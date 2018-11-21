Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: A look behind the curtain at JR Motorsports

By Dan BeaverNov 21, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
On this week’s Dale Jr. Download podcast, the eponymous owner of JR Motorsports provided some insight into how the organization is run.

“People would be surprised at how strictly … to the budge we run our company,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “And how compromising everyone is: the crew chiefs, car chiefs – those guys want the latest and greatest. The parts and pieces. They want to spend money to make speed, but they have to understand if you’ve got five things that will make the car fast, you got to pick two. You don’t get all five.”

At the helm is Earnhardt’s sister, Kelly Earnhardt Miller.

“It’s a maze to navigate, and Kelly is deep, deep, deep within that maze with these guys,” Earnhardt continued. “Boots on the ground, working every day.”

In the Miami media center following Tyler Reddick‘s Xfinity championship, Kelly Earnhardt explained the difference between JR Motorsports and Team Penske or Richard Childress Racing.

JR Motorsports is a separate entity from Hendrick Motorsports and that distinction is important to the team. As a customer of the larger organization, they do not have the same access to the development and engineering of the parts and pieces. They buy what they need.

Jr. compared his organization to a minor league farm team in baseball – operating separately, but connected to the Cup program.

NASCAR America: Best family moments of 2018

By Dan BeaverNov 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
NASCAR is defined by family. Drivers’ children, spouses and parents fill the garage and victory lane celebrations.

As Thanksgiving approaches, NASCAR America looked back on some of the greatest family moments of the season.

“The drivers have done a tremendous job in bringing their families in – their kids in – and it just shows that we’re not just saying this is a family sport,” Dale Jarrett, son of legendary Ned Jarrett, said. “It has been for a long time. Kyle Petty and myself and many others. This is what we grew up around. … I think it’s showing these young people this is a sport that you can count on. You can count on the people and there are a lot of good people involved with that.”

Highlights include:

  • Clint Bowyer jogging down the front stretch to scoop his son Cash into his arms at Martinsville.
  • Kevin Harvick‘s son Keelan retrieving the checkered flag at Michigan followed by a trip to victory lane in the passenger side of his father’s car.
  • Bubba Wallace’s mother Desiree Wallace joining him in the media center at Daytona.
  • Chase Elliott and his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott in Watkins Glen’s victory lane.
  • Hudson Logano being placed in the Monster Energy Cup trophy by Joey Logano.

Dave Elenz among small group of Xfinity crew chiefs to win multiple titles

By Daniel McFadinNov 21, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
Dave Elenz had two very different experiences in his last two seasons as crew chief of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet, but still wound up as a Xfinity Series champion each year.

In 2017, Elenz and rookie driver William Byron claimed four wins, 12 top fives and finished third in the season finale to earn the title.

This season, again paired with a rookie driver in Tyler Reddick, the No. 9 team made it to the Championship 4 with just one win and six top fives.

They left Miami with their second win and JR Motorsports’ third Xfinity title.

Elenz, 37, is just the 10th Xfinity crew chief since 1982 and the fourth since 2000 to win multiple titles.

Both of those came in his first two years as crew chief for full-time drivers. In 2015, he worked with five drivers. In 2016, he worked with seven.

“Dave is critical,” JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Saturday after Reddick’s win. “Dave’s ability to take those young guys and mold them into men and mold them into people that believe in themselves and know what they need to do and don’t drive over their head, don’t make a lot of mistakes, they’re going to make mistakes.  Everybody does.  They will continue to make them.  But Dave has them ready when it’s time to be ready.  You saw it in Tyler throughout the playoffs.”

Reddick entered the playoffs with four top fives. In the seven-race playoff, he earned three top fives (all in the final four races) and placed outside the top 10 just once at Dover.

At Miami, Reddick took advantage of bad pit strategy by Cole Custer‘s team and passed Christopher Bell for the lead with 37 laps to go. He spent the rest of the race running against the fence, scraping the wall multiple times but going unchallenged to the checkered flag.

“(Reddick) had a good focus and ran hard, ran aggressive but never took himself out or did anything to hurt their chances of getting here to Homestead,” Earnhardt said. “Dave has a big involvement in his ability to do that, as Dave is coaching him throughout the year to put him in position to make those last few laps and keep the car out of the fence.”

The victory was Elenz’s 10th as a crew chief. Those wins have come with five drivers: Byron (four), Kevin Harvick (two), Earnhardt (one), Chase Elliott (one) and Reddick (two).

Elenz doesn’t know why he meshes well with young drivers.

“Every year it’s a fresh guy with a new style of driving, new thoughts and everything,” Elenz said Saturday.  “As they progress throughout the year, you let them make their mistakes, try to be easy on them and just when they’re down, try to bring them up a little bit.  But I don’t really know what it is.  I know we have great teammates like Dale was saying, and with Elliott (Sadler) and Justin (Allgaier), they help guide the 9 team quite a bit because it’s tougher for the young guys to tell us what they need.  We’ve got two of the best right next to us in the crew chiefs that help me out to make sure we’re not getting too far off base.”

Elenz will likely be paired with yet another rookie driver in 2019. Incoming driver Noah Gragson sat on the No. 9 team’s pit box for during the Miami race.

“I think that only makes sense,” team co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller said Saturday. “(With) Kevin (Meendering) moving up (to crew chief Jimmie Johnson in Cup), and we’re still working on our fourth car, but the three cars that we have in place, we’ve got three crew chiefs in-house, and seems like that would make the most sense.”

Multiple Championships (1982 – 2018) – Crew Chiefs
CREW CHIEF     YEARS
Steve Bird      1989, ’95, ’96, ’97
Jack Ingram    1982, ’85
Gere Kennon  1983, ’84
Ricky Pearson 1986, ’87
Bob Labonte   1991, ’94
Tony Eury Jr.  1998, ’99
Kevin Manion  2004, ’05
Mike Kelley      2011, ’12
Scott Graves   2015, ’16
David Elenz     2017, ’18

Kevin Harvick expects more suspensions for Rodney Childers; unrepentant about penalty

By Nate RyanNov 21, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
A postrace penalty after his victory at Texas Motor Speedway cost Kevin Harvick his crew chief for the final two races of the 2018 season.

But the punishment won’t be a deterrent: Harvick fully expects he will be thrust into a situation without Rodney Childers again.

“It better not be the last time that he gets suspended because I just don’t think you are pushing it hard enough if you’re not,” Harvick said Tuesday night during his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM’s NASCAR channel. “That’s part of racing. Not something I’m going to apologize for at any point in my career just because of the fact I want my crew chief doing what he has to do to make my car go as fast as he can. Try to work within the rules and find the gray area you can and win some and lose some.”

Childers was benched for mounting an illegal spoiler on the No. 4 Ford at Texas, which was the eighth and final win of a career season for Harvick. The infraction was discovered during a midweek inspection at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, and NASCAR stripped the championship benefits of the win.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver dominated NASCAR’s Loop Data statistics, finishing first in driver rating, fastest laps, fastest on restarts, laps led and green-flag speed.

Harvick also ranked first with 1,990 laps led — the third time in five seasons with Childers that he has topped that category.

During a 2017 episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, Childers said the team’s speed had led to many trips to the R&D Center for extra scrutiny in 2014-15.

Childers lamented the team choosing to back off in practice and qualifying in 2016 to avoid NASCAR attention.

But on Tuesday’s show, Harvick said the attention — and sometimes resulting penalties — were a good thing.

“It’s not going to be the last time my crew chief gets suspended,” Harvick said. “That’s just part of what we do, and if you’re going to be one of the good teams, you’re going to have to push the limits. You’re going to have to be on the verge of getting in trouble all the time.

“You have to push the envelope.”

Bump & Run panel selects superlatives of 2018 season

By Dustin LongNov 21, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Who is your driver of the year?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick. It was his year in every way but the championship.

Dustin Long: Kyle Busch. While he won the same number of races (eight) as Kevin Harvick and had one less top five and top 10 than Harvick, the difference is that Busch won the Coca-Cola 600 of the sport’s four majors (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Brickyard 400) and Harvick won none this year.

Daniel McFadin: Brett Moffitt. It’s hard not to choose the driver who piloted an underfunded team – that had never won in the Truck Series before 2018 – through sponsor struggles and bested the elite teams in the series to claim the title. All 13 of his top-10 finishes were top fives. Also, he did it with a rad mustache.

Dan Beaver: Joey Logano was one of the few drivers able to stand up to the Big 3 on and off the track. Throughout the season, the other contenders seemed comfortable in their role as challengers to the dominators, but by declaring himself the favorite for the championship and backing it up, Logano set himself apart.

What is your race of the year?

Nate Ryan: Chicagoland. Probably the best finish of the season but also the most start-to-finish compelling action. (Honorable mentions: Daytona 500, Watkins Glen, Roval, Homestead-Miami Speedway.)

Dustin Long: The Roval. The final laps of that race were amazing and the last lap was mesmerizing with the contact between Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. allowing Ryan Blaney to win and then Kyle Larson’s dramatic effort by bouncing off the wall twice to beat Jeffrey Earnhardt’s stalled car to the finish line to gain the spot he needed to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: The Cup race on the Charlotte Roval. It lived up to all the hype in a way a NASCAR race hasn’t (excluding the first Truck race at Eldora) since probably the 2011 finale with Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards. The last lap had everything — the contact and spins by Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney stealing the win, Aric Almirola passing enough cars to advance to the next round on a tiebreaker and finally Kyle Larson somehow willing his demolished No. 42 Chevrolet across the finish line and into the Round of 12 after hitting the wall twice coming to the checkered flag.

Dan Beaver: Chicagoland. The level of physical aggression in the closing laps on the 1.5-mile track may well signal a change in how races on intermediate speedways will be contested in 2019.

What is your moment of the year?

Nate Ryan: The last lap of the Roval and its aftermath, which took several minutes for a full processing of everything that had just occurred and why.

Dustin Long: A number of fans booed Kyle Busch during his winner’s interview after his dramatic last-lap duel with Kyle Larson at Chicagoland Speedway. As the booing persisted, Busch told fans: “I don’t know what you all are whining about, but if you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.” As fans want drivers to show more personality, they got it there with Busch telling off the haters.

Daniel McFadin: Ross Chastain earning his first career Xfinity win at Las Vegas. The series got a much-needed shot in the arm two weeks before when he led 90 laps at Darlington in his debut with Chip Ganassi Racing but came up short after his run-in with Kevin Harvick. Chastain sealing the deal in Vegas provided a win for a sport that’s seen it become harder and harder for drivers to advance through the ranks on pure talent without thorough sponsor backing.

Dan Beaver: The ringing of the siren in Dawsonville, Georgia on August 5 following Chase Elliott’s Watkins Glen win. While it’s been rung before for Chase Elliott, this was the first time of many that it rang for a Cup victory. It took quite a while in 2018 for the young guns to make some noise, but they closed the season strong.