Racing community reacts to David Pearson passing

David Pearson’s passing at the age of 83 was marked by homages and condolences from around the racing world.
While Pearson ran his last race at Michigan in August, 1986 – scoring his 366th top 10 in the process – he continued to touch the lives of the racing community until his final days.
Unbelievably sad day today after hearing of the passing of (one of) THE ABSOLUTE GREATEST #nascar drivers. We wouldn’t be here today without him and we’re thinking of the entire David Pearson family tonight.
— Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) November 13, 2018
David Pearson was one of the all time greats. Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track. What a badass. RIP pic.twitter.com/LGGJ7ZIje9
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 13, 2018
David Pearson was truly an icon. His driving ability and personality helped shape the sport. One of the best ever.
— Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) November 13, 2018
We've lost one of the true NASCAR icons.
"The Silver Fox" David Pearson exemplified everything that is great during not just his Hall of Fame career, but his Hall of Fame life. The Pearson family, his friends, and fans are in our thoughts and prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/qFkQD3p6pQ
— Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) November 13, 2018
He was a legend & one of the all time best to ever drive a stock car. We will all miss you David Pearson “The Silver Fox”. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QK78Enu2OT
— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) November 13, 2018
Sad to hear about David Pearson passing away today. One of the best. Prayers for the Pearson family🙏🏻
— Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) November 13, 2018
Tonight my heart is sad. I was blessed to watch and race with David Pearson and in my childhood memories of race tracks, David is there. The Man you had to beat, that Beautiful 21 Wood Bros Mercury. He was what a “Racecar Driver” was.. Steve McQueen Cool…one of the BEST EVER!
— Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) November 13, 2018
Just getting home and seeing the sad news.. He was such a legend in our sport and one of my favs as a kid.. David Pearson will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BNdOVw0Xom
— Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) November 13, 2018
RIP David Pearson.
I’d have to say if their was one driver who inspired me the most on the race track it was you. Always gritty, witty and in position at the end when it counted.
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 13, 2018
RIP David Pearson when i drove for the @woodbrothers21 the stories they talked about with David and what they accomplished together were amazing to listen to. Obviously one of the best ever!! 🙏🏼
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) November 13, 2018
Tough day today all around. News that Two of the greatest stock car drivers ever passed away. David Pearson and Frankie Schneider. #Heroes #legends pic.twitter.com/KdvRoRbytS
— ray evernham (@RayEvernham) November 13, 2018
Official statement on the passing of David Pearson from @TooToughToTame President @Kerry_Tharp. pic.twitter.com/OapTw946kL
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) November 13, 2018
Thinking about David Pearson and his family. Loved the memories I have of hanging out with the #SilverFox and getting to drive the #21 that he drove for the @woodbrothers21 RIP David.
— Michael Waltrip (@MW55) November 13, 2018
We lost a legend today. We’re saddened to learn of the passing of the incomparable David Pearson.
Rest In Peace, Silver Fox. pic.twitter.com/QahBOW1n9s
— Richmond Raceway (@RichmondRaceway) November 13, 2018
For those too young to remember, @mikehembree defined what Pearson was to so many in this feature from a few years ago: https://t.co/9EYxfbA1os
— Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) November 13, 2018
The lady in black will always love you.
David Pearson
Dec. 22, 1934 – Nov. 12, 2018. pic.twitter.com/ypnDWUvrpw
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) November 13, 2018
So sad to hear of the passing of a true @NASCAR legend, David Pearson, one the greatest drivers to ever get behind the wheel. Rest In Peace, Silver Fox. You will be missed but not forgotten.
— Steve Phelps (@stevephelps) November 13, 2018