Today’s Cup playoff race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Today marks the final chance for seven drivers to race for the Cup championship. Only Joey Logano is assured a spot in next week’s title race in Miami.
Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick hold the final transfer spots entering today’s race at ISM Raceway, but Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will be looking to race their way into a spot in the Championship 4.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s playoff race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Skeet Ulrich, star of CW’s Riverdale, will give the command to start engines at 2:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: U.S. Navy Retired Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell will perform the anthem at 2:21 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick took the lead with 22 laps to go to win in March. Kyle Busch was second and Chase Elliott was third. Matt Kenseth won this race a year ago. Chase Elliott was second and Martin Truex Jr. was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup