richard Petty and Inman.
The episode can be found on the NBC Sports YouTube page.
Click here to watch the “Coffee with Kyle” episode with Tony Stewart.