Championship 4 is set for Miami with Big 3, Joey Logano

After 35 races and three rounds of playoff action, the Cup Series’ Championship 4 is set.
When the series heads to Miami this weekend the drivers competing for the title will be Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Only Logano has not already won a title. Truex, Harvick and Busch – the Big 3 – were all in the title race last year.
Points won’t matter on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC) when it comes to determining the champion.
Whoever places the highest gets the glory.
Here’s a look at each driver’s record heading to Miami.
Kyle Busch
Wins: Eight (Texas I, Bristol I, Richmond I, Coke 600, Chicago, Pocono II, Richmond II, Phoenix II)
Career Playoff wins: Seven
Homestead record: Three top fives in 13 starts. His only win scored him the title in 2015. Six top 10s in last seven starts.
Outlook: Kyle Busch has reached the Championship 4 for the fourth straight season. In the first three, he’s finished outside the top three just once (sixth in 2016).
Kevin Harvick
Wins: Eight (Atlanta, Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Dover I, Kansas I, New Hampshire, Michigan II and Texas II. Lost benefits of Texas win due to L1 penalty.)
Career Playoff wins: 13
Homestead record: Nine top fives in 17 starts. Finished in the top five in last four starts, which includes winning title in 2014.
Outlook: Has reached Championship 4 in all but one season since the inception of elimination format in 2014. Harvick will try to claim his second title without suspended crew chief Rodney Childers. If Harvick wins the race it would be his first at Stewart-Haas Racing without Childers as crew chief. They have 22 wins together.
Martin Truex Jr.
Wins: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Pocono I, Sonoma and Kentucky)
Career Playoff wins: Six
Homestead record: Four top fives in 13 starts, but just one in the last four races, his championship win last year.
Outlook: Truex has reached the Championship 4 in three of the last four years, claiming the title in 2017. He hasn’t won since July but has been one turn away from wins twice in the playoffs (Charlotte Roval, Martinsville). The race and the chance at a title are the last for Furniture Row Racing, which is shutting down after the season.
Joey Logano
Wins: Two (Talladega I and Martinsville I)
Career Playoff wins: Seven
Homestead record: Two top fives and four top 10s in nine starts. One finish outside top 10 in last five starts.
Outlook: Reached Championship 4 for third time in five years. Best result was in 2016 when he placed second to Jimmie Johnson (finished fourth in race). His DNF at Phoenix ended a five-race stretch of top-10 finishes.