NASCAR America: Richard Petty, Leonard Wood remember David Pearson

When David Pearson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011, one of the people he thanked was Richard Petty.
“And I want to thank Richard Petty too,” Pearson said. “He’s probably the one that made me win as many as I did.
“I’d run hard because he’d make me run hard.”
Richard Petty paid remembrance to Pearson on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.
“The better he was, the better I had to be to compete with him,” Petty said. “I think it was just one of those deals that came through. Two personalities were lucky enough to have winning cars.”
And win they did. Pearson amassed 105 wins, second only to Petty’s 200.
They finished first and second in the same race 63 times. Pearson won just over half of them: 33.
Pearson found his greatest success with the Wood Brothers – and they had their greatest success win him – 43 of Pearson’s 105 wins came while driving the famed No. 21.
Leonard Wood, who was Pearson’s crew chief from 1972-79 called in to offer his memories.
“He was just the greatest driver I ever worked with,” Wood said. “I can’t say enough about how much he knew how to enter and exit a corner is just unbelievable. He had the perfect line. … If you set the car up and it wasn’t correct, he knew how to find a line that did work the best for that particular setup.”
For more, watch the videos above.
When Dale Jarrett sat down with the Championship 4 in NBC’s New Your City studios for NASCAR America’s Tuesday show, Las Vegas’ oddsmakers had Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch designated as co-favorites to win the championship at 2/1. Martin Truex Jr. was only slightly lower at 11/4 while last week’s self-proclaimed favorite Joey Logano was at 9/2.
Jarrett asked each of the playoff contenders to assess their chances of winning that bet.
“You can look at odds all day long and look at how many times you’re favorited or not favorited and the races you have or haven’t won in those scenarios,” Busch told Jarrett. “It just comes down to the whole aspect of the race day and what happens in that day and in that race.”
For Harvick, overcoming the obstacles that rise up in a driver’s way during the 26 regular–season races and the nine playoff races means they have already defied the odds.
“Just to get to this point is not that easy,” Harvick said. “You have to survive a lot of things throughout the year and put yourself in position. We’ve all raced against each other at some point for the exact same thing in the national championship.
“The hardest part is over, in my opinion. Getting here is the hardest part. Obviously you want to cap it off and win a championship.”
Handicapping NASCAR races is tricky. So many things have to go right in order to win a race while so many more things can go wrong. Last year, when Busch got caught in traffic in the season finale, it allowed Truex to scoot out to an insurmountable lead.
“We dominated the mile-and-a-halfs last year and honestly (Busch) had the better car (at Miami),” Truex said. “And the race played out played into our strengths. That could happen at any point in time this weekend for any of us four.”
For more, watch the video above.
On Lap 269 last week at Phoenix, Denny Hamlin tangled with Kurt Busch, while racing for the lead. Chase Elliott was collected in the incident, all but ending his hopes of advancing to this weekend’s championship race in Miami (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).
Some Elliott fans criticized Hamlin for the incident.
On Tuesday Hamlin fired back, saying in a tweet: “Apparently while racing for the lead with 30 to go I thought hmm how can I end his chances, oh yea. Get hooked in the (right rear) down the straight and send Kurt down the track. That’ll get him.”
Hamlin and Elliott may have buried the hatchet following last year’s incident at Martinsville (and the payback at Phoenix). Elliott fans are much less forgiving.
One of the questions leading into Sunday’s championship race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) is if Kevin Harvick wins the title, can suspended crew chief Rodney Childers celebrate with the team on the stage.
NASCAR confirmed Tuesday that Childers will be able to be with the team after the race should Harvick win the title.
Childers is serving a two-race suspension for an infraction NASCAR discovered after Harvick’s Texas win. NASCAR suspended Childers and car chief Robert Smith the final two races of the season.
While under suspension, Childers and Smith are not allowed in the pits, garage area and any other area that requires a NASCAR credential. They can be in the stands, suite or infield since those places do not require a person to have a NASCAR credential.
At question was when did the suspensions end. Did they end when the Miami race ended with the checkered flag? Or did they end when inspection was complete after the race Sunday night at the track?
NASCAR determined that the suspensions will end when the checkered flag waves. That will allow Childers and Smith to celebrate with the team on the stage if Harvick collects his second career Cup title.