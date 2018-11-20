Miami win gives Team Penske victories on all active Cup tracks

Even before Joey Logano won Sunday’s Cup season finale and his first Cup title, 2018 had been a big year for Team Penske.
The organization fielded three full-time cars in Cup for the first time since 2010.
Brad Keselowski gave the organization its second Southern 500 win and first overall win at Darlington Raceway since 1975. He followed that up a week later with Penske’s first Brickyard 400 victory.
Keselowski’s third consecutive victory, in the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, not only marked Penske’s 500th overall win in motorsports, but the first time the team had three drivers finish in the top five of a Cup race.
Logano capped the season off with Penske’s second Cup title after Keselowski won it in 2012.
But Logano also delivered Penske its first victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 43 starts.
Combined with Keselowski’s Brickyard win and Ryan Blaney‘s triumph in the inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval, Team Penske is now the only organization with wins on every active track on the Cup schedule.
Team Penske finished the year with 111 wins in Cup points races since 1972. 103 of those have come on the 24 tracks that currently make up the schedule.
At defunct tracks, the organization has wins at Rockingham (three), Riverside (two), North Wilkesboro (two) and Ontario (one).
Here’s a look at the tracks the other major Cup organizations have yet to win at.
Kentucky Speedway is notable, as a Chevrolet team has yet to win in eight races on the 1.5-mile track.
Hendrick Motorsports (252 Cup wins) – Winless at Kentucky and Charlotte Roval
Joe Gibbs Racing (157 Cup wins) – Winless at Charlotte Roval
Roush Fenway Racing (137 Cup wins) – Winless at Indianapolis, Charlotte Roval, Chicagoland and Kentucky
Richard Childress Racing (108 Cup wins) – Winless at Charlotte Roval, Kentucky, Miami and Las Vegas
Wood Brothers Racing (99 Cup wins) – Winless at Phoenix, Sonoma, Kentucky, Charlotte Roval, Auto Club Speedway, Chicago, Texas, New Hampshire, Las Vegas, Kansas, Miami and Indianapolis.
Stewart-Haas Racing (51 Cup wins) – Winless at Charlotte Roval and Kentucky
Chip Ganassi Racing (16 Cup wins) – Winless at Pocono, Phoenix, Martinsville, Bristol, Charlotte Roval, Chicago, Dover, Texas, Miami, Kansas, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Atlanta