Championship 4 is set for Miami with Big 3, Joey Logano

By Daniel McFadinNov 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
After 35 races and three rounds of playoff action, the Cup Series’ Championship 4 is set.

When the series heads to Miami this weekend the drivers competing for the title will be Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Only Logano has not already won a title. Truex, Harvick and Busch – the Big 3 – were all in the title race last year.

Points won’t matter on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC) when it comes to determining the champion.

Whoever places the highest gets the glory.

Here’s a look at each driver’s record heading to Miami.

Kyle Busch

Wins: Eight (Texas I, Bristol I, Richmond I, Coke 600, Chicago, Pocono II, Richmond II, Phoenix II)

Career Playoff wins: Seven

Homestead record: Three top fives in 13 starts. His only win scored him the title in 2015. Six top 10s in last seven starts.

Outlook: Kyle Busch has reached the Championship 4 for the fourth straight season. In the first three, he’s finished outside the top three just once (sixth in 2016).

 

Kevin Harvick

Wins: Eight (Atlanta, Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Dover I, Kansas I, New Hampshire, Michigan II and Texas II. Lost benefits of Texas win due to L1 penalty.)

Career Playoff wins: 13

Homestead record: Nine top fives in 17 starts. Finished in the top five in last four starts, which includes winning title in 2014.

Outlook: Has reached Championship 4 in all but one season since the inception of elimination format in 2014. Harvick will try to claim his second title without suspended crew chief Rodney Childers. If Harvick wins the race it would be his first at Stewart-Haas Racing without Childers as crew chief. They have 22 wins together.

Martin Truex Jr.

Wins: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Pocono I, Sonoma and Kentucky)

Career Playoff wins: Six

Homestead record: Four top fives in 13 starts, but just one in the last four races, his championship win last year.

Outlook: Truex has reached the Championship 4 in three of the last four years, claiming the title in 2017. He hasn’t won since July but has been one turn away from wins twice in the playoffs (Charlotte Roval, Martinsville). The race and the chance at a title are the last for Furniture Row Racing, which is shutting down after the season.

 

Joey Logano

Wins: Two (Talladega I and Martinsville I)

Career Playoff wins: Seven

Homestead record: Two top fives and four top 10s in nine starts. One finish outside top 10 in last five starts.

Outlook: Reached Championship 4 for third time in five years. Best result was in 2016 when he placed second to Jimmie Johnson (finished fourth in race). His DNF at Phoenix ended a five-race stretch of top-10 finishes.

Cole Whitt steps aways from racing after Phoenix Cup race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway was the last NASCAR race for Cole Whitt, TriStar Motorsports announced on social media after the race.

The team said Whitt, 27, “has elected to hang up his helmet and step away from his life behind the wheel.”

A native of Alpine, California, Whitt has made 242 starts across NASCAR’s three national series since 2010. Sunday’s race was his 161st Cup start. He finished 25th.

Whitt said before the season he was “looking forward to taking the next step” in his life “and trying to spend most of my time with my family.”

Last month, Whitt told frontstretch.com “It’s been a slow, steady drive of me to get away from racing and move back to be around family and friends and to live a normal life. That’s been a drive for the past couple of years.”

Whitt competed full-time in Cup from 2014-15 and 2017.

Whitt split time this year in the No. 72 Chevrolet with Corey LaJoie, making 13 starts.

The best season of Whitt’s career came in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. Driving the No. 88 for JR Motorsports, Whitt earned four top fives, 14 top 10s and finished seventh in the standings.

 

Long: Cinderella is a Disney movie, not a Cup championship contender

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. —  After a topsy-turvy Sunday that saw championship hopes fluctuate much like the highs and lows of the season, NASCAR fans are left with the best Cup championship field in Miami since the elimination format began in 2014.

For most of the season, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — the Big 3 — have dominated and they all advanced to race Joey Logano for the Cup title.

“I would predict this is the best four, the closest four that have been in our sport in a long time,” Kyle Busch said after winning at Phoenix.

Busch wasn’t boasting. He was just telling it like it is.

Busch (eight wins), Harvick (eight), Truex (four) and Logano (two) have combined to win more than 60 percent of the races this season. Never have the Championship 4 drivers won more than 50 percent of the races that season.

“You always want to go up against the best of the best, and the strength of the season has kind of been the top three guys, the best three, which has been (Harvick), us and (Truex), and (Logano),” Busch said. “(Logano) has been solid. He’s been consistent, and he’s been good, especially these last nine weeks, eight weeks, I guess.

“So I think that this is a good group of four that we’re going to race for a championship with.”

One can argue about the playoff format and say that it rewards only those who get hot late, but Busch, Harvick and Truex did what was expected by advancing. They showed the value of dominating the regular season and building a treasure trove of playoff points that proved valuable.

Even with those advantages, they still had to squirm in this round.

Harvick celebrated his berth in the Championship 4 last weekend after winning at Texas only to find out three days later that NASCAR had taken it away because of a violation so egregious that series officials also suspended Harvick’s crew chief and car chief for the rest of the playoffs and penalized Harvick 40 points.

Instead of being assured a spot in Miami, Harvick entered Sunday’s race three points ahead of teammate Kurt Busch for the final transfer spot.

As he often does when under pressure, Harvick thrived, winning the pole and showing he had the fastest car in Saturday’s final practice. Nothing changed Sunday when he led the opening 72 laps before what a Goodyear official said was “quite possibly” a puncture that caused Harvick’s right front tire to deflate. Harvick had to pit before the end of first stage on Lap 75 and did so when pit road was closed. He lost a lap and the penalty meant he couldn’t take the wave-around on that caution to get back on the lead lap.

“My main job was to try to get it back to the pits without crashing into the wall or having a tire blow out and rip the fenders off,” Harvick said after placing fifth. “I felt it go down going into Turn 1 and just kind of tried to nurse it into Turn 3 and back around. 

“I couldn’t get down over there, and I just drug everything all the way around. I drug the splitter off. It never really handled as good after that, but we made some adjustments to our car and got ourselves back in contention there in the second stage staying out, and it worked out okay.”

Harvick was back on the lead lap less than 30 laps later when Logano had a left rear tire go down and spun.

With less than 80 laps left, Harvick led Busch by only one point. That would change when Busch wrecked after contact from Denny Hamlin as they raced for the lead with 44 laps to go.

That incident nearly ended Truex’s day. Truex has not been as strong recently as he was in the middle of the year. He was 10th on that restart and nearly hit Alex Bowman’s spinning car amid the smoke and chaos.

“There was cars, smoke everywhere,” Truex said after finishing 14th. “I just basically stopped going into Turn 3 and was lucky to find a hole to get through. Just a little bit of good fortune, a little bit of the right place, right time, and the rest of the day we just battled and got what we could out of the car and did what we had to.”

Busch was steady all day. He wasn’t spectacular but put himself in a position to win and did just that.

Now, the focus turns to Miami where the four best race for a title.

And Cinderella is nowhere to be found.

Denny Hamlin remorseful about incident with Kurt Busch

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2018, 7:56 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Denny Hamlin expressed remorse about making contact with Kurt Busch and triggering an accident that ended the title hopes for Busch and Chase Elliott.

A frustrated Busch — who entered Sunday three points behind Kevin Harvick for the final transfer spot — was consoled by car owner Tony Stewart on pit road after dropping out of the race.

“He was just helping me out as a driver, owner,” Busch said of Stewart. “That’s what Tony Stewart does. He’s a good individual that knows how to pat somebody on the back and create clarity from the outside on what went on because I only see what happens from the inside of the car.”

Hamlin and Busch were racing for the lead after a restart 44 laps from the finish when Hamlin’s car got loose and came up the track in Turn 1. Hamlin’s car made contact with Busch’s car. That sent Busch’s car into the wall and triggered the multi-car crash.

“I just chased it up the track and he was up there,” Hamlin said after his 13th-place finish. “To me, it’s just a racing thing. It was obviously noting intentional on my part. I’m a huge Kurt Busch fan.”

Hamlin also noted that “I’ve never had one incident (with Busch). He’s as fair to me as anyone out there. I hate it for him. Trust me I was rooting for him.”

Busch, who finished 32nd described the incident from his viewpoint: “Erik Jones was on my inside when we restarted, and I just wanted to make sure I didn’t slip through the new (Turn) 1 and 2. If I could have been to somebody’s outside off (Turn) 2, then I thought we had a good shot of maintaining the lead, and I just got cleaned out. I flat out got cleaned out.”

Busch was at the front because he did not pit under that caution. He, Jones and Hamlin did not pit while the rest of the lead-lap cars were on fresher tires.

“I thought it was the right decision on staying out,” Busch said. “I’m not going to look back on it.”

Busch was on a different strategy after overcoming a penalty for passing the pace car while entering pit road on Lap 136. NASCAR specifically reminded competitors in the drivers meeting that they could not pass the car entering pit road.

“If the rule earlier in the race on the pit road of passing the pace car is black and white, I just need to get brushed up on my rulebook,” Busch said after the race. “I didn’t gain anything by doing what I did other than just digging from behind all day.”

William Byron claims Rookie of Year title after Phoenix top 10

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
With a ninth-place finish Sunday at ISM Raceway, William Byron clinched the Cup Series’ Rookie of the Year Award.

For Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, it is his fourth consecutive Rookie of the Year Award.

He claimed it in the K&N Pro Series East (2015), Camping World Truck Series (2016) and Xfinity Series (2017).

Byron enters the season finale at Miami with no top fives, four top 10s and nine DNFs.

“We haven’t had very good runs, to be honest, the whole year, but this run we kind of went a completely different direction with what we were doing and it seemed to pay off, and just kind of had a solid weekend other than qualifying. Got some damage there, but we were able to come back, I guess, and finish ninth, so I guess that’s decent.”

Byron said he was proud of how he and his team have grown over the course of the season.

“There’s been a lot of things to learn, so just (proud of) how I’ve improved those things or how people have helped me improve those things, and looking forward to next year, what we have there,” Byron said.

Bubba Wallace, who was Byron’s primary competitor for Rookie of the Year, finished 10th Sunday for his third top 10 of the season.