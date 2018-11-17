Today’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, lineup and more

NASCAR’s Ford Championship Weekend continues with the Xfinity series hitting the track in Miami. Last year, Cole Custer won this race but was not in contention for the championship.
Custer is in contention today with Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick. The highest finishing driver of those four will be crowned champion at the end of the race.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Yoel Romero, the top-ranked Middleweight UFC Fighter, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Yoli Mayor will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a four percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Cole Custer beat Sam Hornish Jr. by 15 seconds. William Byron finished third to win the Xfinity championship.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.