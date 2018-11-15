Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Busch Beer

If Kevin Harvick doesn’t win in Miami, his car will be ‘lit’ for one race in 2019

By Daniel McFadinNov 15, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
1 Comment

First, you don’t need to adjust your screen.

Second, it’s not April Fool’s Day.

The race car pictured above – covered in Millennial-inspired Internet slang and emojis – could be seen in one Cup Series race next year. And Kevin Harvick, who at 42-years-old is definitely not a Millennial, could be driving it.

Busch Beer announced Thursday if Harvick does not win Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC) and therefore win the championship, Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford will look something like it does in the picture.

So make sure to get caught up on what all the cool Millennial kids are saying on the “lit” World Wide Web these days, because YOLO.

 and on Facebook

What Cup Championship 4 drivers said at Media Day

By Daniel McFadinNov 15, 2018, 5:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

The drivers who will compete for the Cup title this weekend convened in Miami Beach today for the Championship 4 Media Day.

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick addressed many topics ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here are highlights from each driver’s availability.

 

Martin Truex Jr.

On being less successful on 1.5-mile tracks than last year: “If I compare this year to last year, I would say this year ‑‑ you know, like last year, we were lights out.  The 4 car (Kevin Harvick), if they could hit it, they could beat us.  This year the 4 car has been lights out, and if we hit it, we can beat them.  I know, if we hit it, we can beat any of them, and we showed that.

“It’s been harder to consistently hit that target this year.  It’s been more difficult.  With that said, though, I felt like both Kansas and Texas, we weren’t bad.  Man, we had everything go against us.  Like everything that could possibly happen wrong went wrong, so we really had to battle and fight.  You know, pit stop issues and cautions falling at the wrong time and all that stuff, and we didn’t have any of that last year.

“All that being said, I feel good about this weekend.  But it’s going to be tough.  It’s not going to be easy.  There’s no question.”

 

On what he’ll miss about working with Furniture Row Racing: “I’ve never been on a team that I feel like makes me a better driver every single weekend.  Always finds a way to make me better.  I don’t know if we’ll be able to continue that.  I don’t know if we’ll be able to put together a group that can keep that going.  I know (crew chief) Cole (Pearn) is a really, really big part of that, so obviously, staying together with him is important.

“But there’s so many things that go into building a championship caliber team and so many decisions throughout the week.  You know, I don’t know how the dynamic will change, but just feeling the way I feel every weekend that I go to the racetrack, and I feel like we can win.”

MORE: Martin Truex Jr.: ‘I won’t just wreck a guy … unless it’s the 22’

Joey Logano

On being with his Championship 4 rivals during a long week of promotion: “You don’t know what you’re getting into until you get there sometimes, how everyone is going to handle the situation.  There’s been times I’ve been part of this, the head games start when we go to New York.  Everyone starts throwing little jabs here and there.  You’re like, ‘Wow, okay.’

“Then the last couple times really for me … we’ve all tried to find ways to enjoy it.  The situation is we’re all going to be stuck on an airplane together, we’re going to be stuck in a car together, we’re going to do all these things in New York together.  There’s no one else with us.  We didn’t bring our assistants with us or anything like that.  We were on our own.

“Actually we talked a lot, talked a lot about racing, talked a lot about not racing.  We have so much in common, race car drivers do, right?  No one else knows our lifestyle but other race car drivers.  I think you have a lot in common to talk about things like that.

“I think everyone understands that when we get to the racetrack, you put the helmet on, you’re there to win.  You’re still a competitor, there to beat them.  You got to be able to find the light switch in there at some point.  I feel like I found that quite a few years ago to where you can flip a light switch, be competitive, be a hard racer, but flip it off and be human.”

 

On making Championship 4 after missing playoffs in 2017: “I think you finish second in the points (in 2016), you think making the playoffs is a given.  That’s going to be easy.  We quickly found out that is not a given.  It’s a little harder than you think.  We learned a lot last year as a race team.  We dug hard.  We’ve slowly scratched and clawed our way back to where we are.  Didn’t come till about 10 weeks ago.

“We scratched and clawed throughout a lot of this season to find a little bit more speed, a little bit more, a little bit more.  We kept ourselves up there in points all season, but we weren’t in contention to win, like I said, last 15 weeks or so.”

 

Kevin Harvick

On how having children keeps him from losing his temper: “Look, if I was jumping over the hood of a car right now, went into my house, had a 6‑year‑old (who) saw me trampling, do you know how embarrassed I would be to walk in the front door and answer that question?  ‘Hey, dad, why did you jump over that guy’s car, grab him by the throat?’ Well, probably wasn’t the right thing to do. Then it would get more embarrassing as you take him to school, drive through the carpool lines to see his teachers that are all watching as well. Don’t say all the right things, do the right things.  As you go through life, I would hope we all mature from a life standpoint to be able to be a better person. I still screw up a lot.”

On his strengths and weaknesses at Miami: “A lot of that depends on what your car is doing on a particular weekend.  I don’t think any year is going to be the same as to what you fight. They changed the tire this year.  That’s obviously a little bit different than what we’ve had in the past. It’s definitely a situation to where tomorrow is really not going to tell us anything as far as that goes, as well, because you’re going to run three laps in practice, hopefully run three laps in qualifying, then you’re going to put it into what matters, and that’s race trim. You want to qualify on the pole if you can because the pit box is an advantage, so close to the timing line.  It’s a unique racetrack. You know running right against the fence is probably the fastest way around after lap 25. What happens if there’s only 20 laps left? Where do you run then? Do you run the bottom, the middle? You just have to have options here from what your car will do, what you do as a driver because it’s such a unique track.”

 

Kyle Busch

On the finale being disappointing if Joey Logano wins the title:  “I would agree with that statement.  He’s been there.  He’s been consistent.  He’s been good.  He hasn’t necessarily performed to the level of the Big 3 and that’s no shake on them at all.  It’s just the fact of the matter.  So if he wins the title over the rest of us, then that would certainly be a little bit more disappointing.”

 

On if he gets nervous in championship scenarios: “I think so. I think last year in the situation between myself and Truex, like, yeah, I wouldn’t say you’re nervous, but you’re just feeling everything and pushing everything.  So you’re tensed up a lot more than what you would probably normally be just trying to not mess up and hit every single mark exactly perfect.

“Sometimes that’s ‑‑ I go faster in those situations, and sometimes I go slower in those situations.  So you’ve always just got to try to keep a level head and a frame of mind of being able to go out there and just focus on the job and the task at hand.”

 and on Facebook

Martin Truex Jr.: ‘I won’t just wreck a guy … unless it’s the 22’

By Dustin LongNov 15, 2018, 4:46 PM EST
2 Comments

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Time has not healed the wound for Martin Truex Jr.

Less than a month after Joey Logano bumped Truex out of the lead on the final lap to win at Martinsville – a move Truex called a “cheap shot” that day – the talk at Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day is what will happen should those two race for a Cup title Sunday.

Truex had plenty of answers.

“I won’t just wreck a guy … unless it’s the 22,” Truex told NBC Sports on Thursday, referencing Logano by his car number.

That wasn’t all. Truex told reporters: “I still remember what happened, and I’ll use that to my advantage

Asked if he would drive Logano any differently, Truex said: “Absolutely.”

Asked if he had would do a bump-and-run on Logano for the championship, Truex said: “I have a free pass. He already told me I could. He told me he’s fair game. So here we go.”.

Logano said: “I didn’t tell him that. I said, ‘Hey, I expect to get raced the way I race people. I’m a hard racer. I expect to get raced hard. I said it before, we didn’t crash each other. I didn’t crash him. Moved him up enough to have a drag race. That’s what I explained to him.

“Just so much on the line in these situations. If you don’t make a move like that, you’re going to go back to your race team. I know if I worked on that car, I’d be mad. I’d say, ‘Why didn’t you at least try to win?’

“I wasn’t going to crash him. That’s completely different than what happened a couple years ago (when Matt Kenseth retaliated at Martinsville for their incident at Kansas). I wasn’t looking to do that. I was just looking to move him up the racetrack, then have that race to the start/finish line, which we did. We had that.”

When all four title contenders were on stage together, Logano was the target of the day’s sharpest barb.

The group was asked about the competition for the championship.

“It’s the exact same four organizations that were here last  year,” Kevin Harvick said. “Three of the four (drivers).’

Said Truex: “It just depends on whether Brad (Keselowski) or Joey are better drivers. I’m not sure.”

Kyle Busch, sitting next to Logano, responded: “They both run into you a lot.”

Logano said: “Probably best I keep my mouth shut on this one.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Championship weekend preview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 15, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America is a special two-hour edition that previews the looming Championship weekend in Miami and airs from 5-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Kyle Petty in Charlotte and Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Rutledge Wood, Kelli Stavast, Marty Snider, Dave Burns & Nate Ryan bring you the latest from Media Day in Miami.

On today’s show:

  • You’ll see interviews with all of the Championship 4 in both the Monster Energy Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.
  • Veteran NASCAR spotter Tony Hirschman will talk about his very busy weekend in Miami, where he’ll be spotting for Championship 4 contenders in the Cup Series (Kyle Busch), Xfinity Series (Christopher Bell), and Camping World Truck Series (Noah Gragson). Plus: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone tells us what the fans are thinking ahead of the weekend.
  • Miami will mark the end of Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus’ partnership together, but it could also close out several other careers. Which drivers are set to step away from the car, and which face an uncertain future?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

What each Xfinity Championship 4 driver would accomplish with title

By Daniel McFadinNov 15, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The day before the Cup Series title is decided, the Xfinity Series will do the same with the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

The four drivers who make up the Xfinity Championship 4 are rookies Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick and sophomore drivers Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer.

Regardless of who claims the title, the series will have its seventh different champion in as many years. They’ll also be the 13 different champion in 14 years.

Here’s a further breakdown of what would be accomplished by each driver should they emerge as the 2018 Xfinity champion.

YOUNG MAN’S SERIES

If Bell (23 years old), Reddick (22) or Custer (20) win, they’ll be the eighth consecutive champion 25 or younger.

Hemric (27) would be the first champion over 25 since Brad Keselowski (26) in 2010.

CALIFORNIA KIDS

If Reddick or Custer win, they’ll join Kevin Harvick as the second California natives to win the title.

Reddick hails from Corning while Custer is originally from Ladera Ranch. Harvick, who won the title in 2001 and 2006, is from Bakersfield.

ROOKIE ROYALTY

If Bell or Reddick claim the title, they’ll join Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017) as the only rookies to win the title.

Bell enters the race with a rookie record seven wins this season

CHAMPIONSHIP POTION No. 9

If Reddick wins the title – in his last race with JR Motorsports before moving to Richard Childress Racing next season – he would deliver JR Motorsports its third Xfinity title. All three  – Elliott in 2014 and Byron in 2017 – have come from the No. 9 team.

A Reddick title would also mean all three JRM titles have been with drivers in their first full-time year with the team.

Reddick won the pole for this race last year with Chip Ganassi Racing and placed fourth.

WINLESS CHAMPION?

Hemric will take part in his last Xfinity race as a full-time driver before departing for RCR’s No. 31 car in the Cup Series.

If he wins the race Saturday, it would not only be Hemric’s first career Xfinity win (in 66 starts), it would be his first career NASCAR win (in 118 starts across all three national series).

Should he not win the race but win the title, Hemric would join Austin Dillon (2013) as the second winless Xfinity champion.

He would also become the first Xfinity champion without any series wins to his name.

 and on Facebook