NASCAR America: Rodney Childers’ suspension takes some of No. 4 team’s ‘edge’

Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 team will be without its mastermind atop the pit box this weekend during the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Rodney Childers, the team’s crew chief, will complete his two-race suspension stemming from a penalty after the Texas race two weeks ago.

In Childers’ place will be long-time crew chief Tony Gibson.

On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and former crew chief Ray Evernham discussed how Childers’ absence will impact Harvick’s quest for a second Cup title in the best season of his career.

“I think without Rodney Childers there it takes a little bit of that edge away from the 4 car for Kevin,” Evernham said. “Because no matter how good Kevin is, he can’t control and see everything from inside that car. … There’s just a lot of intangible stuff that a crew chief makes a decision on that Rodney won’t be able to see.”

