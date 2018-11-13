NASCAR America: With penalty, Rodney Childers gets head start on Miami car

Last week, Rodney Childers sat out the first race of a two-race suspension for an infraction at Texas. Instead of going to Phoenix and sitting in a suite to monitor the situation close by, he set up shop at the team’s shop in North Carolina.
Childers monitored the race from there and as it turned out, that might have been a blessing in disguise.
“It did work out good. We were able to get some updates done on Friday that we would normally not be able to do till Monday,” Childers told Marty Snider on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I had the whole shop kind of turned upside down at one point, but overall everybody was working hard on (the Miami car) and trying to get it prepared the best we could.
“It wasn’t terrible, but I definitely missed being at the racetrack.”
Perhaps the only time during the race when Childers felt a moment of panic came at the end of Stage 1 when Harvick lost a tire on his way to a certain stage win.
After two late nights on Monday and Tuesday, the No. 4 team will load up the car Wednesday and head for the track with some extra attention having already been given by Childers. That could make the difference in how fast the car rolls off the hauler.
“Overall we’ve been very good every time we’ve been down there (in Miami). I think we finish in the top three or four every race – all four that we’ve been down there. We feel we’ve got strong cars this year. Probably better than what we’ve been.”
In his last four starts at Miami, Harvick finished fourth last year, was third in 2016, second in 2015 and won both the race and the championship in 2014.
Long: Why must-win situation was no pressure for Christopher Bell
AVONDALE, Ariz. — In a season where Christopher Bell battled Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to score Xfinity wins in back-to-back races in July and faced a must-win situation at Phoenix last weekend to advance to the Championship 4, such pressure situations don’t phase him.
“I feel like my mentors have just done such a good job of raising me throughout my young racing career and preparing me for moments like this,” Bell said after his victory last weekend at ISM Raceway. “I put so much pressure on myself for really any racing that we go do. Whenever I line up for the Chili Bowl heat race, I’m literally throwing up and that’s the most nervous, most pressure I feel of any race just because of what that race means to me. Today was nothing compared to that Chili Bowl heat race.”
Before people start bad-mouthing Bell for talking about dirt track racing over his main job in NASCAR, a couple of things.
One, there doesn’t need to be divide. This notion, which has been forced upon Kyle Larson after he’s talked about his fondness of racing in the World of Outlaws, is parochial.
“We may be at the pinnacle of (short-track) racing from a popularity standpoint, but we can learn from them, they can learn from us, and we can promote each other in a far better way,” Phelps said. “So this notion of NASCAR trying to muzzle Kyle Larson and his love of racing couldn’t be further from the truth.
“We want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion. We think he can bring his fan base from other forms of racing that he’s doing to us. And we can take our fans and bring them down to that racing as well, so we all get stronger by doing something.”
Second, so you understand. The way the Chili Bowl is set up, if one has a bad heat race, it can make a driver’s path to the A main on the final night infinitely harder. And the next chance to overcome something like that doesn’t happen for a year. So that’s why Bell, an Oklahoma native and two-time reigning champion of the event in his home state, feels such pressure for that event.
So he could be somewhat relaxed entering last weekend’s race at Phoenix. Bell said he had accepted the notion that he might not advance to the Xfinity championship race and that freed him from the shackles of pressure.
“For me, I have a problem of beating myself so if I sit here and say, ‘Hey, I have to win, my season’s on the line,’ then I’m more likely to beat myself,” he said. “We’ve won six races before today and it was a great year. Whenever I go into a season, my two goals are to win races and compete for the championship and we won races and we competed for the championship all the way up until things that were outside of our control happened. It was still a successful season in my standards. I’m happy that I’m still alive.”
There are many key decisions for NASCAR in the coming months from how long will Jim France serve as interim Chairman to finding ways to make teams more viable financially and ways to ensure close, competitive racing
Next season will be headlined by rule changes intended to improve the races, but NASCAR has signaled that there could be more dramatic moves in 2020, particularly to the schedule.
There’s no need to change the final two races of the season.
Phoenix is the right track to be the last race before the season finale. It provides the short-track flair without having speeds so slow that it could create an endless amount of cautions late in the race as drivers bump their way to the front.
Even with the speeds, there have been memorable moments including Ryan Newman diving under Kyle Larson’s car, hitting it and using it to get through the final corner of the last lap to gain the position and advance to the title race in 2014. Last year, Matt Kenseth scored an emotional win, beating Chase Elliott, who exacted revenge against Denny Hamlin late in that race for Hamlin’s contact at Martinsville.
Phoenix allows the driver to be more of a factor than at many 1.5-mile tracks. Just look at Saturday’s Xfinity race where Austin Cindric, who had to win, was aggressive. At one point Cindric and Christopher Bell were dueling before Bell backed out and then worked his way back around Cindric. On a 1.5-mile track, where aerodynamics is so important, Bell might not have been able to have been as patient.
And there’s no need to change the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which has provided among the best racing at a 1.5-mile track with its progressive banking on a consistent basis. The races have been dramatic and the track provides multiple lanes for drivers to work.
So NASCAR can play around with the schedule as much as it wants, but there’s no need to change the final two races of the schedule.
Kevin Harvick‘s pit crew will have a new rear tire changer for Sunday’s championship race in Miami (3 p.m. ET on NBC), NBC Sports has confirmed.
Chris McMullen, who has been Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola‘s rear tire changer all season, will go to Harvick’s team in that role this weekend. The move was made since Almirola was eliminated from title contention last weekend at Phoenix.
Michael Johnson goes from being the rear tire changer on Harvick’s team to Almirola’s team. Johnson has been Harvick’s rear tire changer since the Southern 500, replacing Daniel Smith, who has been out because of health issues.
This will be the second consecutive weekend the No. 4 team will be without crew chief Rodney Childers on the pit box and car chief Robert Smith with the team. Both are serving two-race suspensions for an infraction NASCAR discovered after Harvick’s Texas win. Tony Gibson served as the crew chief at Phoenix and will do so again this weekend for the team.
David Pearson’s passing at the age of 83 was marked by homages and condolences from around the racing world.
While Pearson ran his last race at Michigan in August, 1986 – scoring his 366th top 10 in the process – he continued to touch the lives of the racing community until his final days.
Unbelievably sad day today after hearing of the passing of (one of) THE ABSOLUTE GREATEST #nascar drivers. We wouldn’t be here today without him and we’re thinking of the entire David Pearson family tonight.
David Pearson was one of the all time greats. Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track. What a badass. RIP pic.twitter.com/LGGJ7ZIje9
"The Silver Fox" David Pearson exemplified everything that is great during not just his Hall of Fame career, but his Hall of Fame life. The Pearson family, his friends, and fans are in our thoughts and prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/qFkQD3p6pQ
Tonight my heart is sad. I was blessed to watch and race with David Pearson and in my childhood memories of race tracks, David is there. The Man you had to beat, that Beautiful 21 Wood Bros Mercury. He was what a “Racecar Driver” was.. Steve McQueen Cool…one of the BEST EVER!
Just getting home and seeing the sad news.. He was such a legend in our sport and one of my favs as a kid.. David Pearson will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BNdOVw0Xom
David Pearson, described by Richard Petty as the “greatest race car driver that I raced against,” died Monday. He was 83.
The Wood Brothers confirmed Pearson’s death, tweeting: “Unbelievably sad day today after hearing of the passing of (one of) THE ABSOLUTE GREATEST #nascar drivers. We wouldn’t be here today without him and we’re thinking of the entire David Pearson family tonight.”
The news led to numerous tributes from those in the industry, including current drivers.
Pearson, who drove for the Wood Brothers from 1972-79, was a three-time Cup champion who won 105 Cup races, which was second only to Petty’s 200. Pearson, who won 18.29 percent of his races, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.
Leonard Wood of the Wood Brothers introduced Pearson at the 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony by saying: “It is my great pleasure to introduce to you the greatest driver in the history of NASCAR, Mr. David Pearson.
Pearson, known as the Silver Fox, won 27 races and had 30-runner-up finishes in the 1968-69 seasons.
“I grew up with Bobby and Donnie (Allison) and all those guys but when it came to Steve McQueen cool that was Pearson, he was the coolest of them,” NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty said of Pearson. “The way he walked, the way he carried himself. Forget what he did on the race track, he was just cool. That’s the word beside him in the dictionary.”
Pearson rarely ran a full season in NASCAR’s premier series but when he did was tough to beat.
“When you talk about the number of races people win, he didn’t run nearly as many races as most of the others, his winning percentage was unbelievable,” NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett said. “I know he gets credit, but you talk to people who raced in his era and watched, they considered him if not the best one of the top two or three that ever did this.”
That’s what Kyle Petty remembers about Pearson.
Petty said during a stop on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride in Lake Charles, La., years ago, Pearson was on the ride with them.
“My dad just told a story about Harry (Gant) and my next question is who is the best driver you ever raced against,” Kyle Petty said. “My dad said I would have to say my dad, I would have to say Lee Petty but I’m going to have to say David Pearson. David Pearson is probably the greatest race car driver that I raced against and I admired what he did.
“And so I said, David, what’s your answer. (He said) I’d just about have to agree with Richard.”
During his 2011 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony speech, Pearson thanked Richard Petty. “I want to thank Richard Petty, too. He’s probably the one that made me win as many as I did. I’d run hard because he’d make me run hard. … I’ve had more fun running with him than anybody I’ve ever run with.”
Richard Petty and Pearson engaged in one of the sport’s greatest finishes in the 1976 Daytona 500 when they crashed coming to the checkered flag. Pearson prevailed for his only Daytona 500 triumph.
Richard Petty issued a statement Monday night:
“I have always been asked who my toughest competitor in my career was. The answer has always been David Pearson. David and I raced together throughout our careers and battled each other for wins – most of the time finishing first or second to each other.
“It wasn’t a rivalry, but more mutual respect. David is a Hall of Fame driver who made me better. He pushed me just as much as I pushed him on the track. We both became better for it.
“We have always been close to the Pearson family because they were in the racing business, just like us. We stayed close, and I enjoyed visits to see David when going through South Carolina. We will miss those trips.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Pearson family and friends.”
Darlington Raceway also issued a statement Monday night. The track was the site of many special moments for Pearson. He won there a track-record 10 times.
“Darlington Raceway expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of David Pearson. His record 10 wins at Darlington Raceway put him in a league of his own. His fierce competitiveness and passion for the sport endeared him to the NASCAR faithful. His Hall of Fame career will go down as one of the most prolific in the history of the sport. A native South Carolinian, he was a wonderful ambassador for our sport and for the Palmetto State. He will be missed and will always be remembered.”
Jim France, interim NASCAR Chairman and CEO, issued a statement on Pearson’s passing:
“David Pearson’s 105 NASCAR premier series victories and his classic rivalry in the 1960s and ’70s with Richard Petty helped set the stage for NASCAR’s transformation into a mainstream sport with national appeal. When he retired, he had three championships – and millions of fans. Petty called him the greatest driver he ever raced against. We were lucky to be able to call him one of our champions.
“The man they called the ‘Silver Fox’ was the gold standard for NASCAR excellence.
“On behalf of the France Family and everyone at NASCAR, I want to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of David Pearson, a true giant of our sport.”
