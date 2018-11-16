Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brett Moffitt wins Truck race at Miami, takes championship

By Dan BeaverNov 16, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Brett Moffitt beat Grant Enfinger to the checkers Friday night by two seconds to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and the championship.

It was his sixth victory of the season.

Moffitt’s first win of the season came at Atlanta in the season’s second race but even then he was unsure if the team would have the financing to go to every race and be eligible for the playoffs.

“It’s unreal,” Moffitt said on FoxSports 1 from victory lane. “I didn’t know if I was going to get the opportunity to compete for a championship even after I got my first win.

“Everyone pulled together hard here. Back at Chicago (in June) we didn’t know if we were going to make it to the racetrack.”

Chicago was another race won by Moffitt.

Friday night, Enfinger finished second to Moffitt.

Fellow playoff contender Noah Gragson finished third.

“That was pretty much 100 percent, driving my nuts off,” Gragson said.

Stewart Friesen finished fourth with Sheldon Creed rounding out the top five.

Moffitt stalked Gragson during the middle of Stage 3. From Lap 85 through Lap 99, Moffitt was glued to Gragson with a faster truck – peeking low several times until he finally slipped around the No. 18 of Gragson. Moffitt lost the lead briefly as the field pitted under green, but once the cycle was complete, he held more-than one second lead over Enfinger and three seconds over his closest title competitor Gragson.

Moffitt achieved the title in just 36 starts – the fewest since Mike Skinner won the inaugural championship in 1995 in 20 races.

Moffitt’s championship comes with an uncertain future. He announced Thursday that he does not have a contract to drive for any team next year.

Playoff contender Justin Haley finished eighth.

“We just struggled.” Haley said in the media center after the race. “I don’t know why.”

Johnny Sauter battled handling problems for most of the race and was the lowest running playoff contender on every lap with the exception of pit stop sequences.

“It was awful,” Sauter said. “Just no grip. We laid an egg tonight. I don’t know why.

“When you suck that bad, it’s whatever, you just go home and go what the hell happened? I’ll ask myself that for three months.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Jesse Little tied his career best finish of sixth (which he first scored at Iowa this June). … Tyler Dippel finished 15th to score his fourth top 15 in five Truck starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Robby Lyons slapped the wall on Lap 78; he finished 29th. … Chris Windom started 10th but hit the wall with a handful of laps remaining to finish 24th. 

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “We were just too tight there (at the end). Needed to make better adjustments on pit road and that’s where it comes down to me,” Gragson told FS1 after the race. “This one is going to hurt for a while.”

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Myatt Snider scored three top fives and eight top 10s on his way to rookie honors. Snider’s best finish this season was runner-up at Talladega. His best unrestricted finish was a third at Martinsville.

NOTABLE: This is the first time since 1999 that the champion won the season finale.

WHAT’S NEXT: Nextera Energy Resources 250 on Feb. 15, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Denny Hamlin’s pole-winning effort Friday night made for an emotional moment in his final Cup race with close friend Mike Wheeler as his crew chief.

Hamlin’s pole also created a quandary.

With the pole, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing team has the first pick of pit stalls. Any other race, it’s an easy call: The team takes the No. 1 pit stall at the exit of pit road.

But things are complicated because Hamlin is not in the title race and teammate Kyle Busch, who qualified second and whose team has second pick of pit stalls, is racing for a championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

If Hamlin’s team takes a different pit stall, it would allow Busch to have the No. 1 stall, which is viewed as the best on pit road. That could be the difference in having the lead off pit road and could impact who wins the championship.

So, what will Wheeler do when crew chiefs make their pit stall selection Saturday morning?

“We’re paid to win races for JGR and (sponsor) FedEx,” Wheeler told NBC Sports. “It’s definitely on my mind and my heart to be aware of that for Denny and our team. Obviously, we want to win a championship for JGR, too. That’s one of the biggest goals, a bigger goal this weekend. There’s some chatter going on about that.”

In one sense, it could be an easy call — let Busch have the No. 1 pit stall. The focus in any organization at this point is on the team racing for a championship. So why not give that team that advantage?

On the other hand, Hamlin is winless this year and could have one of his best chances to score a victory and extend his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to 13. He won this race in 2013 to keep that streak alive. 

“I think everything is earned,” Hamlin said. “Nothing is given. With us having the No. 1 pit stall, nobody else — none of the other competitors will have it. I don’t know. It’s a discussion. I mean, certainly I would think that (Wheeler), with the pressure always to win, you’ve got to do everything you can to win. We’ll have that discussion.”

The pit stalls at Homestead-Miami Speedway are 30-feet, 8-inches long. The camera at the end of pit road is about 40 feet from the No. 1 pit stall. That’s closer than some other tracks. That means a driver in that stall can fire out of the pit stall and surge ahead of those coming down pit road.

Last year, Hamlin’s team faced a similar issue but it was an easier call. Hamlin, who was not in the title race, won the pole. Martin Truex Jr., a title contender, qualified second last year. Truex’s team — which has a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing — asked if Hamlin’s team could take another pit stall so Truex could have the No. 1 stall. Hamlin’s team declined.

Denny Hamlin posted a lap of 173.863 mph to win his second consecutive pole at Miami and his third in the past four years.

He edged teammate Kyle Busch (173.622 mph) by .043 seconds.

Martin Truex Jr. (173.539), Brad Keselowski (173.433) and Joey Logano (173.366) rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick posted a lap of 171.942 mph to line up 12th on Sunday. This is the furthest back he has been at Miami since 2015 when he qualified 13th and finished second.

Denny Hamlin wins Miami Cup pole; Kevin Harvick qualifies 12th

By Dan BeaverNov 16, 2018, 7:13 PM EST
As time ran off the clock, Denny Hamlin snagged the pole with a lap of 173.863 mph at Miami from teammate Kyle Busch.

This is Hamlin’s second consecutive Miami pole and third in the last four years. Last year he finished ninth. He finished 10th in 2015 after also starting on the pole.

“It’s big for us to get this race team up front,” Hamlin told Marty Snider on NBCSN after the session. “We definitely want to end on a high note. (In) 2013 we were in the same predicament and hadn’t won a race until the final race. Hopefully it’s our time to do it.”

This is Hamlin’s last opportunity to extend a streak of winning at least one race per season to 13 consecutive years.

“It’s just emotion and we’re good friends,” Hamlin responded when asked about the pending split with crew chief Mike Wheeler.

Busch (173.622 mph) held on for second to be the highest qualifier among the playoff contenders.

Martin Truex Jr. (173.539) qualified third with Brad Keselowski (173.433) and Joey Logano (173.366) rounding out the top five.

Kevin Harvick (171.942) complained of a tight condition on his first lap in the final round of qualification. He made another lap at the end of the session, but was not able to improve his time and qualified 12th – the worst among playoff contenders.

Elliott Sadler, track president have disagreement over security guard’s actions

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongNov 16, 2018, 5:25 PM EST
7 Comments

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Elliott Sadler and the track president of Homestead-Miami Speedway had a heated discussion Friday about a security guard denying Sadler entrance to the infield earlier in the day.

Sadler said he did not have a parking pass when he arrived at the track because it was in his motorhome. He said he showed the guard his NASCAR driver credential.

“Oh yeah, I know who you are, but you’re still not going in,’ “ Sadler said the guard told him.

Sadler, who is retiring from full-time competition after this weekend, recounted the episode when he met the media Friday.

“Does anybody have any common sense at this race track?” Sadler said. “Guys, you don’t even know who you are doing security for. You have no idea. Finally I had to steal a parking pass from somebody else until I could get inside to get mine to get to my bus. I’m just sitting there thinking that the guy tells me he knows who I am but he’s still not going to let in. That really took the cake.

“Homestead, please get some folks in here that know what they’re doing. I don’t know who the president is of this track, but he needs to wake up.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, 23 years, and that’s the first time, ever, ever, that me and the gate guard if I did not have a parking pass yet because I just landed, that he and I couldn’t have a common sense discussion, here’s my annual, look I’m a driver. I told security, ride with me, I’ll show you where I’m going. I’ll bring you back out here. First time in 23 years. I was mad.”

After his press conference, Sadler was introduced to the Matt Becherer, who has been the track’s president since Dec. 2009. They had a heated discussion that lasted a few minutes.

“Our security team is always looking to make sure that people have the proper credentials, which are personal credentials as well as parking passes,” he told NBC Sports. “A parking pass was missing in this instance and we were just asking for it. Simple as that.”

Asked if everything is resolved, Becherer said: “I don’t know. He’s got everything he needs. We’re looking forward to a great race (Saturday) and wishing him the best in (Saturday) night’s race.”

This is the second time in a little more than a decade that a NASCAR driver has had an issue with a security guard at this track. Kasey Kahne was arrested in 2007 after an incident with a security guard. Kahne had completed running on track and was being taken back to the driver motorhome lot in a golf cart when he was stopped and asked for his credentials.

A police report stated that Kahne exited the golf cart and tried to walk into the motorhome lot. The report stated that when the security guard blocked Kahne, Kahne pushed the guard to the ground. Kahne’s record was cleared upon performing community service and the security guard’s lawsuit was dismissed after an undisclosed settlement.