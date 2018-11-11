Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Points after the Cup race at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 11, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
Joey Logano lost a left-rear tire in the middle of Stage 2 and retired. He was already locked in the Championship 4 with his Martinsville win. Logano finished 37th.

Kyle Busch won Stage 2 after getting fresh tires with 11 laps remaining in that segment. He seesawed in the final stage, but was up front when it mattered most. Busch won the Phoenix Cup race and takes momentum with him to Miami.

Martin Truex Jr. stayed out of trouble and finished 42 points above the cutoff line to advance. He finished 14th.

Kevin Harvick cut a right front tire with a handful of laps remaining in Stage 1. He missed a late-race accident and finished fifth.

Eliminated from the Top 8

Chase Elliott won Stage 1 to earn 10 points. He entered the pits as the leader on Lap 231, but was busted for speeding in the first section. That put him off sequence and Elliott was collected in an accident before finishing 23rd.

Kurt Busch was penalized for pulling up to pit during the last pit stop during Stage 2. He was penalized a lap. Busch was caught in the same accident as Elliott and finished 32nd.

Aric Almirola lined up alongside Kyle Busch on the final restart, but slipped up out of the groove and fell to fourth at the checkers.

Clint Bowyer lost a left rear tire on Lap 133. He hit the wall hard and was forced to retire in 35th.

Click here for complete points results.

William Byron claims Rookie of Year title after Phoenix top 10

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
With a ninth-place finish Sunday at ISM Raceway, William Byron clinched the Cup Series’ Rookie of the Year Award.

For Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, it is his fourth consecutive Rookie of the Year Award.

He claimed it in the K&N Pro Series East (2015), Camping World Truck Series (2016) and Xfinity Series (2017).

Byron enters the season finale at Miami with no top fives, four top 10s and nine DNFs.

“We haven’t had very good runs, to be honest, the whole year, but this run we kind of went a completely different direction with what we were doing and it seemed to pay off, and just kind of had a solid weekend other than qualifying. Got some damage there, but we were able to come back, I guess, and finish ninth, so I guess that’s decent.”

Byron said he was proud of how he and his team have grown over the course of the season.

“There’s been a lot of things to learn, so just (proud of) how I’ve improved those things or how people have helped me improve those things, and looking forward to next year, what we have there,” Byron said.

Bubba Wallace, who was Byron’s primary competitor for Rookie of the Year, finished 10th Sunday for his third top 10 of the season.

What drivers said after the Cup playoff race at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 11, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
Kyle Busch — Winner: “I’d like to think it gives us a lot (of momentum), but I don’t know – talk is cheap. We’ve got to be able to go out there and perform and just do what we need to do. Being able to do what we did here today was certainly beneficial. I didn’t think we were the best car, but we survived and we did what we needed to do today. It’s just about getting to next week and once we were locked in, it was ‘all bets are off and it’s time to go.’ That’s what our partners like to see and like to hear out of us – Interstate Batteries, NOS Energy Drink, Cesna, Stanley, Rheem, DVX Eyewear, Black Clover and of course Rowdy Nation – all the fans, we have some right down here in front of victory lane and some over there, they’re everywhere and I see yellow all over the place. It’s awesome to celebrate like this and we were the first ones in the Richmond victory lane and we’re the first ones in the Phoenix victory lane and I called my shot a few months ago because they had the 48 on the map showing everyone where things are at and I said, ‘That ain’t right, that’s going to be us.’ I’m glad I could be a man of my word.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 2nd: “We definitely made the right call. It just didn’t quite work out. Man, it was close. I needed to pass the (Aric Almirola) like a lap earlier and we were all racing for all we’ve got. It was close.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 4th: “I thought we were a seventh to sixth-place car and that’s what I thought we were yesterday too. (Crew chief) Johnny (Klausmeier) and all these guys fought their guts out and I fought my guts out inside the race car and gave it everything we had. We took a seventh or eighth-place car and the next thing you know we were in position to win the race. I’m just really thankful for this group and these guys on the Smithfield team are awesome. This is our first year working together. You look at all the teams we’re racing and they’ve got four, five, six, seven years working together, so what we’ve accomplished in one year is a hell of a lot, but right now all I can think about is being inside of Kyle down there in the new one and two and just not being able to get the power down to get up beside him. It’s bittersweet. It was a good day for us, but today we needed to win and we didn’t win.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 5th: “I felt (the tire) start to go down going into Turn 1 there and just slowed down to the point where I thought I could at least make it back to the pits and not hit the wall. It came at an OK time because it didn’t tear the car up. It never really drove as well after that, but we kept ourselves in position all day and there at the end it was just like with everybody wrecking and all over the place, we just needed to stay out of trouble and try to find a safe spot there.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 8th: “Yeah for sure, I’m proud of our American Ethanol E15 car and our team. It was a solid run all weekend. We had a top 10 car. That is what we had. We proved that. It kind of bit us, we pitted and the caution came out and that was… we had to really fight to get back that, but luckily the wrecks happened. It put us back in a pretty good position. We decided to stay out on old tires and fight them off to the end. That was a fun run for our team and our Camaro. We will work on that. That is two top 10’s in a row and I’m happy.”

William Byron — Finished 9th: “we haven’t had very good runs, to be honest, the whole year, but this run we kind of went a completely different direction with what we were doing and it seemed to pay off, and just kind of had a solid weekend other than qualifying. Got some damage there, but we were able to come back, I guess, and finish ninth, so I guess that’s decent, and going to Homestead next week.”

Bubba Wallace — Finished 10th: “We were up there and we had underdog speed in the top 15 three quarters through the race and I didn’t like having all those cautions. I did because it would give us a chance to fire back off, but once we got leveled out those guys could just drive right by us. We are still working on our speed. We are still making the most of it. It was nice to be able to survive, catch a couple of breaks, catch a lot of breaks actually. Just have luck on our side for once. It was great to have the Air Force on our car for Veteran’s Day and our Chevrolet was actually decent this time.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 16th: “It’s definitely probably the best run I’ve had here and I’m really proud of the guys. I made mistakes on pit road instead. It’s kind of a trick pit road now with curves and straights and I was just pushing it too hard. We were able to rebound. I wish we could have got that lucky dog a little bit sooner, but the 6 and I were racing hard for it and it was just a tough battle there. I’m glad to get a top 20 and get some momentum back going to Homestead.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 32nd: Erik Jones was on my inside when we restarted and I just wanted to make sure I didn’t slip through the new (Turn) 1 and 2. If I could have been to somebody’s outside off two, then I thought we had a good shot of maintaining the lead and I just got cleaned out. I flat out got cleaned out. I thought it was the right decision on staying out. I’m not gonna look back on it. If the rule earlier in the race on the pit road of passing the pace car is black and white, I just need to get brushed up on my rulebook. I didn’t gain anything by doing what I did other than just digging from behind all day. It was a really good year for our Haas Automation Ford. Thanks to Monster Energy and everybody that put their talent into that 41 car. I just didn’t get the job done to get us to Homestead.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 33rd: “It looked like we just blew a tire there.  We were actually getting our Ford Fusion better and better throughout the race.  We had a great qualifying spot, but obviously didn’t feel like we were capable of running there, but we were definitely getting our car better and better.  I felt pretty competitive that last run and bummed that it ended that way.  I thought we were moving forward and passing some good cars, but, all in all, it just wasn’t meant to be today and we’ll go on to Homestead.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 34th: “I thought we were pretty good. We definitely made big gains here. We were running top five all day. They noticed some water in the pit box on that last stop and I had no water pressure. We took off on the restart and it was blowing up. We found that a lugnut went through the radiator, so it’s just pure luck. We finally have a decent run here and that happens. The good news is we made good gains here, so that’s something to look forward to.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 35th: “I guess we cut a left-rear tire down. I don’t know if it’s a product of being able to get down on the back straightaway off the race track like that. At the end of the day it’s pretty unique. We travel all across the country running on race tracks that we race on the race track and this one we spend more time off of it. It’s fun to be able to do that, but I don’t know. After I saw (Joey Logano) and then felt my left-rear go, maybe that was a product of that. We’ve run low air on these short tracks like this on our left sides and maybe that was it. It’s just kind of the way our Playoffs are going. It’s frustrating. We’ve had a great year getting to where we were part of this Playoff situation and being in contention to be able to run for a championship. There’s a lot of pride with (crew chief) Mike (Bugarewicz) and all the guys on the 14 car. It’s been a lot of fun to go to battle each and every week all across the country with these guys. Stewart-Haas, I can’t say enough about the job the men and women have done at Stewart Haas getting all four cars in the playoffs and then obviously winning and being in victory lane, and everything Ford and everybody involved has done for us. I’m proud of our season, bummed for our day. It’s always fun to come out here to Phoenix. It’s a hell of a crowd today, appreciate everybody coming out. Unfortunately, we were a caution. You never want to be a caution.”

Joey Logano — Finished 37th: “The left-rear tire went flat. I don’t really know why. It just kind of came out of nowhere. We may have run something over, I don’t know. I went down on the flat a couple laps earlier to make a pass and I don’t know if it hit a little bit hard, maybe it knocked the fender into it, who knows what happened there, but she just went out. I tried to save it. I thought I had it saved, but by the time I got it straightened back out the rest of the tires were flat because I had them flat-spotted. That’s what it is. We’ll move on. We’re locked into Miami, so it doesn’t really matter, so we’ll keep our heads high.”

 

 

Results, stats for the Cup race at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 11, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Kyle Busch won at ISM Raceway for the first time since he was a rookie in 2005 to clinch his spot among the Championship 4 at Miami.

Brad Keselowski tried to run him down in a 12-lap shootout at the end but settled for second.

Kyle Larson, and playoff contenders Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. finished 14th and accumulated enough points to join Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Harvick among the Championship 4.

It was a day of disappointment for several playoff contenders. Logano had a left-rear tire failure in Stage 2 and finished 37th.

Clint Bowyer lost a left-rear tire in Stage 2 and finished 35th.

Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott were involved in a late-race crash. Busch was unable to continue and finished 32nd.

Elliott finished three laps off the pace in 23rd.

Click here for complete results.

Kyle Busch wins Cup playoff race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2018, 6:35 PM EST
Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at ISM Raceway to clinch a spot in the Championship 4 at Miami.

Busch claimed the victory in a 12-lap shootout to the finish, beating Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick.

The Championship 4 will consist of Busch, Joey Logano, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Busch led 117 laps on the way to his eighth win of the season, tying his career-best total.

“We had a rough start to the early part of this weekend,” Busch told NBC at the start-finish line. “It’s cool to put it where we need to right here right now in Victory Lane. … Man, what a day, what a race.”

The win is Busch’s first in Phoenix since 2005.

The race saw two red flags in the last 50 laps.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

MORE: Point standings

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kevin Harvick placed in the top five after a flat tire with three laps left in Stage 1 sent him to pit road. He started Stage 2 a lap down … Aric Almirola earned his first top five in 16 Phoenix starts … Matt Kenseth placed seventh for his first top 10 in 14 starts this season with Roush Fenway Racing … Bubba Wallace placed 10th for his third top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Joey Logano finished 37th after he wrecked from a flat tire on Lap 96 … Clint Bowyer wrecked after he lost his left-rear tire on Lap 134. He finished 35th …. Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott’s chances to reach the Championship 4 ended in a four-car wreck out of Turn 2 on a restart with 43 laps to go .. Tanner Berryhill finished 31st in his Cup debut after causing two cautions.

NOTABLE: William Byron clinched the Rookie of the Year with his ninth-place finish … Kyle Busch tied Kevin Harvick with eight wins. This is the first time since 2008 (Carl Edwards – nine; Busch – eight) two drivers have won at least eight races. It’s just the second time since 1982 … Kyle Busch has now won on every track but the Charlotte Roval in a Toyota.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “You look at all the teams we’re racing and they’ve got four, five, six, seven years working together, so what we’ve accomplished in one year is a hell of a lot, but right now all I can think about is being inside of Kyle (Busch) down there in the new (Turns) 1 and 2 and just not being able to get the power down to get up beside him.  It’s bittersweet.” – Aric Almirola on being eliminated from title contention

WHAT’S NEXT: Season finale in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 18 on NBC