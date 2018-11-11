Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Phoenix

By NBC SportsNov 11, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Here is who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Dustin Long

Is there really any other choice? Kevin Harvick hands down.

Nate Ryan

Kevin Harvick.

Daniel McFadin

Somebody has to pick against Kevin Harvick. I’ll take Chase Elliott.

Dan Beaver

The only one who can beat Kevin Harvick is Kevin Harvick. Of course, that has happened several times so far this year.

Can someone keep the Big 3 from going to Miami to race for a title?

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A day after Christopher Bell won to earn a spot in the Xfinity Championship 4, the question is can someone repeat that feat in today’s Cup race at ISM Raceway?

Only Joey Loganowho has proclaimed himself the favorite to win the title – has secured a place in next week’s Cup championship event. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick – the Big 3 – begin the day each in a transfer spot.

Harvick’s spot in Miami seemed set after his win last week at Texas, but NASCAR stripped him of that berth after an infraction discovered at the R&D Center. NASCAR also docked Harvick 40 points and suspended crew chief Rodney Childers and car chief Robert Smith for the final two races of the season.

Harvick, who handles such pressure with aplomb, has shown he will have the car to beat. He won the pole Friday and posted the fastest lap and best average over 10 consecutive laps in Saturday’s final practice.

I think as you guys are quickly figuring out it’s more about people than it is about cars,” Harvick said Friday. “So we’ve got a lot of good people and obviously a lot of experience with Tony (Gibson as interim crew chief) and those guys did a great job filling the roles. You can’t drive a slow car fast and you can’t beat good people.”

But there’s no guarantee that will be enough in today’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). This has been a rough playoffs for Harvick and his team.

He was dominant at Dover and didn’t win when a lug nut hit a valve stem and forced him to pit a second time under green. He lost the lead when he was caught speeding on pit road at Kansas. He crashed while running second at Las Vegas after a tire issue shortly past halfway. He had to pit for fuel as the field came to take the green flag to being overtime at Talladega.

The penalty after Texas closed the gap for those behind him. Kurt Busch trails Harvick by three points for the final transfer spot.

“With the penalty, it’s like we won two stages without even firing up the engine on our car, and so now we’re equal, and the job now is to get stage one, stage two and to see how things pan out for the end of the race,” Kurt Busch said.

Chase Elliott, who starts on the front row, is 17 points behind Harvick. Elliott is not looking to earn a spot in Miami by points.

“We are in a position … where I feel like we have to win,” he said Friday. “That needs to be the mentality anyway because if you want to make it to Homestead next week, you are going to have to win down there, so you might as well embrace it and like it and move on.”

Aric Almirola enters today’s race 35 points behind Harvick. Clint Bowyer is 51 points behind Harvick. They both are in essentially must-win situations.

“Now that you’re in the final eight like this, you go for broke and put all the cards on the table,” Bowyer said.

Today’s Cup playoff race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Today marks the final chance for seven drivers to race for the Cup championship. Only Joey Logano is assured a spot in next week’s title race in Miami.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick hold the final transfer spots entering today’s race at ISM Raceway, but Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will be looking to race their way into a spot in the Championship 4.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s playoff race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Skeet Ulrich, star of CW’s Riverdale, will give the command to start engines at 2:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEMU.S. Navy Retired Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell will perform the anthem at 2:21 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick took the lead with 22 laps to go to win in March. Kyle Busch was second and Chase Elliott was third. Matt Kenseth won this race a year ago. Chase Elliott was second and Martin Truex Jr. was third.

TO THE REAR: Paul Menard (backup) and Cody Ware (backup)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

Results, stats after Xfinity playoff race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity race at ISM Raceway, leading 94 laps after he started 38th.

Bell clinched a spot in the Championship 4 at Miami next weekend.

The top five was completed by Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece.

Click here for race results.

Points

With his win Bell joins Cole Custer, Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the Championship 4.

Custer got in through his win at Texas. Hemric and Reddick secured spot through points.

Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric were eliminated from title contention.

Click here for the point standings.

Christopher Bell wins at Phoenix to clinch spot in Xfinity title race

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
Facing a must-win situation, Christopher Bell did just that, winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway to clinch a spot in the Championship 4 at Miami.

Bell entered the race 34 points out from the final transfer spot. He started 38th after his No. 20 Toyota did not get through inspection in time to qualify.

The rookie marched through the field and took the lead for good on Lap 108 when he passed John Hunter Nemechek.

Bell led 94 laps and beat Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece.

It is Bell’s seventh win of the season, a rookie record.

“I’ll be honest after (DNFs at) Kansas and Texas I kind of just accepted we wouldn’t be able to get there,” Bell told NBC. “Just came over here with a ‘Let’s have fun attitude.’ … We didn’t really make our way up front that fast. I kind of got stalled out once I got into the top 15. I knew this thing was really fast because yesterday in practice it was really good. That clean air just meant so much. My pit crew did an amazing job … We’re going to (Miami), baby.”

Justin Allgaier, who won five races this season, was eliminated from title contention. He placed 24th, one laps down after he lost his brakes with about 20 laps to go.

Elliott Sadler, who will not compete full-time after the end of the season, was also eliminated.

Austin Cindric and Matt Tifft were the other drivers eliminated.

The Championship 4 will be Cole Custer, Bell, Hemric and Tyler Reddick

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Daniel Hemric earned his fifth runner-up finish without a Xfinity win … Matt Tifft placed third, his best result since he finished second at Road America … Austin Cindric earned his third top five in the last five races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Akinori Ogata extended the series’ streak of incidents on Lap 1 to three races when he wrecked in Turn 3. He finished 33rd … After winning the first two stages, Justin Allgaier placed 24th, one lap down. He suffered damage from contact with John Hunter Nemechek on Lap 145. He then lost his brakes with about 20 laps to go, but finished the race.

NOTABLE: Chevrolet clinched its 19th manufacturer championship in the series at the start of the race … Christopher Bell’s seven wins are the most by a non-Cup driver in Xfinity since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won seven times in 1998.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”Disappointment. At the end of the day we did everything right this year. We had a great season. Today we did everything right at the beginning part of the race. That was probably the most frustrating part. We led a lot of laps. We won both stages. All things considered it was going to be a great day. Ultimately at the end, getting ourselves in that bad position, getting caught up in that little of a crash and losing brakes. At that point it was survival, gain as many points as we can gain.” – Justin Allgaier after he was eliminated for title contention.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 17 on NBCSN

 