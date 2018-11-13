Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Championship 4, David Pearson passes

By Dan BeaverNov 13, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a preview of this week’s race at Miami that will determine the champion.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman joining.

  • Parker and Carolyn are reunited today on NASCAR America and it feels so good
  • NASCAR lost a legend Monday night when news broke about the passing of Hall of Famer David Pearson at the age of 83. We’ve got reaction from across the NASCAR world, including all four of this year’s Championship drivers.
  • NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1999 Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett is in New York with all four Championship drivers for an in-depth conversation about Sunday’s showdown at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Denny Hamlin hears from Chase Elliott fans upset about Phoenix, offers retort

By Dan BeaverNov 13, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
2 Comments

On Lap 269 last week at Phoenix, Denny Hamlin tangled with Kurt Busch, while racing for the lead. Chase Elliott was collected in the incident, all but ending his hopes of advancing to this weekend’s championship race in Miami (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

Some Elliott fans criticized Hamlin for the incident.

On Tuesday Hamlin fired back, saying in a tweet: “Apparently while racing for the lead with 30 to go I thought hmm how can I end his chances, oh yea. Get hooked in the (right rear) down the straight and send Kurt down the track. That’ll get him.”

Hamlin and Elliott may have buried the hatchet following last year’s incident at Martinsville (and the payback at Phoenix). Elliott fans are much less forgiving.

NASCAR: Rodney Childers can celebrate with No. 4 team if it wins title

By Dustin LongNov 13, 2018, 3:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the questions leading into Sunday’s championship race (3 p.m. ET on NBC) is if Kevin Harvick wins the title, can suspended crew chief Rodney Childers celebrate with the team on the stage.

NASCAR confirmed Tuesday that Childers will be able to be with the team after the race should Harvick win the title.

MORE: Kevin Harvick’s team makes pit crew change 

Childers is serving a two-race suspension for an infraction NASCAR discovered after Harvick’s Texas win. NASCAR suspended Childers and car chief Robert Smith the final two races of the season.

While under suspension, Childers and Smith are not allowed in the pits, garage area and any other area that requires a NASCAR credential. They can be in the stands, suite or infield since those places do not require a person to have a NASCAR credential.

At question was when did the suspensions end. Did they end when the Miami race ended with the checkered flag? Or did they end when inspection was complete after the race Sunday night at the track?

NASCAR determined that the suspensions will end when the checkered flag waves. That will allow Childers and Smith to celebrate with the team on the stage if Harvick collects his second career Cup title.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR weekend in Miami

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 13, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR heads to South Florida for the season finales for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Here are the preliminary entry lists for each series:

Cup – Ford EcoBoost 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list for this race, which will determine the Cup champion.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Ford EcoBoost 300 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty-five cars are on the entry list for this event.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

 

Trucks – Ford EcoBoost 200 (8 p.m. ET Friday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-one trucks are on the entry list for this event.

Click here for Truck entry list

Bump & Run: Should Kyle Busch have let Aric Almirola by at Phoenix?

By NBC SportsNov 13, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Should Kyle Busch have allowed Aric Almriola to pass him for the lead late in Sunday’s race so that Almirola could have possibly won and bumped Kevin Harvick from the Championship 4 field?

Nate Ryan: This would be a much tougher question if there had been only a few laps remaining, but with 12 laps left, Almirola almost certainly wouldn’t have held on for the victory (as Adam Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, noted afterward). It still raises an intriguing ethical conundrum about the playoff structure, and it was telling that Busch said on the NBCSN postrace show that the thought had crossed his mind. That might have been surprisingly for a star who is as driven to win as anyone currently in NASCAR, but letting Almirola go might have been the smarter play with the restart had it occurred with two laps to go.

Dustin Long: I wouldn’t do in any circumstance. Not because of ethics or anything like that, but who is to say you aren’t helping the driver that beats you the next week? Sure, Kyle Busch likely would be a favorite over Aric Almirola but Almirola would have the full backing of Stewart-Haas Racing for that race and that team has been strong. Trying to do something like that often backfires in ways one can’t see at the time. Just race.

Daniel McFadin: No. That’s not in Kyle Busch’s DNA and it would just lead to a week of people complaining about Busch not racing at 100 percent and who wants that?

Dan Beaver: Absolutely not. NASCAR has big enough issues with mid-week penalties and the perception outside the sport that cheating is endemic without adding manufactured finishes.

Which is more surprising: William Byron has led more laps this season than Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson is winless this season or Matt Kenseth scored his first top 10 of the season Sunday in his 14th start for Roush Fenway Racing.

Nate Ryan: Johnson’s disappointing season still surprises, and it’ll still seem just as unfathomable that the season finale will end Sunday with either Johnson or Denny Hamlin – and very likely both – winless during a full season for the first time in their Cup careers.

Dustin Long: All of them are shocking but will have to admit I didn’t see Kyle Larson going winless, especially with how close he came early in the year to winning. 

Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson not having a win. It’s almost unfathomable that he’s finished in the top two six times this season and led 737 laps and not been to Victory Lane. 

Dan Beaver: Kyle Larson’s winless streak. He seemed so dominant on 2-mile tracks in 2017 and was improving across the board. He ran well in a number of races this year and should have been able to capitalize on a mistake by the Big 3 at some point during the year.

Toyota is the only manufacturer with drivers in each of the three championship races this week: Noah Gragson and Brett Moffitt in Trucks, Christopher Bell in Xfinity and Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in Cup. What odds do you give Toyota of sweeping all three driver titles?

Nate Ryan: With 42 percent of the aggregate championship field, let’s call it slightly less than 50-50. Though TRD has the fewest number of entries in Xfinity, I think that might be the manufacturer’s best shot at the championship.

Dustin Long: I agree with Nate in that Christopher Bell is the favorite in the Xfinity Series. I think it could be tough for the Toyotas to beat the Fords in the Cup race. Still, I give Toyota about a 40 percent chance of winning all three driver titles this weekend.

Daniel McFadin: I’ll put it at 50 percent. If Brett Moffitt doesn’t win in Trucks, it’ll probably be Johnny Sauter. Even though there’s two Toyotas in that series, I think they’re at a bigger disadvantage there.

Dan Beaver: Fairly high: 80%. Gragson and Bell have been dominant at times in their respective series. Busch is going to have a spirited battle with Kevin Harvick that will ultimately come down to track position on the final stop.