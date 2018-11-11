Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Today’s Cup playoff race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Today marks the final chance for seven drivers to race for the Cup championship. Only Joey Logano is assured a spot in next week’s title race in Miami.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick hold the final transfer spots entering today’s race at ISM Raceway, but Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will be looking to race their way into a spot in the Championship 4.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s playoff race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Skeet Ulrich, star of CW’s Riverdale, will give the command to start engines at 2:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEMU.S. Navy Retired Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell will perform the anthem at 2:21 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick took the lead with 22 laps to go to win in March. Kyle Busch was second and Chase Elliott was third. Matt Kenseth won this race a year ago. Chase Elliott was second and Martin Truex Jr. was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

Results, stats after Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity race at ISM Raceway, leading 94 laps after he started 38th.

Bell clinched a spot in the Championship 4 at Miami next weekend.

The top five was completed by Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece.

Click here for race results.

Points

With his win Bell joins Cole Custer, Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the Championship 4.

Custer got in through his win at Texas. Hemric and Reddick secured spot through points.

Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric were eliminated from title contention.

Click here for the point standings.

Christopher Bell wins at Phoenix to clinch spot in Xfinity title race

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
2 Comments

Facing a must-win situation, Christopher Bell did just that, winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway to clinch a spot in the Championship 4 at Miami.

Bell entered the race 34 points out from the final transfer spot. He started 38th after his No. 20 Toyota did not get through inspection in time to qualify.

The rookie marched through the field and took the lead for good on Lap 108 when he passed John Hunter Nemechek.

Bell led 94 laps and beat Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece.

It is Bell’s seventh win of the season, a rookie record.

“I’ll be honest after (DNFs at) Kansas and Texas I kind of just accepted we wouldn’t be able to get there,” Bell told NBC. “Just came over here with a ‘Let’s have fun attitude.’ … We didn’t really make our way up front that fast. I kind of got stalled out once I got into the top 15. I knew this thing was really fast because yesterday in practice it was really good. That clean air just meant so much. My pit crew did an amazing job … We’re going to (Miami), baby.”

Justin Allgaier, who won five races this season, was eliminated from title contention. He placed 24th, one laps down after he lost his brakes with about 20 laps to go.

Elliott Sadler, who will not compete full-time after the end of the season, was also eliminated.

Austin Cindric and Matt Tifft were the other drivers eliminated.

The Championship 4 will be Cole Custer, Bell, Hemric and Tyler Reddick

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Daniel Hemric earned his fifth runner-up finish without a Xfinity win … Matt Tifft placed third, his best result since he finished second at Road America … Austin Cindric earned his third top five in the last five races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Akinori Ogata extended the series’ streak of incidents on Lap 1 to three races when he wrecked in Turn 3. He finished 33rd … After winning the first two stages, Justin Allgaier placed 24th, one lap down. He suffered damage from contact with John Hunter Nemechek on Lap 145. He then lost his brakes with about 20 laps to go, but finished the race.

NOTABLE: Chevrolet clinched its 19th manufacturer championship in the series at the start of the race … Christopher Bell’s seven wins are the most by a non-Cup driver in Xfinity since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won seven times in 1998.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Disappointment. At the end of the day we did everything right this year. We had a great season. Today we did everything right at the beginning part of the race. That was probably the most frustrating part. We led a lot of laps. We won both stages. All things considered it was going to be a great day. Ultimately at the end, getting ourselves in that bad position, getting caught up in that little of a crash and losing brakes. At that point it was survival, gain as many points as we can gain.” – Justin Allgaier after he was eliminated for title contention.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 17 on NBCSN

 

Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick was fastest in the final Cup practice session at ISM Raceway Saturday, posting a top speed of 135.125 mph.

Harvick, who won the pole for Sunday’s playoff elimination race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), swept both of Saturday’s practice sessions.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was followed by Brad Keselowski (134.484 mph), Kyle Busch (134.308), Erik Jones (133.998) and Martin Truex Jr. (133.929).

Harvick also had the best 10-lap average at 134.072 mph.

Jamie McMurray (11th fastest) recorded the most laps with 60.

Paul Menard wrecked in Turn 3 with one minute left in the session. He will go to a backup car.

“The left-rear (tire) was soft,” Menard said. “I got kind of loose off of (Turn) 2 and about the time I started braking I knew I was in trouble. I was trying to spin it so I would back it in and it came all the way around and killed the car.  It’s unfortunate.”

Click here for the practice report.

John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity pole at Phoenix; Christopher Bell to start from rear

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

John Hunter Nemechek won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series playoff race at ISM Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) with a top speed of 133.482 mph.

It is Nemechek’s first Xfinity Series pole.

“It feels good,” Nemechek told NBCSN. “We came here with the mindset to try and qualify on the pole. … We unloaded not really good yesterday so we only got to do one mock (qualifying) run and it wasn’t that great.”

The pole comes a day after Chip Ganassi Racing announced Ross Chastain will drive its No. 42 Xfinity car full-time next season.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (playoffs), Austin Cindric (playoffs), Justin Allgaier (playoffs) and Ryan Preece.

Playoff drivers Elliott Sadler (sixth), Daniel Hemric (eighth) and Matt Tifft (10th) also qualified within in the top 12.

Tyler Reddick (14th) was the only playoff driver who made a qualifying attempt to not advance to final round.

Playoff contender Christopher Bell did not make a qualifying attempt in Round 1 after his No. 20 Toyota did not make it through inspection in time to make a lap. Bell’s car failed inspection three times, resulting in the ejection of car chief Chris Sherwood.

Bell enters the elimination race 34 points out of the final transfer spot and in essentially a must-win situation to advance to Miami.

“Well the good thing is (Miami) doesn’t decide on where we start, it decides on where we finish,” Bell told NBCSN. “We got 200 laps, which is an eternity, especially from what I grew up doing in sprint car racing. Got a bunch of pit stops in there and a fast car to make it up. We’ll be fine.”

Bell said the car is the same one he took to Victory Lane in both Richmond races this season.

“This is probably the fastest car we’ve brought to the race track all year-long compared to the field,” Bell said.

Ty Majeski and Josh Bilicki also did not make attempts. Majeski’s car also failed inspection three times.

Click here for the starting lineup.